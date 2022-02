AFI. (Jan. 19, 2018). Uranium One Judge Tied to Mueller ‘Wet-Ware’ Surveillance Patent and Theft of Social Networking. Americans for Innovation.

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2018/01/uranium-one-judge-tied-to-mueller-wet.html

Inside this post was a Dick Morris video that was also censored off of his YouTube.

We found a copy in the ether!

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2018/01/uranium-one-judge-tied-to-mueller-wet.html#dick-morris-on-chuang