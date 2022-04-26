Going Way-Way-Way Beyond Elon Musk

This video is available on Brighton here: https://www.brighteon.com/3d6f39ec-b65c-471b-99d0-94aca10b9cd1

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX, As of April 2022 Starlink consists of over 2,100 mass-produced small satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO), which communicate with designated ground transceivers.

In February 2017, documents indicated that SpaceX expects more than $30 billion in revenue by 2025 from its satellite constellation, while revenues from its launch business were expected to reach $5 billion in the same year.

On 15 October 2019, the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) submitted filings to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) on SpaceX’s behalf to arrange spectrum for 30,000 additional Starlink satellites to supplement the 12,000 Starlink satellites already approved by the FCC.[8]

In June 2004, the newly formed company SpaceX acquired a stake in Surrey Satellite Technology (SSTL) (UK) [ESSENTIALLY BAE – British Aerospace (BAE Systems plc] as part of a “shared strategic vision” with NASA and DoD. SSTL was at that time working to extend the Internet into space.[16] However, SpaceX’s stake was eventually sold back to EADS Astrium (now Airbus Group – Airbus, Airbus Defence and Space, Airbus Helicopters) in 2008 after the company became more focused on navigation and Earth observation.[17] EADS Astrium Satellites employs around 8,348 people on nine sites in the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Spain.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is controlled by the British Crown (via a “golden share” otherwise called a “Special Share.”

BAE Systems plc, Reg. No. 1470151. (May 26, 2021). Annual Report 2020, Companies House UK. (147 MB)

Musk: “. . . the spam bots, and authenticating all humans” Euphemisms

Watch the Form 4 insider trading filings… the real purpose of this kabuki theater. These guys are masters at creating liquidity events via propaganda “narratives” so their upper tier management, officers and directors can profit from the stock bumps or down turns, depending on the objective, in this case an upturn.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, and Allen & Co. are serving as financial advisors to Twitter, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Professional Corporation and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP are serving as legal counsel. Morgan Stanley is acting as lead financial advisor to Mr. Musk. BofA Securities and Barclays are also acting as financial advisors. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal counsel.

This is the same crowd of corrupt institutions that hovered around Facebook, Google, etc.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” said Mr. Musk. “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

This was produced almost a year ago. Greg Reese is a very credible documentary producer. There is a lot more coming out as everyone is dusting off their Elon Musk research.

Greg Reese. (Jun. 03, 2021). Elon Musk Exposed. Greg Reese.

Sources: https://battleplan.news/watch?id=60b8eae106fe3d64b0f4f3bb