Now that Torba has been exposed as a British shill, the cattery wants us to look into Ron DeSantis.

Here’s what folks in our AIM community are saying already about DeSantis:

@fourpaws posts: “Yes. MSM is avoiding trashing deSantis like Orange Man Bad. That does not add up. I think they may be herding people to him.

When I first saw him, I assumed he was jewish by his manners and way of speaking. My instinct was “are they trying to slip in the first jewish president?” He presents this way so much I saw a Jewish news site explain that no, deSantis is not Jewish.

This is just an intuition I have, probably triggered by the absence of rage campaigns against him. Definitely he is not WASP (which I am not). He does not match the Italian Americans I have grown up with. He’s no Dean Martin. Comes across like a nice Jewish doctor.

Fellow needs a deep dive.

@Scirel posts: “So I keep coming back to this, but only because I’m convinced there is a there there. Field McConnell, who is well known to AIM folks and was instrumental in helping uncover the SES, was arrested and held in Wisconsin for a crime he supposedly committed in Florida, even though he had not set foot in Florida. He was charged with threatening one Kim Picazio, a Florida attorney. But what he was really doing was exposing her connection to a pedophile ring operating in the Broward County. My guess is that he was getting too close and had to be shut up. See https://www.nationandstate.com/2019/11/06/field-mcconnell-arrested-picaziogate-blown-wide-open/

So anyhow, what does this have to do with DeSantis? Well McConnell was being held in a Wisconsin jail without bail while waiting for an extradition order to be signed by, you got it, Governor DeSantis. There is a statutory time limit for the extradition to be signed, and that time came and passed, but McConnell was still held in Wisconsin for extradition, even though this was now clearly illegal. We don’t know if DeSantis was conflicted about signing the order, but he eventually did, and by doing so he was directly responsible for breaking the law since he did so way past the statutory deadline.

So McConnell was eventually extradited, and was clearly railroaded. His spirit was clearly breaking. He hired an incompetent attorney, and agreed to a gag order that didn’t even allow him to use a smartphone to call people privately. To top it off, while being (illegally) held in Florida, his wife died in Wisconsin under very mysterious circumstances.

If DeSantis was a real patriot, he would have blocked this illegal action. But no, he buckled to the powerful people in Broward (at least that’s how I read it). If DeSantis will betray a veteran and truth teller like Field McConnell, he will betray anyone who threatens the people he truly serves. When the rubber meets the road, when the threats to the system get too close, DeSantis will betray The People just like Trump did.

There’s more I could say about how the weirdness of the McConnell case just goes on and on. There’s links to the murdered Florida attorney Christopher Hallett, for instance, who was making serious inroads into system exposure using legal channels.

Ann Vandersteel closes operations.

Andrew Torba is a British Shill

Andrew Torba exploits Christianity disingenuously and attempts to fool the unsuspecting:

British Monarchy is better than the American Republic (the opposite is the truth) Proposes that Dominion theology justifies British Monarchy (the opposite is the truth) American beliefs of liberty and individual freedom are satanic (photo hand signal: 666) (the opposite is the truth)

See AFI. (Aug. 25, 2021). The British War on Christianity. Americans for Innovation.

Andrew Torba. (Mar. 20, 2021). The British monarchical system is superior to the American constitutional Republic. GAB.

Andrew Torba. (Apr. 28, 2021). Liberty and individual freedom (ref. Iconic Don’t Tread On Me Revolutionary poster) are satanic concepts that dethrone God and replace His authority (monarchy) with the rule of man. GAB.

Mary Fairchild. (Feb. 26, 2021). Gab CEO Andrew Torba’s Plans for Religious Supremacy (Dominion Theology). Mfairlady.com.

Crawford Gribben. (Jan. 22, 2021). Why conservatives shouldn’t migrate to Gab [Andrew Torba; reconstruction synonym of dominion theology]. The Critic.

Dr. Jay Taylor conducted a study about face mask use on children. None of his professional journals would publish it (no surprise), but we are delighted to do so and ask each of you to spread this research through your downlines.

Andrew Torba, GAB AI Inc.

“Where there is smoke there is fire.”

Justin Derby. (Accessed Jun. 07, 2022). Programs featuring analysis of Andrew Torba and GAB AI Inc. JoshWhoTV.

Topics include: monarchy preferred over republic, replacement theology, dominion theology, post-millennialism theology, metaverse evangelism, liberty is satanic, circumcision, “parallel Christian society,” davos, alt-tech messiah, interracial marriage, free speech

Just a little reminder for long-time AIMCats.

Two peas in the Pilgrims Society cabal – Two peas in the Pilgrims Society cabal

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy presents Golden Plate Award to technology investor James Breyer.

https://achievement.org/summit/2014/

