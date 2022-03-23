Klaus Schwab and the Spear of Destiny



Carolina Hehenkamp Onenesstravel posted the video below with the description:

The mystery of the spear of destiny, also called the Holy Lance, the Spear of Antioch is intriguing and brings you to ancient Christianity, the Royals of Europe, the Templars and wars in Europe and Middle East and to our modern leaders or leaders to be, wanting to possess the spear. Hungry for power, greedy for wealth, many are and have been chasing this spear, the original one. Nobody really knows where it is. So please listen to this wonderful conversation of Michael McKibben and Douglas Gabriel, who have been digging for several years into the mysteries and stories of this Holy Lance.

Here is the audio that she refers to:

Carolina also makes reference to the links below:

.

.

And since we are on the subject of Klaus Schwab, we wanted to give a shout out to Michael at Infotoons for his teaching videos. Please download, mirror, and share widely.