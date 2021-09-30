.

There is a physical body aspect of human evolution and ascension. In the video below, Douglas and John explain why the ASCEND diet protocol can assist you in the process of ascension.

There are many approaches to making Ormus; when we first started out, we tried many methods from the wet to the dry methods. Now, several years later, we have settled upon a single procedure that gets the best results for us, without all the fuss you might see with internet recipe DIY videos.

Shungite, C60, Buckyballs, Ormus, and Superconnectivity

Communing with angelic hosts

Back in the mines with Michael and the AFI miners, these historical nuggets were pulled out for your review:

British and affiliated American banks conspired (treason) to take down Abraham Lincoln, and assassinated him when their long-term control of American currency was threatened

In 1862, Charles Hazzard, a London agent for British banks, sent his famous “Hazzard Circular” to U.S. banks. Tellingly, ever since, bank propagandists have made great efforts to discredit the memo as a “conspiracy theory” fabrication.

Hamlet: “the lady doth protest too much, methinks?”

AFI researchers have discovered multiple affidavit verifications that the Hazzard Circular is genuine. Remember, photocopies did not exist in the mid 1800s. So, when a document needed to be copied and verified, it was done so by affidavit of truthful people. Judge Issac Sharp was one such highly reputable and well-known person whose verity was not challenged.

Judge Isaac Sharp, a Kansas pioneer, attorney, Democrat politician, candidate for Kansas governor, newspaperman, councilman, city father and academic left us a time capsule AFFIDAVIT to confirm that “The Hazzard Circular” is authentic. His Quaker grandfather partnered with William Penn in the layout of the City of Philadelphia.

The Hazard Circular, and its companion Buell Circular (American Bankers Association), exposes the long-time conspiracy of globalist banks to control the issuance of currency, and thus labor cost – usually the largest expense on a corporation balance sheet.

It showed that they relied on slavery and war to control their labor costs.

Lincoln’s plan to extend “greenbacks,” and thus preventing the British banks from controlling U.S. currency after the Civil War, probably got him assassinated. Similarly, President John F. Kennedy battled with British Pilgrims Society-MI6-CIA over global banking controls after WWII, he too was assassinated by the globalist sycophant bankers.

Even with their 1862 tactical move into bonds, they still needed control of labor cost among their client bondholders to orchestrate their profits and losses, puts and calls… their propaganda-driven Ponzi schemes.

America’s banks conspired with foreign British powers to use interest-bearing bonds to expand or contract loans to keep U.S. wages low after the Civil War.

What has changed?

These people are not investing geniuses. They are ledger swindlers.

Even an imbecile can buy low and sell high when the outcome is already known by manipulators.

Note: Some commentators say it took 20 years from The Hazzard Circular to make its way out of private bank files and into the public’s awareness of it.

Editor. (Feb. 21, 1895). The Bank Conspiracy. The Saturday Evening Kansas Commoner (Witchita, Kansas). Reproduced for educational purposes only. Fair Use relied upon. Source: https://www.newspapers.com/image/382687012/

and

Editor. (Feb. 20, 1896). CONSPIRACY OF THE MONEY POWER! Bankers Plot to Enslave the People, Bribing the Press, Creating Public Opinion. The Caucasian (Clinton, North Carolina). Reproduced for educational purposes. Fair Use relied upon. Source: https://www.newspapers.com/image/61363679/

This globalist “Business Plan” is circulating the internet.

“This graphic shows connections between the Gates Foundation, Wellcome Trust, WHO, GAVI and other NGOs and Big Pharma… It contains round about 6500 objects including like Persons, NGOs, Companies, Documents, etc. It also includes more than 7200 links between them.

Did you read the Spartacus Letters? Here is a pull out. To read more CLICK HERE.

• COVID-19 is a blood and blood vessel disease. SARS-CoV-2 infects the lining of human blood vessels, causing them to leak into the lungs.

• Current treatment protocols (e.g. invasive ventilation) are actively harmful to patients, accelerating oxidative stress and causing severe VILI (ventilator-induced lung injuries). The continued use of ventilators in the absence of any proven medical benefit constitutes mass murder.

• Existing countermeasures are inadequate to slow the spread of what is an aerosolized and potentially wastewater-borne virus, and constitute a form of medical theater.

• Various non-vaccine interventions have been suppressed by both the media and the medical establishment in favor of vaccines and expensive patented drugs.

• The authorities have denied the usefulness of natural immunity against COVID-19, despite the fact that natural immunity confers protection against all of the virus’s proteins, and not just one.

• Vaccines will do more harm than good. The antigen that these vaccines are based on, SARS-CoV- 2 Spike, is a toxic protein. SARS-CoV-2 may have ADE, or antibody-dependent enhancement; current antibodies may not neutralize future strains, but instead help them infect immune cells. Also, vaccinating during a pandemic with a leaky vaccine removes the evolutionary pressure for a virus to become less lethal.

• There is a vast and appalling criminal conspiracy that directly links both Anthony Fauci and Moderna to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

• COVID-19 vaccine researchers are directly linked to scientists involved in brain-computer interface (“neural lace”) tech, one of whom was indicted for taking grant money from China.

• Independent researchers have discovered mysterious nanoparticles inside the vaccines that are not supposed to be present.

• The entire pandemic is being used as an excuse for a vast political and economic transformation of Western society that will enrich the already rich and turn the rest of us into serfs and untouchables.

Many people around the world have had rapture experiences as depicted in this video, yet who would know because it is so deeply personal and profound and certainly, you won’t find Satanic News out to report it.

Douglas had his experience as a young man. I had mine in 1984. We were ‘caught up’ in an amazing experience of love and light. Some of you may have had this as a near death experience.

Perhaps, you, too, have been graced by rapture. It’s happening everywhere. It doesn’t happen all at once for everyone. It happens when you are ready to receive Christ in the etheric or heavenly realm. It is a state of awareness beyond time and space.

(Please note that there is a lengthy commercial in the middle of video that we have no idea if it is legit…if it bothers you, FF.)

From “The Connection between the Living and the Dead” (Great Barrington: SteinerBooks, 2017; GA 168), p. 82.



October 10, 1916

“. . . we are continuously moving toward a faith in authority, . . . In the field of medicine . . . people declare themselves incompetent from the start in acquiring an understanding, and they simply accept the word of science. This is indeed understandable given the complexity of modern life. But people will become increasingly more helpless under the influence of the power of such authority. . . . We see how from a sort of medical dogmatism doctors strive for an increase in the power of their status as doctors. . . . This will become ever stronger.

People will become increasingly constricted by what authority imposes upon them. And well-being for our fifth post-Atlantean era will consist of asserting the right of the consciousness soul, which wants to develop, against this

ahrimanic opposition – for this is indeed what it is. This can take place, however, only when people really desire to develop understanding and a

healthy ability to exercise judgment.”

AIMCAT WEYNE GIVES AN UPDATE ON SOUTH AFRICA

