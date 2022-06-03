The moment (Aug. 02, 1945) when America and the modern world were overtaken by British mammon

Andrew Torba’s, GAB, grandfather Robert T. Torba was serving on the U.S.S. Augusta CA-31 as a Seaman 2nd Class with special service duty on Aug. 02, 1945, the day King George VI visited President Truman

Robert T. Torba, Serv. No. 9217099, Pay Rating S2c, V-6 SV. (Sep. 25, 1944 to Oct. 11, 1945). U.S.S. Augusta CA-31, All U.S., World War II Navy Muster Rolls, 1938-1949 results for Robert T Torba. National Archives. Source: Ancestry.com. Note: Robert T. Torba received extra pay (V-6 SV) for extra services, a pay that continued for 17 years after his discharge.

See this video record of the Aug. 02, 1945 day of infamy:

King George VI, Pres. Truman, USS Augusta CA-31. (Aug. 02, 1945). King George VI, One World (British) Government Pilgrims Society head, visits, President Harry Truman on the U.S.S. Augusta CA-31 (who was also a Pilgrims with Dean Acheson [Sec. of State 2 wks. later], Dulles Brothers, William J. Donovan (O.S.S.), Gen. George Marshall, along with Winston Churchill, Baring Bros., Warburgs, Lords Rothschild, who were Pilgrims founders [1902]), after the Potsdam Conference in Plymouth UK harbor. eFootage. Reproduced for educational purposes only. Fair Use relied upon. (Note: Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombs were dropped four and seven days later, respectively.). https://fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1945-08-02-King-George-VI-Pilgrims-Society-visits-Pres-Truman-on-USS-Augusta-CA31-(Pilgrim-with-FDR-Acheson-Dulles-Bros-Donovan-Marshall-with-Churchill-Barings-Warburgs-Rothschilds).mp4?autoplay=1

TRANSCRIPT: The British White Ensign (flown at the mainmast when the King is aboard a British man-o’war) and the President’s U.S. flag fly at the Augusta’s “main”. This is believed to be the first time these two flags have ever flown together from the mainmast of any man-o’war. eFootage.

On Aug. 02, 1945, America formally signaled her subservience to the British Crown for the first time.

https://ww2db.com/image.php?image_id=1152

https://ww2db.com/images/ship_augusta10.jpg

Caption USS Augusta flying the British ‘White Ensign’, the US Presidential Flag (obscured behind the White Ensign), and the US National Ensign while King George VI and President Harry Truman were aboard, 2 Aug 1945 ww2dbase Source ww2dbaseUnited States National Archives Identification Code 80-G-K-14543 More on… Augusta Main article Photos Photos on Same Day 2 Aug 1945 Photos at Same Place Plymouth, England, United Kingdom Added By C. Peter Chen Added Date 7 Sep 2006

U.S.S. Augusta CA-31

Aug. 02, 1945

American President Truman sucking up to his senior fellow Pilgrims Society member King George VI

How many of these men made their fortunes during and after WWII off of the emerging Pilgrims Society Marshall Plan directed by Sec. of State Pilgrim Dean Acheson who was appointed two weeks after this photo?

Notice the British flag flies higher than the U.S. flag.

Hiroshima, Nagasaki nuclear bombing propaganda photos, Aug. 6 and 9, 1945, respectively—four and seven days after Truman received the King George IV’s go ahead to fool the world into thinking we dropped real nuclear bombs. (A conventional explosion of sufficient energy can make a mushroom cloud also.)

Aftermath of a new nuclear weapon, or a napalm firebombing?

If this place was irradiated, like the propaganda tells us, then why were American soldiers touring the devastation within weeks? How are these street cars running and people walking on the streets?

Portions of a letter from Michael McKibben’s father, James A. McKibben, then a 19-year old American PFC promoted in Japan to T-5 and reassigned to the 41st Infantry Division while enroute. He was on one of the first troop ships of the 41st Infantry Division to occupy Japan. He was writing from the Imperial Naval Academy on Eta Jima Island (first occupied by the 41st Inf Div) to his parents back home in Tennessee. Eta Jima was just 20 km (12.4 mi.) downwind from Hiroshima and 469 km (291 mi.) from Nagasaki.

Hi AIMCat David,

This is a full refresh of this encryption keys research where YouTube censored three of the four videos that have now been made newly accessible by other means.

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2018/09/hillary-clinton-controls-50000-fbi_15.html

Here are the updated links as updated just now.

Fig. 4—McKibben, Gabriel. (Sep. 13, 2018). Trump’s September Surprise is a Doozy. American Intelligence Media, Americans for Innovation. (Raw *.mp4 video file).).

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2018-09-13-Trump-s-September-Surprise-is-a-Doozy-by-McKibben-Gabriel-American-Intelligence-Media-Americans-for-Innovation-Sep-13-2018.mp4?autoplay=1

Fig. 5—McKibben, Gabriel. (Sep. 17, 2018). Hillary’s PRISON PLANET Unlocked. American Intelligence Media, Americans for Innovation. (Raw *.mp4 video file).

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2018-09-17-Hillary-s-PRISON-PLANET-Unlocked-by-McKibben-Gabriel-AFI-AIM-Sep-17-2018.mp4?autoplay=1

Fig. 6—Douglas Gabriel, Michael McKibben. (Sep. 28, 2018). We are at war with China. American Intelligence Media, Americans for Innovation. (Raw *.mp4 video file). See also Staff. (Sep. 28, 2018). ACXIOM (owned by C.I.A.-led Blackrock, controlled by Hillary) moving “data onboarding” operation from Little Rock, AR to China. Patriots4Truth.

https://fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2018-09-28-We-are-at-war-with-China-by-Gabrial-McKibben-American-Intelligence-Media-Americans-for-Innovation-Sep-28-2018.mp4?autoplay=1

Fig. 7—Staff. (Sep. 29, 2018). While We Were Distracted. Headlines With A Voice.. (Raw *.mp4 video file).

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2018-09-29-While-We-Were-Distracted-Headines-With-A-Voice-Sep-29-2018.mp4?autoplay=1

Steiner explains the problem our age and the conditions that prevent most people from accepting the truth as you have found it to be. The people are unable to step out beyond their lifelong external world programming and authoritative indoctrination. Every thought is based upon the background of this external world even though the external reality has been manipulated and is full of mistruths. To accept these truths you provide would destroy them, and the vision of the world around them.

They cannot think outside of the box they have built their entire lives upon, the higher the education in this external reality the more difficult it is to break free. However from what I can deduce is that is the lesson that mankind will have to overcome in this age. Sadly, for this lesson to be learned, the consequences will be one of the most difficult and destructive tolls on humankind in this age of transition.

I do feel he explains it well in this lecture linked below as well as in the Philosophy of Freedom.

