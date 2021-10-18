.

CASTING OUT DEMONS, ROTHSCHILDS, BANKERS, PILGRIMS, AND MAMMON

Let TRUTH HISTORY break the locks and chains on our planetary PRISON and destroy our enslavers the Rothschilds and British banksters. To read the evidence that we have collected, go to: https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2021/10/one-of-historys-greatest-battles-is.html.

In the meantime, buckle up “butter cups” for history lessons that government indoctrination centers do not teach.

MAMMON, DEMON BANKERS, AND THE CENTURIES-OLD ENSLAVEMENT OF HUMANITY

FDA approved Merck IVERMECTIN application in 1998

Norman Schmuff, Ph.D. Chem. Team Leader, DNDC III. (Oct. 08, 1998). Drug Approval Package to Merck & Co., Inc., Frank Ricci, approving Stromectol (Ivermectin) Tablets, 6 mg, then 3 mg., App. No. 050742s001, Dec. 12, 1997. U.S. FDA. Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

In 2011, Japanese scientists called IVERMECTIN a “wonder drug.”

Andy Crump, Satosjo Ōmura, ed. (Feb. 10, 2011). Ivermectin, ‘wonder drug’ from Japan: the human use perspective. Proceedings of the Japan Academy. Series B, Physical and

biological sciences, 87(2): 13–28.

Two months ago in 2021, a team of researchers called IVERMECTIN “a multifaceted drug of Novel prize-honoured distinction.”

A.D. Santin (Yale), D.E. Scheim, P.A. McCullough (TX A&M), M. Yagisawa (ICRC Kitasato Univ.), T.J. Borody (CDD Aus). (Aug. 03, 2021). Ivermectin: a multifaceted drug of Nobel prize-honoured distinction with indicated efficacy against a new global scourge, COVID-19, New Microbe and New Infect 2021; 43: 100924, Elsevier Ltd.

THE EXTINCTION OF HUMAN BEINGS

Shout out to Bryan Oroson, AIMCat in North Carolina for showing us how to get Actively involved. In a GAB post, Bryan wrote:

“For sure there are problems like electronic voting machines, voter rolls, mail in balloting, but that said, all politics are local and that’s exactly the point of becoming a precinct committeeman. I know from experience because I was one, then moved up to county treasurer and now I sit on the county executive committee. At each stage one’s vote and one’s ability to create change is magnified. Most don’t know this fact. If you want change in candidates, issues, and our country’s direction, you must get involved in a local political party.

For conservatives this is the Republican Party. We can get rid of RHINOS but we need soldiers willing to engage, to take the vacant seats, to attend meetings, to vote for party platforms, to vote for resolutions, etc. Let’s quit complaining and get to work! I have a 6:00 county Republican party executive party meeting tonight and no matter what id rather do, im going to attend. Come on! Follow the plan!:

Bryan was responding to an article we left on GAB:

HOW TO RESTORE ELECTION INTEGRITY IN YOUR VOTING DISTRICT

@tmfuss (Gab) is confused why we can’t explain all of our cryptic posts. Perhaps he is new to our hang-out. We answered him by posting:

Tyler asks: “Did you have to dust off that recipe, Aunt Betts?”

Aunt Betts replies: Actually, we wrote it down during one of St. Germain’s visits (wink). St. Germain Explains Artificial Intelligence and the Internet

The Eternal Ethers: The Secrets of Creation

Make sure to stock up on the sunshine vitamin for the coming winter.

When it comes to personal shielding, don’t forget to use our sigils which use advanced 5D technology to cohere detrimental energies into beneficial ones. Print as many as you like. Print on clear labels and discreetly place on windows. We even placed them on our newly installed solar panels.

.