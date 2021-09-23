MCKIBBEN AND GABRIEL ON THE LONG ARM OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

This interview with Romala D. is an excellent summary of what has happened to the world under the 200-year plan of Cecil Rhodes and Alfred Milner to take over the world. Michael McKibben and Douglas Gabriel take you through history, right up to today’s coronavirus operation to genocide humanity.

This 1 hour 22 minute video is worth the listen and definitely a must-share with your family, friends, and online networks. Use our search bar to look up any of the names and places that are discussed that you want to know more about. Our research is comprehensive.

MICHAEL MCKIBBEN AND DOUGLAS GABRIEL ON THE LONG ARM OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Peter Daszak, PhD. (Posted Jan. 19, 2018). EcoHealth Alliance, DRASTIC RESEARCH, Project DEFUSE, Grant Application No. HR001118S0017 – Preventing Emerging Pathogenetic Threats. DARPA – Biological Technologies Office.

A word of caution in reviewing this DARPA “whistleblower” information:

Yes, the information is interesting and potentially revealing.

However, it is also selective snippets of the alleged EcoHealth Alliance DEFUSE proposal. In other words, it is impossible to read these snippets in context without seeing the entire proposal. What did they leave out? Who are they protecting?

For example, DARPA requires that the grant submitter prepare a “Quad Chart” as it is widely known among requesters. This writer has prepared such documents and knows this firsthand. DARPA also requires a “Gantt Chart” which is a timeline of tasks, deliverables, milestones. The grantee also must fill out an important “Application for Federal Assistance” form giving vital information about the organization, key management, project director, Congressional district, etc. None of this critical information was provided by the “whistleblower.”

DARPA requests like this are rarely top secret for average Joe corporations who are not on the inside of the DoD Office of Net Assessment and the Highlands Group technologies list slated for funding, theft, weaponization.

Inquiring minds want to know if this “whistleblower” was just throwing underlings under the bus to protect the British Pilgrims Society and their sycophants in the U.S. military-industrial complex? Remember, Chief Justice Roberts is a Knight of Malta, Henry Kissinger is a British knight and longtime Pilgrims Society officer as was Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger, Alexander Haig, Federal Reserve chairman Paul Volcker, CIA George Tenet (British QinetiQ, controlled by the monarch’s golden share), Navy Admiral and Joint Chiefs Edmund P. Giambastiani (QinetiQ), Mike Pompeo (Pilgrims groomed by Weinberger), and many, many more.

Reads like it describes us now!

Fogg, F. M. (1896). The banking octopus & the silver question: an American financial history, 226 pgs. Lansing Review Co., Lansing, Mich.

https://hdl.handle.net/2027/mdp.39015064493847

See his machinations to justify the colonization of Palestine and pushing Palestinians refugees into Europe.

This guy was head of refugees for the League of Nations, and admits having no demographic data to justify his speculation that an influx of cheap labor to another country does not affect that economy or its existing workers. He was a snake oil salesman on a ship of fools.

Source document located. (MP Philip Whitwell Wilson brother-in-law.)

In the 2020 Plum Book, the NIAID dropped out of SES funding! For the first time since 1992!

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1996-11-04-S-Prt-104-NN-Plum-Book-Policy-and-Supporting-Positions-Committee-on-Homeland-Security-and-Governmental-Affairs-US-Senate-104th-Congress-2d-Session-Y-4P84-10P-75-GPO-Nov-04-1996.pdf

Note: Since there was no previous “Deputy Director” this can only be presumed to be the Career Incumbent, Anthony Fauci, playing some sort of gamesmanship fiddle, or he just demoted himself (not likely given his evident megalomania)

Philip Whitwell Wilson’s brother-in-law. The League of Nation’s financial adviser, British Zionist, and Mr. Refugee expert, Sir John Hope Simpson.

Sir James Hope Simpson was owner of Bank of Liverpool (now Barclays Bank) and a 31-year chairman of the YMCA in Liverpool (think cheap labour/slavery/human trafficking)

https://www.jstor.org/stable/3020054?refreqid=excelsior%3Ae8164a54554a357cd822c7844d824938

Simpson, John Hope. “The Refugee Problem.” International Affairs (Royal Institute of International Affairs 1931-1939), vol. 17, no. 5, [Royal Institute of International Affairs, Wiley], 1938, pp. 607–28, https://doi.org/10.2307/3020054.

Bank of England relations to the rest of the banking world ca 1892

https://hdl.handle.net/2027/njp.32101055782476?urlappend=%3Bseq=31%3Bownerid=27021597769354753-35

Bank reserves, the central stock of gold, and £1 notes (Mr. Goschen’s proposals) /

by George H. Pownall.

Viewability

Item Link Original Source Full view Princeton University

https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/constitution-transcript

Signed by G. Washington, 17th Sep. 1787

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Civil_War

The American Civil War (April 12, 1861 – May 9, 1865, also known by other names) was a civil war in the United States fought between states supporting the federal union (“the Union” or “the North”) and southern states that voted to secede and form the Confederate States of America (“the Confederacy” or “the South”).[e] The central cause of the war was the status of slavery, especially the expansion of slavery into newly acquired land after the Mexican–American War. On the eve of the Civil War in 1860, four million of the 32 million Americans (nearly 13%) were black slaves, mostly in the South.[14]

1861-1787 = 74 years

Article. VI.

All Debts contracted and Engagements entered into, before the Adoption of this Constitution, shall be as valid against the United States under this Constitution, as under the Confederation.

This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof; and all Treaties made, or which shall be made, under the Authority of the United States, shall be the supreme Law of the Land; and the Judges in every State shall be bound thereby, any Thing in the Constitution or Laws of any State to the Contrary notwithstanding.

The Senators and Representatives before mentioned, and the Members of the several State Legislatures, and all executive and judicial Officers, both of the United States and of the several States, shall be bound by Oath or Affirmation, to support this Constitution; but no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.

Article. VII.

The Ratification of the Conventions of nine States, shall be sufficient for the Establishment of this Constitution between the States so ratifying the Same.

The Word, “the,” being interlined between the seventh and eighth Lines of the first Page, The Word “Thirty” being partly written on an Erazure in the fifteenth Line of the first Page, The Words “is tried” being interlined between the thirty second and thirty third Lines of the first Page and the Word “the” being interlined between the forty third and forty fourth Lines of the second Page.

Attest William Jackson Secretary

done in Convention by the Unanimous Consent of the States present the Seventeenth Day of September in the Year of our Lord one thousand seven hundred and Eighty seven and of the Independance of the United States of America the Twelfth In witness whereof We have hereunto subscribed our Names,

G°. Washington

Presidt and deputy from Virginia 17th Sep. 1787

https://avalon.law.yale.edu/19th_century/csa_csa.asp

ARTICLE VI

I. The Government established by this Constitution is the successor of the Provisional Government of the Confederate States of America, and all the laws passed by the latter shall continue in force until the same shall be repealed or modified; and all the officers appointed by the same shall remain in office until their successors are appointed and qualified, or the offices abolished.

2. All debts contracted and engagements entered into before the adoption of this Constitution shall be as valid against the Confederate States under this Constitution, as under the Provisional Government.

This provision wiped out the obligations to European banks committed to in and otherwise identical provision in the U.S. Constitution, since no such obligations would have been entered into by the Provisional Government of the Confederacy that was founded on Feb. 08, 1861—(ratified on Mar. 11, 1861—one month later).

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Provisional_Constitution_of_the_Confederate_States.

https://www.rothschildarchive.org/exhibitions/timeline/

Note: Rothschild Timeline fails to mention their financing of the War of 1812! Instead, they claim they became the U.S. banker in Europe! Total misdirection to fool the American and world public.

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2020/06/how-rothschilds-use-mass-surveillance.html

Explains the grotesque propagandist infatuation with Hamilton today. Misdirection.

Look at this Business Insider propaganda (a long-known globalist rag) to protect the Rothschilds

https://www.businessinsider.com/rothschild-family-war-of-1812-conspiracy-2013-1?op=1#the-story-starts-with-alexander-hamilton-the-father-of-the-first-national-bank-of-the-united-states-1

Here’s a useful discussion of the circumstances of Rothschild bank debt at the time Abraham Lincoln was seeking financing for the Civil War.

Privately owned Federal Reserve Bank: How the Rothschild family controlled the printing of the Dollars?

The US British colonies had the right to print their own currencies before they snatched their independence. Benjamin Franklin was ambassador in France and delivered a speech in London. He explained how the colonies developed and prospered by issuing money as the internal market expanded to facilitate transactions.

The Rothschild family got the message clear and set about to acquiring the monopoly of printing the US money.

In 1804, Alexander Hamilton, US finance minister and aristocrat during President Thomas Jefferson, coerced Congress to sign a charter with the Rothschild financier family to print US currencies.

This decision came as a price for England loaning Jefferson the necessary money to purchase the Louisiana Territory (all the States bordering the Mississippi River) from Napoleon Bonaparte in 1803.

In 1811, the charter for the Ashkenazi Rothschild family owned the first Bank of the United States and managed to be in control of the US money supply. This control expired and the US Congress voted against the renewal of the charter.

Andrew Jackson, later the 7th President of the US from 1829 to 1837, said:

“If the US Congress has a right under the US Constitution to issue paper money, it was given them to use by themselves, not to be delegated to individuals or corporations.”

Nathan Mayer Rothschild was not amused and he stated:

“Either the application for renewal of the charter for the bank is granted, or the United States will find itself involved in a most disastrous war.”

Andrew Jackson’s response to this was:

“You are a den of thieves vipers, and I intend to rout you out, and by the Eternal God, I will rout you out.”

Nathan Mayer Rothschild replied:

“Teach those impudent Americans a lesson. Bring them back to colonial status.”

In 1812, backed by the Rothschild’s money, the British declared war on the United States, entered the Capital Washington and set fire on it.

The Rothschild’s plan was to cause the United States to build up such a debt in fighting this war that they would have to surrender to the Rothschild family and allow the charter to be renewed.

In 1816, during President James Monroe, the charter for the Bank of the United States was renewed for another 20 years and the Rothschild recovered the Control of the US money supply again.

The British war against the USA therefore ended with the deaths of thousands of British and US soldiers, but the Rothschild’s got their bank.

In 1819, the Bank cut-off all credits to the settlers in Ohio and the North-West territory and generated the first big financial crisis.

In 1861, President Abraham Lincoln (16th President of the US from 1860 till his assassination in 1865) approached the Rothschild’s to try to obtain loans to support the ongoing American civil war. The Rothschild’s agreed, provided President Abraham Lincoln allows them a Charter for another US central bank, at interest of 24% to 36% on all monies loaned.

President Abraham Lincoln was very angry about this high interest rate and so his government printed its own debt free money and informed the public that this was now legal tender for both public and private debts.

By April 1862, $450 million worth [$16 billion today] of President Abraham Lincoln’s debt free money had been printed by the US government and distributed. Lincoln stated:

“We gave the people of this republic the greatest blessing they ever had, their own paper money to pay their own debts.”

That same year, The Times of London publishes a story containing the following statement:

“If that mischievous financial policy, which had its origin in the North American Republic, should be become indurated down (be rooted) to a fixture North-West territory, then that government will furnish its own money without cost. It will pay off debts and be without a debt. It will have all the money necessary to carry on its commerce. It will become prosperous beyond precedent in the history of civilized governments of the world.

The brains and the wealth of all countries will go to North America. That US government must be destroyed or it will destroy every monarchy on the globe.”

https://www.ethicalmarkets.com/revive-lincoln%E2%80%99s-monetary-policy/

https://books.google.com/books?id=7MFVAAAAYAAJ&pg=PT29&lpg=PT29&dq=%22If+that+mischievous+financial+policy%22+times+of+london&source=bl&ots=Bi5gSFhlmq&sig=ACfU3U3UwfoK82qAffaGMsahMK3BIERxxw&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjC5ufErovzAhWck2oFHVfyAiIQ6AF6BAgNEAM#v=onepage&q=%22If%20that%20mischievous%20financial%20policy%22%20times%20of%20london&f=false

AIMCat Peter adds this to the conversation:

“Unbeknowns to most of us is the fact that our alive human person was turned into a tradable bond (a sold and bought commercial paper) at our birth. The profit generated by that bond is realized when our human being dies…..might this be another dark secret behind the vaccine kill off.

Please consider listening to the first five minutes of this video: The Act of 1871 Explained USA is a Corporation. This is the truth

This is a place holder for an audio we are uploading today. To read the backstory, see this GAB link from AIMCat @PrivateLee1776

“Might you lend an ear here?

Regarding Mike Flynn, Gen, USA Ret. comments last Friday morning, words were not clear but here’s a recording:

“Flynn’s Prayer: “We are your instruments of the sevenfold rays….”

[and: …”legions, all of them…”]

https://tv.gab.com/channel/trunews/view/flynns-prayer-we-are-your-instruments-614a35a1b0345e2e1117503c

What’s he referring to?”

Here are some articles we have posted in the past about St. Germain that we discuss in the audio.

How Nibiru’s Return Accelerates the Schumann Wave

St. Germain Explains Artificial Intelligence and the Internet

Finding St. Germain: Modern Sources Reveal Truth of Ancient Teachings

Secret Incarnations of St. Germain as Compiled by John Barnwell

We will also be discussing the Marcia Lucas statement that was recently on Breitbart.