Hiding American opium trade by the Boston Brahmins

Former Massachusetts Governor William Weld has common Boston Brahmin opium/slave trafficking ancestors with Ketanji Jackson & John Kerry

Weld dramatically failed to disclose his family conspiracies with the Boston Brahmin secret society that engaged in massive slavery and opium trafficking as the foundation of their family wealth, including using opium income to found Credit Suisse, First Boston, Merrill Lynch, Walmart

Weld’s wealth is blood-money, along with Kerry’s and Jackson’s

Gov. William Weld

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Weld

https://www.mintz.com/our-people/william-f-weld

http://pfds.opensecrets.org/N00000265_2018_Pres.pdf

Fake News: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2019/us/politics/bill-weld-executive-power.html

68th Governor of Massachusetts (1991-97)

Harvard, Oxford

U.S. Attorney, Massachusetts

An American opium schooner operated by an ancestor of MA Gov. William Weld, Robert Bennet Forbes, also an ancestor of former Senator John Forbes Kerry.

Boston Brahmin American opium trafficking schooner “The Nile”

.

US Flag

??? (Hey sailors, help us out with the identity of this schooner flag ca. 1827)

British Merchant Navy

.

PDF, p. 92

White, Weld & Co. is a privately held global financial services firm engaged in asset management, investment advisory, investment banking and other capital market activities. Relaunched in 2012, the business is headquartered in Chicago. Previously, White, Weld & Co. was a Boston-based investment bank, historically managed by Boston Brahmins until its sale to Merrill Lynch in 1978. The Weld family name can be traced back to the founding of Massachusetts in the 1630s.

White, Weld & Co. was founded in Boston in the nineteenth century, originally to finance overseas trade.

One of the firm’s most prominent transactions in its final period was the IPO of Walmart in 1970 with Stephens Inc.

Relationship with Credit Suisse[edit]

One of its most successful ventures was an international investment banking partnership founded in 1970 by Robert L. Genillard as a Managing Partner of White, Weld & Co, with Credit Suisse, called Société Anonyme du Credit Suisse et de White Weld – or Credit Suisse White Weld. Sir John Craven, later head of Morgan Grenfell, led Credit Suisse White Weld from 1975 to 1978. Furthermore, Oswald Gruebel, Credit Suisse chief from 2004 to 2007, began his career in 1970 at Credit Suisse White Weld. When White Weld was purchased by Merrill Lynch, it left the partnership with Credit Suisse and was replaced by First Boston thus creating the Credit Suisse First Boston business in London. The Swiss private banking division of White Weld, founded in 1954 as White Weld & Co. AG, became Clariden Leu.

https://richashell.com/financial-literacy/banks-sell-drugs-part-iii

John Gardner b. Apr. 14, 1661; d. Jul. 18, 1722; m. Elizabeth Weld, Jan. 11, 1704

John was son of Capt. Samuel Gardner b. ca. 1647

PDF, p. 64

PDF, p. 73

.

John married Elizabeth Weld

.

PDF, p. 93

.

https://ancestors.familysearch.org/en/LZZZ-SGJ/elizabeth-weld-1675-1770

.

.

https://ancestors.familysearch.org/en/LZZZ-SGJ/elizabeth-weld-1675-1770

https://ancestors.familysearch.org/en/LYVV-W2G/john-gardner-1706-1784

https://ancestors.familysearch.org/en/LVK3-1JX/thomas-gardner-sr.-1756-1815

Dr. Edward Weld, married Mary (Higginson) Gardner, widow of Thomas Gardner[3] (Thomas,[2] Thomas[1]).

PDF, p. 93

.

https://www.geni.com/people/Dr-Edward-Weld/6000000010801956260

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Weld_family

Isabel Weld Perkins (1876–1948), daughter of Anna Minot Weld and Commodore George H. Perkins, was another grandchild of William Fletcher Weld and inherited $5.5 million of his wealth.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_H._Perkins

.

https://richashell.com/financial-literacy/perkins-family

Thoma Hansasyd Perkins

NEA_062, 9/12/12, 8:17 AM, 8C, 5918×6738 (3189+5301), 150%, Custom, 1/30 s, R94.2, G70.7, B82.4.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Handasyd_Perkins

Colonel Thomas Handasyd Perkins, also known as T. H. Perkins (December 15, 1764 – January 11, 1854), was an American merchant, slave trader, smuggler and philanthropist from a wealthy Boston Brahmin family. Starting with bequests from his grandfather and father-in-law, he amassed a huge fortune. As a young man, he traded slaves in Saint-Domingue, worked as a maritime fur trader trading furs from the American Northwest to China, and then turned to smuggling Turkish opium into China.[2][3] His philanthropic contributions include the Perkins School for the Blind, renamed in his honor; the Boston Museum of Fine Arts; McLean Hospital; along with having a hand in founding the Massachusetts General Hospital.

In 1785, when China opened the port of Canton to foreign businesses, Perkins became one of the first Boston merchants to engage in the China trade. He sailed as supercargo on the Astrea, captain James Magee, owned by Elias Hasket Derby,[6] to Canton in 1789 with a cargo including ginseng, cheese, lard, wine, and iron. On the trip back it carried tea and silk cloth.[7] In 1815, Perkins and his brother James opened a Mediterranean office to buy Turkish opium for resale in China.[5]

Perkins was also a major industrial investor within Massachusetts. He owned the Granite Railway, the first commercial American railroad, which was built to carry granite from Quincy quarries to Charlestown for construction of the Bunker Hill Monument and other city buildings in Boston. He also held significant holdings in the Elliot textile mills in Newton, the mills at Holyoke and Lowell, New England canals and railroads, and lead and iron mines including the Monkton Iron Company in Vergennes, Vermont. In addition, Perkins was politically active in the Federalist Party, serving terms as state senator and representative from 1805–1817. Additionally, he invested in many of the mills on Lowell, MA including Appleton Mills.[8]

.

R.B. (Robert Bennet) Forbes is an ancestor of John Forbes Kerry

T.H. Perkins is an ancestor of former Massachusetts Governor William Weld.

Perkins is an ancestor of British Pilgrims Society venture capitalist Kleiner, Perkins that has funded AOL, Amazon, Electronic Arts, Genentech, Square, Google, Sun, Twitter, Colin Powell, John Doerr, Al Gore, Ted Schlein (MI6-CIA), Cisco, National Venture Capital Association (NVCA), etc.

Boston Brahmins beneficiaries of British opium and white slave trafficking:

Basil Lubbock (1876-1944). (1933). The Opium Clippers. Brown, Son & Ferguson, Glasgow.

Robert Bennet (“R.B.”) Forbes

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Bennet_Forbes

PDF, p. 307

Relative of John Forbes Kerry

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Forbes_Kerry

.

Rothschild and Barings financing of American opium and black, brown and white slave trafficking

.

PDF, p. 45

.

PDF, p. 56

.

PDF, p. 167

.

Hiding American opium trade by the Boston Brahmins

PDF, p. 121

Forbes, Peabody, Salem, Boston

.

Thomas H. Perkins

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Handasyd_Perkins

NEA_062, 9/12/12, 8:17 AM, 8C, 5918×6738 (3189+5301), 150%, Custom, 1/30 s, R94.2, G70.7, B82.4.

.

John R. Russell

PDF, p. 121

.

PDF, p. 142

.

.

Colonial Charters, Grants and Related Documents. (1492-1778). General, CT, DE, GA, ME, MD, MA, NH, NJ, NY, NC, PA, RI, SC, VT, VA. Yale Law School.

Colonial Charters, Grants and Related Documents. (1492-1778). General, CT, DE, GA, ME, MD, MA, NH, NJ, NY, NC, PA, RI, SC, VT, VA, 287 pgs. Yale Law School.

Includes transcription of this Massachusetts Bay Colony Charter (1629), PDF p. 107.

.

.

Tech venture capitalist Kleiner Perkins (Google, Walmart, Twitter, Sun, First Boston, Credit Suisse, Merrill Lynch, etc.), Malcolm Forbes, John Forbes Kerry, Ketanji (Gardner-Weld-Russell-Perkins-Amory-Lowell-Pickering-Peabody) Jackson all gained their wealth from the 19th century British opium trade of the Boston Brahmins

PDF, p. 92

.

The Nile

.

.

.