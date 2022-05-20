Alexander Hamilton: British Pilgrim Spy and Saboteur

ALEXANDER HAMILTON: BRITISH SPY NO. 7 BETRAYED AMERICA’S FLEDGLING BANKS TO HIS BANK OF ENGLAND / MONARCH’S PRIVY COUNCIL BACK-CHANNELS

Fig. 1—Alexander Hamilton, Esq. (b. 1757, d. 1804) conspired with his British Crown handlers to ensure that America’s first banks were copies of the Bank of England regarding usury, debt-slavery and fiat currency. Then, as the banks were funded, he organized 80% of the stock of the First Bank of the United States to be owned by foreign banks—mostly British, including Rothschilds, but also including Baring Bros., Hope Co., and Hottinguer Cie.



America has never controlled her banks

British debt slavery was hardwired into American banking from 1781

Hamilton’s opium-human trafficking co-conspiracy has been blacked out of American banking history; they include: Cruger, Church, Carter, Schuyler, Manning, Vaughan, Baring, Bevan, Barclays, King’s College (Columbia), Johnson, the Inner Temple (London), Rothschilds and Laurens

At this same time M.A. Rothschild was funding Hessian mercenaries, the Illuminati and Sabbatian Frankism

Hamilton copied the Bank of England charter in the First Bank of the United States (1791)

Did Washington, Jefferson and Adams know about Hamilton’s extensive British banking back-channels? Not likely. His Bank of England handlers pre-dated his move to America

Anglophile Hamilton secretly coordinated U.S. bank charters with the Bank of England

80% of his First Bank of the United States investors were British-controlled: Rothschilds, Baring & Sons, Hope & Co., Hottinguer & Co

Only now—as 300-year old historical databases are being liberated from library stacks—is this sinister picture emerging

ALEXANDER HAMILTON WAS BRITISH SPY NO. 7

Fig. 2—Major (later General Sir) George Beckwith’s agent cipher. Beckwith was the British spy chief during the American Revolution and afterwards; Douglas Brymner (1823-1902), Archivist. (1890). Report on Canadian archives, 1890, 325 pgs., pp. xli, xlii, urn: oclc: record: 262476117, published 1904. Public Archives of Canada.



See also S. Tomokiyo. (Aug. 26, 2009). Rotating Grille for Alexander Hamilton. Cryptiana.

May 20, 2022—The foundation of the American republic’s first banks were largely delegated to Alexander Hamilton.

Hamilton became the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury (Sep. 11, 1789 to Jan. 31, 1795) under George Washington and oversaw the first four banks that he created.

Despite these conflicts of interest—highlighted at the time—Hamilton plowed through, silencing and sidelining his critics, bolstered by the most powerful British bankers and human-opium trafficking sycophants of the age.

It is doubtful that the Founders realized that their precocious Alexander Hamilton was, in fact, a major spy for the British Crown and Bank of England, along with his fellow Washington aide-de-camp Henry Laurens, army supplier and MP banker John Barker Church, MP banker Benjamin Vaughan and his father-in-law General Philip Schuyler.

Fig. 5—St. Kitts and Nevis, former British Crown Colony in the West Indies. Birthplace of Alexander Hamilton, Jan. 11, 1757

Hamilton was born in St. Kitts and Nevis, British West Indies and moved to Danish St. Croix where William Manning and his family owned Negro Bay, and was a major slaveholder on many plantations in both colonies. On these small islands white slavers were outnumbered by slaves four to one.

Manning evidently recruited Hamilton for grooming in St. Croix. Fellow human-opium traffickers Henry and Nicholas Cruger paid for Hamilton’s university education at King’s (Columbia) College in New York.

From Columbia, Hamilton joined a militia, then soon appeared on General Washington’s staff, along with Henry Laurens and John Barker Church, sponsored by commissar-ian loyalist Gen. Philip Schuyler. Hindsight shows that young Hamilton’s favor among America’s top patriots is just a little too slick.

Fig. 6—St. Croix, former Dutch Colony in the West Indies shared with British slavers. Boyhood home of Alexander Hamilton where he moved with his mother, Rachel Faucette and brothers James.

Hamilton had no experience in banking other than depositing the human-trafficking checks of his St. Croix employer, Kortright & Cruger, who maintained one of the most prominent lower Manhattan docks at Cruger’s Wharf. Given the confusion over Hamilton’s illegitimacy, he may have been the illegitmate son of Henry Cruger, Sr., who took care of him thereafter, including providing housing for the family in St. Croix and fully sponsoring his King’s College education in New York.

William Manning was Bank of England director (1790-1810), deputy governor (1810-1812) and governor (1812-1814). In 1817-1830 he was president of the London Assurance Company formerly led by governor John Barker for 34 years.

Fig. 7—William Manning. Major British West Indies human trafficker. Bank of England director (1790-1810), deputy governor (1810-1812) and governor (1812-1814). In 1817-1830 he was president of the London Assurance Company formerly led by governor John Barker for 34 years.

By the time Hamilton was appointed Treasury Secretary by George Washington (May 01, 1777), he had already set up two banks: Bank of North America (1781) and Bank of New York (1784).

Remarkably, he did this without any experience and with the limited knowledge of two books on currency and banks. Only now do are we discovering the extensive British back-channel that controlled him.

Hamilton’s first two banks were dominated by his future brother-in-law—John Barker Church.

Fig. 8—John Barker Church aka John Carter.

Church had hidden that he was the nephew of John Barker, the long-time British Crown-monopoly governor of the London Assurance Company. The company insured virtually all shipping worldwide, including Cruger’s.

Despite Church’s British secrets (aka the British spy John Carter), within three weeks of the Declaration of Independence (Jul. 4, 1776), the Continental army, and later the French army, hired Church as a commissar. These supply deals made Church one of the wealthiest men in America by the end of the Revolution.

Carter-Church was hired by Church’s and Hamilton’s future father-in-law Washington’s General Philip Schuyler — British Spy No. 2.

Hamilton and Church married two Schuyler daughters: Elizabeth and Angelica, Jun. 23, 1777 and Dec. 14, 1780 respectively. In other words, Schuyler sacrificed two of his daughters to the hijack of American banking by the Church of England during the Revolution.

History tells us that George Washington’s Continental Army was chronically short supplied. Is it possible that Church, one of three Continenal Army commissars, intentionally short-supplied the Army in order to hobble their effectiveness in favor of his homeland’s army.

Inquiring minds were also puzzled by the blizzard of bank charter writings by Hamilton. His commitment was so frentetic as to be unnatural. Also, the level of legalese was well above Hamilton’s age or experience. Somebody was evidently writing it for him.

We began to suspect that Hamilton had back channels to the Bank of England who were directing him on developing American banks that would serve the Bank of England.

Therefore, we began pulling on the threads associated with Hamilton’s first serious employer, the British-American opium-human trafficking traders Henry and Nicholas Cruger.

Fig. 9—Gen. Philip John Schuyler (b. Nov. 20, 1733, d. Nov. 18, 1804). American General in the Revolution War, Senator from New York. Father of Elizabeth Schuyler, wife of Alexander Hamilton and father of Angelica Schuyler, wife of John Barker Church.

Cruger provided Hamilton’s college funds to attend the newly formed King’s College, later renamed Columbia University, where William Samuel Johnson was British Spy No. 1.

Fig. 10—William Samuel Johnson. British Spy No. 1. Columbia president 1789-1800; senator, Connecticut, 1789-1791.

Fig. 11—Nicholas Murray Butler. Longtime President of both Columbia University and the British Pilgrims Society (1928-1946).

Note: Columbia’s 12th president, Nicholas Murray Butler, was the president of the British Pilgrims Society (1928-46)—28 years. His trustees included J.P. Morgan. His students included Franklin D. Roosevelt, Walter Rothschild, J. Edgar Hoover (FBI) and William J. Donovan (C.I.A.).

Cruger’s Wharf in lower Manhattan gave Hamilton walking-distance access to Cruger’s extensive sailing fleet to be Hamilton’s private courier for his drafts to and from the Bank of England without detection using cipher key encryption.

Fig.12—For context, Anglophile Nicholas Murray Butler was the 12th president of Columbia from 1902-1945—43 years. Butler was a co-founder of the British Pilgrims Society in 1902, and served as president of their American “branch” from 1928-1946. See The Pilgrims of the United States (2003: Profile Books). Butler oversaw the grooming of Franklin D. Roosevelt, Sir Walter Rothschild, William J. Donovan, and J.P. Morgan (The Manhattan Company), among others. Barack Obama was also groomed at Columbia.

ALEXANDER HAMILTON WAS GROOMED BY THE CRUGER FAMILY ALLIED WITH THE BANK OF ENGLAND

Fig. 13, 14—Cruger’s Wharf. Hamilton’s NY Chamber of Commerce groomer, the Cruger Family, owned one of the most strategic ports of entry in lower Manhattan. See Clifford Shack. (Sep. 09, 2017). Hamilton’s Secret Father, Henry Cruger. Clifford Stack.; See also John William Leonard. (1910). Cruger Family Dynasty in New York, Bristol (UK), London, History of the City of New York 1609-1909, 931 pgs. Journal of Commerce and Commercial Bulletin.

Cruger’s and Church’s secret weapon in Parliament and the Privy Council was Benjamin Vaughan. Vaughan’s father-in-law was William Manning, director of the Bank of England and later governor.

Fig. 15—Benjamin Vaughan. British MP who emigrated to America with £100,000 (£12.8 million in 2022—$16 million) to invest in Hamilton’s new First Bank of the United States along with Henry Cruger and John Barker Chuch. See below.

Fig. 16—William Manning. Major British West Indies human trafficker. Bank of England director (1790-1810), deputy governor (1810-1812) and governor (1812-1814). In 1817-1830 he was president of the London Assurance Company formerly led by governor John Barker for 34 years.

In one of the oddest intelligence reports in British newspaper history, journalists tied Vaughan with Cruger and Church where they associated him with Cruger and Church and announced Vaughn was moving to America in 1795 with £100,000 (£14.2 million in 2022). Vaughan’s father-in-law was William Manning, director and governor of the Bank of England.

ALEXANDER HAMILTON WAS GROOMED BY THE CRUGER FAMILY ALLIED WITH THE BANK OF ENGLAND

Fig. 17—Foreign Affairs. (Oct. 14, 1795). Benjamin Vaughan, Henry Cruger, Charles Goring, John Barker Church, travel to America, Vol. 26, No. 1315. Hereford Journal.

Hamilton’s fellow aide-de-camp to General George Washington, Henry Laurens, had a son named John Laurens who married William Manning’s sister Martha.

Therefore, Hamilton had multiple interlocking back-channel relationships to the Bank of England.

Four years earlier, Cruger and Church had assisted Hamilton to start the First Bank of the United States—after closely aligning its charter with the Bank of England.

By then, 80% of the stock had been purchased by Bank of England-aligned investors, including the top three:

Baring Bros. (London), Hope & Co. (London, Amsterdam) and Hottinguer & Co (Cie). (London, Paris, Zurich, Rothschild).

Much of this new evidence leveraged off new discoveries of a secret Hamilton spy cipher stored in Canadian spy archives.

Britain’s spy chief (General Sir) George Beckwith had designated Alexander Hamilton Spy No. 7. Tellingly, this spy-craft had been deleted in American archives. Some of it has returned, but not the cipher ledger as far was we have been able to determine. (Note to Readers: if you find a source, please share it and we adjust this reporting accordingly.)

The Wikipedia entry for (General Sir) George Beckwith (b. 1753-d. 1823) fails to disclose that Beckwith was the spy master handling Alexander Hamilton, Benedict Arnold, General Schuyler or William Samuel Johnson (Columbia University)!

Judging from Beckwith’s knighthood in 1809, it would appear that the Crown was grateful for his handling of Alexander Hamilton and the subjugation of America’s post-Revolution banking system.

Fig. 19—General Sir George Beckwith, British Spy handler of Alexander Hamilton, Gen. Philip Schuyler, William Samuel Johnson (Columbia), Col. Humphreys and John Barker Carter.

Here is a list of assignments Beckwith received after handling Hamilton—obvious rewards for helping subdue America’s post-Revolution banks to the will of the British Crown:

Governor and Commander-in-Chief of Bermuda (1798-1803)

Governor of Saint Vincent (1806-1808)

Governor of Barbados (1810-1815)

Colonel of the 2nd West India Regiment (1809-1818)

Commander-in-Chief, Ireland (1816-1820)

Colonel of the 89th Regiment of Foot (India, 1818-1823)

In addition to Alexander Hamilton, Agent No. 7, Beckwith identified Hamilton’s and Church’s father-in-law, American Col. Philip Schuyler, Hamilton/Church’s father-in-law, as Agent No. 2 while King’s (Columbia) College president William Samuel Johnson was Agent No. 1. Further, Hamilton’s chief courier in negotiations with Spain, Col. Humphreys, was Beckwith’s Agent No. 21.

CONCLUSION:

America’s banks have always been under the control of British imperialism.

The British system, repeated in America thanks largely to the duplicity of Alexander Hamilton—a British loyalist and traitor to America, was based on usury, debt slavery, human-opium trafficking and fiat currency.

STILLBORN BANKING VALUES—NOT WORTHY OF AMERICA’S IDEALS

Since American banking was a British spy operation from inception, its values were stillborn from inception.

We also know that propaganda is a British spy operation, as is Senior Executive Service, U.N., educational, publishing and pharmaceutical tyranny—all fueled and controlled by British bank mammon and its demons.

America can finally win the first American Revolution now by throwing off Britain’s usurious, debt-based slavery and fiat currency

TOP 17 ACTIONS TO FINALLY IMPLEMENT THE IDEALS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION

Close the British-controlled Federal Reserve. Proclaim a debt jubilee. Close courts and implement citizens tribunals. Prosecute current bankers (and their lawyers and accountants) for treason and conspiracy. Charter new banks without foreign investors and with total separation between banking and brokerage. Abolish tax-free British offshore banking; disclose all holdings, including secret accounts, return the money to the victims Close the Internal Revenue Service. Abolish the United Nations (British global meddling). Close the British Crown Agent-controlled Senior Executive Service. Close “Five Eyes”—the British Pilgrims Society’s private intelligence operation running the C.I.A., FBI, NSA, DARA, U.S. Navy and the Pentagon. Abolish most federal agencies, most especially the U.S. Patent Office controlled by British SERCO. Return patent properties to the true inventors, disgorge the financial holdings of the theives, prosecute and jail them. Prohibit lawyers (agents of the London Inner Temple bar) from public office, bureaucracies and courts. Introduce true gold-silver-property backed, interest-free currency (or other accessible, real commodity; not opium, human trafficking and worthless paper). Prohibit public money for (British) propaganda. Prohibit foreign directors in American corporations. Prohibit public money in non-government organizations.



