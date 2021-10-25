John WIlkes Booth – British Assassin for the Monarch

.

British banker John Wilkes (1725-1797), namesake of John Wilkes Booth, assassin of President Abraham Lincoln. Wilkes was chamberlain (finance director) of The City of London

Archer G. Shaw, ed, Library of Congress, intro. (1950). William F. Elkins Ltr., The Lincoln Encyclopedia; the spoken and written words of A. Lincoln, 416 pgs., pp. 20, 40, 64. Macmillan Company.

In a radio interview with John B. Wells, Michael reviewed this finding about Lincoln and his assassin.

Did the incoming British Ambassador, Sir Frederick Bruce, arrive just days before to oversee the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln on Apr. 14, 1865?

Sir Frederick was a notorious slaver, drug trafficker, agent for the British East India Company owners in the Bank of England who were eager to kill Lincoln’s greenback currency and reestablish their control of American labor via the currency supply

Assassin John Wilkes Booth’s namesake in London, John Wilkes, had been a notorious rake, hedonist, Lord Mayor of London, and finance director (chamberlain) of The City of London

The newspapers of the day contain all the now telltale sign of propaganda… too much juicy detail to distract the reader’s normal skepticism

Editor. (Oct. 03, 1867). 1st-2nd Col., THE LATE SIR FREDERICK BRUCE. Sheffield and Rotherham Independent. Reproduced for educational purposes only. Fair Use relied upon.

In 1811, British members of the Parliament were kicked out the government if they went bankrupt, in other words, could not get credit from the Bank of England! (READ: Didn’t suck up to the reptilian lawyers working for Mammon in The City of London?)*

* similar system for freshman Congressmen who must sit in boiler rooms and raise money during their first year in Washington, D.C.

https://api.parliament.uk/historic-hansard/commons/1811/may/17/members-of-parliament-becoming-bankrupts

Below is an update on the Elkins letter for those that say no such letter exists. It does and here is the reference.

Archer G. Shaw, ed, Library of Congress, intro. (1950). William F. Elkins Ltr. (Nov. 21, 1864), VERIFIED, The Lincoln Encyclopedia; the spoken and written words of A. Lincoln, 416 pgs., pp. 20, 40, 64. Macmillan Company.

“As a result of the war, corporations have been enthroned and an era of corruption in high places will follow, and the money power of the country will endeavor to prolong its reign by working upon the prejudices of the people until all wealth is aggregated in a few hands and the Republic is destroyed. I feel at this moment more anxiety for the safety of my country than ever before, even in the midst of war. God grant that my suspicions may prove groundless.”