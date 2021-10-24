.

Ran across this picture of us from December 20, 2012, in front of the Alaskan pipeline. We were traveling to northern Alaska to stand under the portal of the Aurora Borealis on December 21, 2012 to usher the new age as the old one was closing per the Mayan Calendar indications. We traveled there to physically stand underneath the Northern Lights portal, on behalf of all humanity, to avert a global catastrophe and usher in the Satya Yuga.

We had no knowledge at the time about projects StarGate and Looking Glass, whether or not it was/is propaganda, CIA sensationalism, or fact. We also knew that it wasn’t the number of people who were awake for the transition; it was a matter of who in humanity would be conscious for the transition, or “shift”. We know of others around the world who held the consciousness that evening. Where were you on December 21, 2012?

If you follow the hype about projects StarGate and Looking Glass, you will hear about the timeline issue of an event that happened at the end of December 2012 that changed the timeline trajectory so that nothing the evil ones did from that day on would lead to the global cataclysm that they were planning.

You can hear a whistleblower (yes, we know this video is sensational) at the 16:00 mark where he discusses this 2012 timeline problem.

.

Here is an article that describes the 2012 timeline issue:

After we left Alaska, we set out to write our Gospel of Sophia series eventually and other books as a way to antidote the evil we were seeing all around us. This is where some of you found us, in the Our Spirit newsletters that we sent out in 2013-2015. (If you want access to the archive of these newsletters, see MAGAZINE ARCHIVE.)

In late 2015, we began to post articles about the political realm. One of our early attempts to rouse citizens from their deep programming and brainwashing was to play a game with Cicada 3301, which was called “Q”. As AIMCats know, the project was captured by various rogue groups in order to control the narrative of the growing truth movement.

The video below was created by the folks at Cicada 3301 to acknowledge our participation. We did not make this video, but they permitted us to post it on our video platform. And, of course, there was the spear that we “won” as a prize for breaking their puzzle code.

Q Leak Plugged

We just wanted you to know what really happened. Meow.

The next item that popped up on our screen was this super interesting video, and after watching it, you will definitely want to preserve your PUREBLOOD status.

2045 THE YEAR MAN BECOMES IMMORTAL. ROB SKIBA AT THE PROPHECY CLUB.

.

Did you know that Ron Skiba died on October 13, 2021, supposedly of COVID-19

.

.

Now you see the deeper meaning of this meme.

.

Do you see why the BLOOD OF JESUS is so important in our human evolution? We cannot ASCEND if we contaminate our blood with cross-species pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and aborted fetal cells, which opens the portal for demons to enter our souls and bodies. Perhaps this is why some people note that they lose a feeling of being connected to God after they are vaccinated.

There Is Power In The Blood 🎵 The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir

.

.

.

If Satan is the ‘Father of Lies’, does that make Trump, the ‘Father of Vaccines’, his demon progeny?

.

Focusing on county over country is how we will preserve our way of life to protect our families, freedoms, and communities.

Localism is the new nationalism.

Localism is decentralized nationalism.

Localism is working to capture political power where it matters most: in your own backyard. -Andrew Torba

.

Every complete system of the spirit has seven parts. As students of anthroposophy know, humans are currently in the fourth large stage of evolution. And because we are only in the fourth stage of evolution, it may be challenging to understand how the fifth through seventh stages may be so incredibly different in dimension and consciousness.

.

We post daily on Gab. Please sign-up and follow us for a never-ending Cat Report. We prefer having conversations with you on Gab so please write and post. If you type @Gabriels_Horn in your Gab message, it will come to us in our message box.

.