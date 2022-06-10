ANDREW TORBA’S (GAB) JUVENILE GRAB-BAG THEOLOGY TRIES TO LURE THE UNSUSPECTING

Listen to Mike and Doug explain the findings that you will read about below. The video is parked over at Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/2d305a22-bc72-4b02-9a52-de623bb87213

Jun. 08, 2022—Andrew Torba emerged meteorically, soon after the Trump election victory, replete with a canned conversion testimony that pivoted in the same breath into a blast of lukewarm Christians.

He went on the attack more like Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals than St. Paul’s Road to Damascus (Acts 9). No time for niceties, he had a Christian world to save in GAB’s “parallel [Christian] Society.”

Beware of a Torba bearing gifts.

Torba harangued in Mar. 20, 2021 that the British monarchy is superior to the American Republic. To reinforce that, he has begun to pitch a bastardized “Dominion theology.”

So-called “dominion theology” is not a reference to the British Crown and Commonwealth, who also call themselves the “Dominion.”

Rather, dominion theology, discussed below, is an economic construct emerging from the work of economic historian Dr. Gary North and Calvinist philosopher Rousas John Rushdoony. North later married Rushdoony’s daughter.

Dr. North just died on Feb. 26, 2022.

Remarkably, on the very day of Dr. North’s funeral, a long article about Torba and dominion theology popped up on a nondescript Chicago blog by an eclectic writer named Mary Fairchild.

Suspiciously, Fairchild dutifully added three long paragraphs to her “About” biography page suddenly discussing her alleged Christian faith.

Those words had never been in her blog since she started it on Jun. 07, 2008, according to Archive.org. Evidently this Torba article was planted on her site by Torba propagandists.

The Mayflower Compact (Nov. 21, 1620)

The Torba article included a discussion of the emigration of the Plymouth Pilgrims and emphasized that The Mayflower Compact (1620) “is the prototype for our national liberty.” It stated “the U.S. government was never formed to establish a Christian nation.”

Remarkably, she writes “God’s Word gives no commission to the church to fix the problems of the world.”

This polemic is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. There are many admonitions in Scripture to the Church to be pure and to preserve the world from ravages of sin, notably:

“You are the salt of the earth; but if the salt loses its flavor, how shall it be seasoned? It is then good for nothing but to be thrown out and trampled underfoot by men.” Matthew 5:13. And Jesus came and said to them, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age.” Matthew 28:18-20. “And I say also unto thee, That thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.” Matthew 16:18.

Fairchild then summarized her notions of America’s political quest as:

“all men are created equal in the sight of God” “a government must only govern people who agree to submit to it.”

Neither of Fairchild’s “quotes” is real.

In support of these sham quotes, she cites only her Fairchild family genealogy which in turn cites a 1997 home learning guide.

In other words, she gave no primary sources for her novel political theory.

Then, Fairchild (or whoever wrote it for her) doubled down, writing:

“These two principles became the cornerstones of America’s constitutional government.”

Cornerstones? No, they are not.

The American constitutional republic was chosen because it protected the rights of the majority without infringing the rights of the minority.

What did Fairchild hope the casual reader would conclude about Andrew Torba, GAB, Dominion theology and the American Republic in “her” jumble of misquotes?

American governance started in the name of “our dread sovereign Lord King James” in The Plymouth Compact, who is “defender of the faith.”



[IN THE NAME OF GOD, AMEN. We, whose names are underwritten, the Loyal Subjects of our dread Sovereign Lord King James, by the Grace of God, of Great Britain, France, and Ireland, King, Defender of the Faith, &c.]

Modern Christian notions of “dominion theology” support the supremacy of the British monarch’s rule over America.



Modern Christian notions of America being a “Christian nation” apart from British monarch are wrong, and “dominion theology” supposedly proves her point.



Andrew Torba’s “dominion theology” serves to correct our thinking and return American governance to the British monarchy’s Dominion.



Dr. Gary North just died and cannot correct this novel use of “dominion theology”

Torba’s British Pilgrims Society propagandists have evidently seized on the death of Dr. Gary North to repackage “dominion theology” into a pro-monarchy concept for evangelical Christians. With North now dead, he cannot correct this inversion of his ideas.

Andrew Torba’s hackneyed pronouncements over the last 24 months present a bizarre romp of immature spiritual, political and economic ideas that have stomped down the daisies.

Torba’s juvenile creed of parallelisms

Torba’s is a novel, juvenile creed. At best they are the thoughts of a young Christian trying to find his way in the world, but whose hubris compels him to pontificate irresponsibly. For that he could be forgiven as the pride of youth.

Actually, Torba’s writings read more like they were written by experienced third party propagandists who are only Christians in their day jobs.

Torba’s lack of humility

They are lacking in humility. Their task appears to be to write contradictory pieces that whipsaw the casual reader to the point they are not sure what is being said and simply follow the last thing they read.

Use of chaos in perception management

Such is the tactic in the use of “chaos” in perception management psychological warfare from Tavistock House (UK). It causes the hearer or reader to only remember the last story.

Jesus said, “A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit; neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit. Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them.” Matthew 7:15–20.

Torba’s “Jesusland” is rotten fruit

Fig. 6—Mary Fairchild. (Feb. 26, 2021). Gab CEO Andrew Torba’s Plans for Religious Supremacy (Dominion Theology). Mfairlady.com.

On Feb. 26, 2021, just a month before he posted his “monarchy is better,” Torba posted an illustration titled “Jesusland, United States of Canada” allegedly showing those portions of the United States he considers to be his brand of Christianity. He claims to be an American grassroots platform, but says the British monarchy is better.

(Perception management means say contradictory things so that your hearer will only remember the last thing you said as the fact.)

“Jesusland?” Who says such trite stuff?

Only a fake Christian propagandist, that’s who.

This “Jesusland” nonsense telegraphs what the British Pilgrims Society propagandists are up to. They are faking up novel and opposite definitions of “dominion theology” to either be: (1) associated with the British Crown, or (2) the opposite: to be opposed as a terroristic dismantling of the United States that must be put down as seditious.

The image shows 16 states in the United States that somebody associates with the British Crown Dominion, namely New York, California, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.

Perception management: Now that you have seen this image, you cannot unseen it. Will “dominion” apply to a new United States under the British Crown, or those terroristic Christians that must be suppressed because they want to break up the United States in the name of dominion theology? Only the propagandists know. In their minds, either way, they win.

The new “dominion theology” narrative being spun is that the true American government has always been ruled by the King, the true Dominion, from The Mayflower Compact forward. They are positing that even evangelical Christianity teaches this in “dominion theology.”

But it does not. In fact, Dr. Gary North, the man on whom the “dominion theology” label was applied, taught the opposite. His friend Craig Bulkeley eulogized Dr. North with this summary:

“[Dr. North believed:] Tenth, be confident in God’s power and his plan to change the world. God’s kingdom would not likely come in a single generation. Nor would it come from some sudden political takeover, a centralized government, or vigilante violence. It would not come from the top down. But it would come. It would come gradually, over time, from the bottom up, as God moved in people’s hearts and they embraced a biblical world view and system of law.” (Emphasis added.)

The only reference to a king in Dr. North’s thinking is God’s Kingdom

The communist radical Saul Alinsky in Rules for Radicals taught his followers to have a backup plan.

“Rule 12. The price of a successful attack is a constructive alternative.”

If the British Pilgrims Society propagandists are not successful in convincing evangelical Christians that they should be British monarchists who embrace The Mayflower Compact, then they can flip the strategy and use their redefined “dominion theology” to label Christians as radicals and terrorists.

This is a classical Hegelian dialectic: Fabricate a form of radical-sounding “dominion theology,” brand Christians with that label, fake up fire bomb and shooting false flags replete with “dominion theology” web ranting (generated by the FBI), proclaim those “dominion” Christians “terrorist,” then remove the rights of all Christians “to protect the public from the radicalized Christian community trying to build ‘Jesusland.’”

GAB: A Digital shooting gallery?

In this backup strategy, GAB will cease to be a proponent of British monarchy and will become a digital shooting gallery to silence Christians.

Who is Andrew Torba?

A close look at Torba’s background uncovers the telltale signs of yet another Jesuit cardboard cutout for the British Pilgrims Society.

British Dominion is a cult of empire

To the Jesuits, “dominion” is a dogma Jesuit dominion that is.

When British Privy Councilor Cecil Rhodes envisioned the Pilgrims Society (which was first called the Society of the Elect, then the Round Table), he specified that it should be run like a Jesuit secret society that also employed Masonic tactics.

At the same time, Rhodes started the Rhodes Scholarship chaired by his business partners, the Crown banker Lord Nathan Mayer (“N.M.”) Rothschild, to train future British monarchists in their Empire cult.

Most if not all of the founding members of the Pilgrims Society in 1902 were Sabbatian Frankists (satanists), Masons, Jesuits and British Zionists. They were not Christians, including King Edward VI, head of the Church of England.

Many of them pretended to be Christians in classical Sabbatian Frankist form.

This Fairchild propaganda piece probably inadvertently revealed the British Pilgrims Society’s hand. We have suspected this for some time.

The British monarch evidently intends to lay claim over American lands claimed for the King in The Plymouth Compact—the original Pilgrims! Hence their choice of the name “Pilgrims Society” in 1902.

Torba’s history

On paper, Torba grew up in a blue-collar home in Moosic, Pennsylvania near Scranton and attended Riverside High School. His brothers Alexander and Zachary attend Riverside too.

His neighborhood was heavily Polish Byzantine-rite Catholic. He attended a large public high school, then was accepted into the $50,000-per-year Jesuit University of Scranton.

He enrolled in the Jesuit University of Scranton in the Fall of 2009 and in the first week of June 2010 he was inducted into the Alpha Lambda Delta national honor society of freshman. This university costs approximately $50,000 per year.

On Feb. 07, 2010, Torba made the Dean’s List in his first semester with a 3.5 or better GPA according to The Times Leader (Wilkes-Barre, PA).

Four generations ago, Andrew’s great great great grandparents, coal miner Joseph and Josephine Torba, emigrated to America from Poznań, Poland ca. 1894. Joseph was the son of Jacob Rudowig and Agnes Topolany.

Fig. 7—Poznań is a city on the Warta River in western Poland. It’s known for universities as well as its old town, with Renaissance-style buildings in Old Market Square. Poznań Town Hall houses the Historical Museum of Poznań, with exhibits on the city. The town hall’s clock features mechanical goats that butt heads at noon. The Gothic and baroque Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral is built on an island called Ostrów Tumski.

Andrew’s great grandparents were Leo A. (Alfred or Alfonc) and Barbara L. Torba (neé Laub). Leo worked for the Payne Coal Co., Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Torba studied philosophy, political science, entrepreneurship… but not computers, engineering or science

On Sep. 15, 2010, Torba received a “renewable” scholarship from the James F. Swift Scholarship Fund at the Scranton Area Foundation. PNC and Wells Fargo Banks are large donors. Groups funded in 2020 include the Red Cross, Boys & Girls Clubs, Catholic Services, Planned Parenthood, various YMCAs, Salvation Army, PBS, NPR.

He majored in philosophy with minors in entrepreneurship and political science.

[Note: Survivors of the Jesuit cult tell us that philosophy studies are the primary mechanism of brain washing and mind control.]

With nothing other than being “fascinated” by technology, Torba wrote a regular column for The Aquinas newspaper called “Truthful | Tech.”

During his sophomore year he received funding to start a social media marketing company named “Kuhcoon” with eight employees.

Torba’s interlocked globalist bedfellows

The Scranton Area Foundation chairman, Ken Okrepkie, was adjunct faculty in the entrepreneurship program at the University of Scranton in which Torba minored.

Since 2008, Okrepkie has worked for Ben Franklin Technology Partners of NEPA. Ben Franklin is a seed capital investor that looks to globalist venture capitalists like Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins and Accel Partners for their exits.

Ben Franklin Technology Partners invested twice in Immunotope sandwiched in between two grants from Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), UNDISCLOSED Grant in Jun. 2007 and $598,000 in Jul. 2010.

On Jul. 13, 2010, Immunotope teamed with British-Oxford, UK-based Midatech Group.

On Sep. 09, 2010, Torba received another James F. Swift Scholarship.

On the same day, Sep. 09, 2010, Torba announced he was starting up “Kuhcoon” social media with eight employees as he began his senior year at University of Scranton.

On Jul. 24, 2012, Torba received another James F. Swift Scholarship to fund his senior year at the Jesuit University of Scranton.

On Aug. 01, 2012, Torba and his Kuhcoon LLC company was awarded $100,000 by the 10th Annual Great Valley Business Plan Competition.

On Nov. 11, 2012, Torba was the guest speaker at The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.

On May 25, 2013, Andrew Robert Torba graduated from the Jesuit University of Scranton with a major in philosophy and minors in entrepreneurship and political science.

Despite no background in technology, Torba was a regular columnist for the university’s The Aquinas “Truthful | Tech” all four years. In other words, Torba was a Jesuit university groom.

Remarkably, by Mar. 16, 2014, Torba says “One of our consulting clients is the largest community banks in the United States.” This is astounding for a newbie startup. Evidently, Torba was being given contracts by his globalist handlers.

On Dec. 31, 2014, Midatech Pharma PLC, a nanotech biotechnology specialist targeting diabetes, was founded by Torba-GAB’s sponsor Ken Okrepkie’s Immunotope company—UK partner of Anthony Fauci.

GAB and Torba are interlocked with British Wellcome plc—a key funder of biowarfare, including the patent of holder of Coronavirus—the Pirbright Institute (UK). He is also interlocked through Midatech director Michele Luzi, who works for Mitt Romney’s Bain Capital and the World Economic Forum.

Midatech’s chairman, Rolf Stahel, is interlocked with Fauci-co-conspirators including Wellcome plc (now GlaxoSmithKline plc)—a chronic co-funder of biowarfare with the Gates Foundation, Anthony Fauci’s NIH, DARPA, the EU, the British Pilgrims Society, Rockefeller Foundation, and others.

Once Torba left Kuhcoon, he started GAB. He jumped from one project to the next with relative ease, as if he is merely a front man.

How were Torba’s GAB steps so perfectly placed as a young man with no technology background?

On Sep. 16, 2016, Torba claimed that a Facebook whistleblower exposing censorship at Facebook “pushed me over the edge” into forming GAB on Aug. 15, 2016.

Note: According to Delaware corporation records, GAB AI INC. was incorporated on Sep. 09, 2016. Pennsylvania corporation records reveal that “Gab AI, Inc.” was incorporated as a foreign corporation of Delaware on Aug. 30, 2017, a year later.

Generally, start-ups incorporate in the state of their origin. A Delaware incorporation is a level of sophistication reserved for lawyers with bigger plans for those they are grooming. Delaware is a notoriously-known tax and director liability haven for the British Pilgrims Society and their London bankers. It is also Pretender Joe Biden’s political roost.

Torba’s feeble creation story reminds us of Zuckerberg’s equally feeble motivation for starting Facebook in late 2003: “I saw that Harvard didn’t have a facebook, so I made one.” (That just happened to be the moment when Columbus, Ohio inventor Leader Technologies had finished debugging a critical component of their five-year invention engineering, now called “social networking.”)

Our research into the Torba family background came up empty for a week.

Ole’ Andy was wiped out of some of our normal, reliable archiving channels.

We did not even have the name of his mother and father.

In our experience, when that happens, the person is hiding something that is not helpful to his or her propaganda persona.

Eventually, the dam broke and we discovered a Torba couple in Moosic, PA who filed for consumer debt bankruptcy on May 27, 2015 (granted Sep. 09, 2015). On their public bankruptcy filings, we discovered the admission that Andrew was their son.

Fig. 8— Robert E. Torba, Jr., father of Andrew R. Torba, GAB AI Inc.

His father, Robert E. Torba, Jr., disclosed that he had been employed as a courier for FedEx Corporation for 25 years (since 1990). Andrew’s mother’s name is Amy M. Torba.

Robert Torba, Jr.’s highly unusual FedEx career commitment to a lowly courier job begged the question about what he was really doing at FedEx to support his wife and three boys Alexander, Zachary and Andrew.

FedEx is a notoriously known C.I.A. front company for the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) founded by Frederick W. Smith on May 5, 1971.

Was Andrew’s father secretly driving for “The Agency” (MI6-C.I.A.) and the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR)?

Andrew’s recent fawning over Elon Musk to invest in GAB makes the British MI6-C.I.A. connection even more likely considering that Musk’s SpaceX is controlled by the British monarch’s “Golden Share” of 100% control.

Andrew’s grandfather, Robert Thomas Torba, served on special service assignment in the U.S. Navy on the presidential flag ship U.S.S. Augusta from Sep. 23, 1944 to Oct. 12, 1945.

On Aug. 02, 1945, King George VI boarded Torba’s boat to meet with President Truman, just four days before the bomb was dropped on Hiroshima (Aug. 06, 1945).

Figs. 10, 11, 12, 13—King George VI, Pres. Truman, USS Augusta CA-31. (Aug. 02, 1945). King George VI, One World (British) Government Pilgrims Society head, visits, President Harry Truman on the U.S.S. Augusta CA-31 (who was also a Pilgrims with Dean Acheson [Sec. of State 2 wks. later], Dulles Brothers, William J. Donovan (O.S.S.), Gen. George Marshall, along with Winston Churchill, Baring Bros., Warburgs, Lords Rothschild, who were Pilgrims founders [1902]), after the Potsdam Conference in Plymouth UK harbor. eFootage. Reproduced for educational purposes only. Fair Use relied upon. (Note: Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombs were dropped four and seven days later, respectively.).

Both Truman and King George were members of the British Pilgrims Society, as was Franklin D. Roosevelt and Winston Churchill. Churchill was a co-founder in 1902.

According to Torba’s social security records which AFI researchers were finally able to obtain, Torba continued on his special assignment for 17 months after he left the Navy.

The U.S.S. Augusta was a specially-equipped electronic warfare and communication ship. Most assuredly, Truman and the King discussed the planned bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Most likely, Truman was getting clearance from his British Pilgrims Society handlers before dropping the bombs and unleashing one of the most intense propaganda efforts in history.

That propaganda would have to convince the world that nuclear weapons had been dropped and that the Cold War was about to start.



Evidence today makes it clear that conventional, not nuclear bombs were dropped and that the world has been hoaxed.

The Gospel according to Torba—I want a “parallel Christian society”

In Torbology, Christians need to retreat from the world and live separately.

This notion is anti-Christian.

His recent, juvenile, posts juxtapose “dominion theology” with “monarchy” and the “metaverse,” as if DOMINION theology drives his supposedly related logic that America needs a “monarchy” in the “parallel Christian Society” “metaverse” instead of a constitutional republic.

This conflation of dominion theology with the British monarchy and the metaverse is evil.

The British Pilgrims Society’s Christian Fantasy World

It appears that the British Pilgrims Society is using its control of global propaganda, including Facebook, to build a fantasy island in the metaverse where their Christian fantasy world is under their dominion instead of God’s.

Facebook’s “co-leader” now is Britain’s former deputy prime minister Sir Nicholas Clegg.

Fig. 14—Sir Nicholas William Peter Clegg (left), Mark of the Zuckerbeast (center) and Baron Richard B. Allan (right), and prior to a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on May 10, 2019. Clegg and Allan are Facebook senior vice presidents in charge of global communications.



See our 2018 corruption exposés on Sir Nicholas W.P. Clegg and Baron Richard B. Allan.

Fig. 15—Sir Nicholas William Peter Clegg (left), Mark of the Zuckerbeast (center) and Baron Richard B. Allan (right), and prior to a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on May 10, 2019. Clegg and Allan are Facebook senior vice presidents in charge of global communications. See our 2018 exposés on Sir Nicholas W.P. Clegg and Baron Richard B. Allan.



The Bible uses the word “dominion” 55 times in the King James translation, and none of them refer to the British Crown or the Commonwealth, for example:

“And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth.” Genesis 1:26. St. Paul wrote: “For sin shall not have dominion over you: for ye are not under the law, but under grade.” Romans 6:14. “Far above all principality, and power, and might, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this world, but also in that which is to come.” Ephesians 1:21. St. John wrote: “Far above all principality, and power, and might, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this world, but also in that which is to come.” Revelations 1:6

Dominion theology became known among evangelical and Reformed circles in the early 1970s with the publishing of the Remnant Review periodical by Gary K. North, PhD.

Dr. North just died on Feb. 24, 2022.

Oddly, Wikipedia’s entry for “Dominion theology” name drops many notable Christian leaders, including R. J. Rushdoony, Dave Hunt, Albert James Dager, Hal Lindsey, Thomas Ice, J. Ligon Duncan III, Sherman Isbell, Vern Poythress, Robert Godfrey, Sinclair Ferguson, Michael J. McVicar, Antonio Spadaro, Marcelo Figueroa, Joshua J. McElwee, Abraham Kuyper, Bill Bright (Campus Crusade for Christ), Loren Cunningham (Youth with a Mission), Francis Schaeffer, David Barton, James Dobson, John Hagee, Bill Johnson, Lance Wallnau, Paula White, Michelle Bachman, Sam Brownback, Ted Cruz, Newt Gingrich, Mike Huckabee, Charlie Kirk, Sarah Palin, Rick Perry, Sara Diamond, Frederick Clarkson, Bruce Barron, Chip Berlet, Chris Hedges, Marion Maddox, James Rudin, Michelle Goldberg, Kevin Phillips, Same Harris, Ryan Lizza, Frank Schaeffer, Sarah Posner and Joe Carter.

Then, Wikipedia carries a whole list of provactive tags: Christ of Europe, Christendom, Christian democracy, Christian fascism, Christian fundamentalism, Christian identity, Christian Patriot movement, Christian state, Christian terrorism, Christian Zionism, Christianism, Evangelical environmentalism, First Amendment to the United States Constitution, Halachic state, The Handmaid’s Tale, Hindutva, Islamism, Islamic fundamentalism, Islamofascism, Jihadism, Zionism, Kahanism, Liberation theology, Munster rebellion, National Catholicism, Neo-Calvinism.

This disingenuous Wikipedia name dropping of people and buzz words on all sides of the issue is a common perception management propaganda technique.

Knowing that most readers only scan their pages, Wikipedia propagandists sometimes write idiotic posts full of names and buzzwords to make the topic appear to be fringe, radical and confused.

Real Dominion Theology:



Be confident in God’s power and plan, not sudden political takeover, centralized government, or vigilante violence

Dr. North did not support the British monarchy or any notion of the supremacy of the British “Dominion” Commonwealth.

To repeat what we said earlier, in North’s obituary, his friend wrote, he encouraged people “to be confident in God’s power and his plan to change the world… nor would it come from some sudden political takeover, a centralized government, or vigilante violence. It would not come from the top down. But it would come. It would come gradually, over time, from the bottom up, as God moved in people’s hearts and they embraced a biblical worldview and system of law.”

Ron Paul, before entering Congress, was a Dr. Gary North Remnant Review subscriber and hired him for his 1976 campaign team.

In 2016, Dr. North developed a home school K-12 economics curriculum for Congressman Ron Paul.

Conclusion

“Dominion theology” is the latest dead horse the British Pilgrims Society will beat on in their attempt to subdue evangelical Christians into submitting to their new world order and mark of the beast.

To be forewarned is forearmed.

God’s Dominion is our goal.

The British King’s “Dominion,” turns out, is pure evil.