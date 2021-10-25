Gold Coin Bill Enslaves Humanity

The years (1811-1814) when the imperial British Empire’s demonic self-anointed elitists decided to seize control of currency and institutionalize debt slavery in worldwide

GOLD COIN BILL. (Mar. 21, 1811 to Apr. 26, 1814). Commons and Lords Debates, including Errata. UK Parliament Hansard. Reproduced for educational purposes only. Fair Use relied upon.

William Manning, Bank of England—Gov. (1812-13); Dep. Gov. (1811); Member (1807-09, 1814-31); Slaver; father of Cardinal Henry Edward Manning (1808-92); a Jesuit, voted for papal infallibility at the 1st Vatican Council (1869–1870)—a likely influencer for the formation of the English Grand Priory of the Knights of Malta (British Association of the Order of Malta, 1875); member of Cecil J. Rhodes’ “Society of the Elect” in 1890.

On Jun. 18, 2020, the Bank of England removed, disingenously, Manning’s portrait from their Governor’s portrait gallery with an apology for his role in promoting slavery. Such tokenism was laughable given the fact that practically every director of the Bank of England prior to the great demonic compensation in 1838 relied upon the black and brown slave trade in their businesses. Note: This compensation was facilitated by a Rothschild loan on Aug. 03, 1835 to the British government (that started British offshore banking). In short, the directors of the Bank of England conspired with the Rothschilds to ensure their continued profits from the slave trade, that they were in the process of converting the British Empire economy to white and yellow debt slavery.