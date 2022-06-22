What a total scumbag this Pilgrims Puppetician is.

READ ALL ABOUT IT!!!

Jun. 22, 2022—Ron DeSantis cannot be the patriot that his propagandists present.

Why?

Because DeSantis’ background and secret associations betray his hype.

He appears to us to be “controlled opposition.” We want to be wrong, but the facts we have uncovered are unmistakable.

Wisdom teaches that a conservative character generally emerges from a conservative formation. We don’t see that in DeSantis’ carefully-crafted biography. All we see after high school is elitist grooming.

We see in DeSantis a modicum of youthful baseball talent, but other than that, we see a man who does what he is told by his handlers. Perhaps that is why his uniparty propagandists cover for him at every turn. Read more.

WE PROPOSE THIS 12-POINT TEST OF FIDELITY TO THE AMERICAN REPUBLIC

Is the person’s background (core beliefs, track record, results, reputation) and wealth consistent with his words? Does the person’s resume reflect real life experience (vs. made-for-TV hype)? Is the person’s Wikipedia entry truthful and appropriately detailed? Does Wikipedia provide an accurate genealogical background, including bad apples? Does he step away when conflicts of interest arise? Does he have a professional background outside of politics and law? Has he warned the American public that the British Crown operates the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office via contracts with SERCO Group plc* and QinetiQ Group plc**?



*SERCO (AWE et al Atomic Weapons Establishment, UK): Sir Roy Gardner, chairman; Rupert Soames (Churchill), OBE, CEO; Monarch’s 100% control share (see AWE p. N).

**QINETIQ: BRITISH CHAIR; Glenn Youngkin, governor, Virginia; founding director, Carlyle Group; QinetiQ funder; George Tenet, C.I.A., director; Edward P. Giambastiani, Jr., admiral, US Navy, vice chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff; Monarch’s 100% control share (see PDF p. 116).



(If not, he, in reality, is sanctioning the theft of personal property by the federal government in his or her silence, in violation of the Fifth Amendment.) Has he warned the American public that the British Crown was given $800+ million contracts to manage FEMA regions 2 and 9 in the U.S., as well as the air traffic control facilities in 65 U.S. cities? Has he warned the American public that British Crown agents control the Senior Executive Service (SES), and that the ~10,000 SES employees are not accountable to the President of the United States? Has he warned the American public that social media is wholly controlled by the British Crown through the Admiralty and U.S. military-industrial spy complex, is not “open source” and was stolen from Columbus inventor Leader Technologies?” Has he warned the American public that mainstream propaganda is directed globally by the British Pilgrims Society out of London, England? Has he revealed to the American public that the U.S. Federal Reserve debt-based fiat currency system is controlled by British-controlled banks, and has been since the American Revolution?

Just 12 questions can show you whether the person under consideration should be considered a friend of the American Republic.

HOW DOES RON DESANTIS SCORE?

12 No’s – 0% loyalty to the American Republic according to these twelve criteria.

Frankly, ANY Pilgrims Puppetician that isn’t calling out fellow members in Congress and others in governments everywhere, locally or internationally, needs to be stalked and hounded by the good ole’ patriots in your country.

If we don’t do it, folks, no one else will.

Have the courage to shout out the names and phrases that will send shivers up and down their spineless backsides, like “Pilgrims Society”, SERCO, Qinetiq, Senior Executive Services, theft of social media and Leader Technologies, Optech and Mark Malloch-Brown, Pirbright Institute … shout out all the real history and truth that you have learned from attending the AIM SCHOOL OF TRUTH.

You can’t be the BOSS of these people you send to represent you, unless you start calling out their lies, secrets, and bullshit. Start with Governor Ron Desantis and show the world that WE CAN make a difference.

The paper begins:

The COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most manipulated infectious disease events in history, characterized by official lies in an unending stream lead by government bureaucracies, medical associations, medical boards, the media, and international agencies. We have witnessed a long list of unprecedented intrusions into medical practice, including attacks on medical experts, destruction of medical careers among doctors refusing to participate in killing their patients and a massive regimentation of health care, led by non-qualified individuals with enormous wealth, power and influence.

For the first time in American history a president, governors, mayors, hospital administrators and federal bureaucrats are determining medical treatments based not on accurate scientifically based or even experience based information, but rather to force the acceptance of special forms of care and “prevention”—including remdesivir, use of respirators and ultimately a series of essentially untested messenger RNA vaccines. For the first time in history medical treatment, protocols are not being formulated based on the experience of the physicians treating the largest number of patients successfully, but rather individuals and bureaucracies that have never treated a single patient—including Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, EcoHealth Alliance, the CDC, WHO, state public health officers and hospital administrators.

NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH (NIH) IN AMERICA ADMIT ON THEIR WEBSITE THAT COVID19 WAS A HOAX

Note that the headline below comes from CNN so use discretion and critical thinking when reading.

2022.06.22 Israel Provokes Russia

Soon, none of this corruption will matter because the Sun is Boss.

AIMCat Andrea writes us: “Hi, I know this is probably ridiculous but do you know if Laura Loomer is a dual citizen with Israel? She is running in Florida and when I was not taking her serious there were articles about her. Now she is running strong and I can’t find a thing on her. Thank you for your time.”

Our blunt and direct reply: In our opinion, she’s a piece of globalist shit. That’s why we never post her. We hear internet rumors (which we have no interest in vetting because we have no interest in Loser Loomer) that IT is really a man…. or a kissing cousin of Marina Abramović.

Cats, this is a serious situation. The generators must have a water level of 1150 feet to operate. Lake Mead is at 1144 feet, which means electricity stops being generated. Somewhere around 800 feet, the dam stops water flow. Lake Mead will be a dead pool. We are looking at serious electrical shortages, followed by water shortages.

This is why all the FEMA camps went up in the southwest. Dr. Gabriel explains that the government knew all along that this would be a huge disaster area and that millions of people would be displaced; hence, the large number of FEMA camps. Then there were all those plastic coffins pictured. People will not survive in their homes without air conditioning and water in extreme desert heat. They will die or have to flee.

If you are in the targeted area and see this as a threat to your safety, you might pack your bags now and get the hell out of the area before they call martial law and lock down the borders and throw you into a FEMA camp to stop the domestic displacement influx into other states.

STRANDED!!! Lake Mead’s Water Dropped Too Fast!!!

Now back to another piece of global excrement, Peter Buttf*ck. Because he is out to SODOMIZE America.

CIA formerly SECRET 1972 analysis confirms that Maltese intelligence is British and run by the British Foreign Office. Identified Anton Buttigieg (interlocked with Pete Buttigieg’s late father Joseph Buttigieg, Notre Dame Pilgrims Society agent) as the most likely British successor to the first president Dom Mintoff.

Malta. (Jul. 01, 1973). SECRET, Government and Politics, CIA-RDP01-00707R000200080034-0. National Intelligence Survey.

Anton Buttigieg

Anton Buttigieg, Malta, Minister of Justice & Parliamentary Affairs, 1974

Confirmed from CIA reference book:

https://arkivji.org.mt/share/PHO/PHO_03358.JPG

Maltese Cross, Knights of Malta, English Priory

Here is the WHORE OF BABYLON showing off her allegiance to the Knights of Malta.

Oh look, cats, here is Nathan Meyer Rothschild sporting his Maltese Cross necklace. It’s a big club and even though we aren’t in it, our club is GINORMOUS and we are going to beat the S H I T out of them. Start by asking your puppeticians the questions in the 12-point AMERICAN REPUBLIC LOYALTY TEST. Be direct. Be in their face. Wear them down. And don’t forget to use the power of the BOOOOOOO.

Make sure to keep homemade sauerkraut in your pantry. Super good for your immune system and tastes good, too. Planting a New Flower Bed for House and Making Sauerkraut