Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis Is a Valley Girl

Married Jill Casey DeSantis, news and TV hostess (Golf Channel, WJXT, CNN, WTLV [NBC], WJXX [ABC]); College of Charleston (B.A. Econ., French, 2003); interned at Merrill Lynch (DATE unk.); employed since Jan. 2011-present, TEGNA (top three owners: BlackRock, Vanguard, Boston Partners—p. 72.);



TEGNA director Gina L. Bianchini is co-founder of Ning Interactive Inc. with Pilgrims Society principal Marc Andreesen, significant Facebook, GitHub, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Twitter investor and director, as well as partner to former Clinton Treasury Secretary and In-Q-Tel (C.I.A.) founder Lawrence H. Summers



NBC-affiliated TEGNA Media previously acquired London Broadcasting Company (LBC) stations—affiliated with Pilgrims Society principals Reuters (Rothschild-controlled), Daily Telegraph (Empire Press Union), Daily Mail, Guardian, Sir Nicholas Clegg (Facebook vice-president)

This is Casey DeSantis’ boss TEGNA director Gina L. Bianchini.

With colleagues and a boss like this, Casey DeSantis is probably the one who wears the pants in the DeSantis family. https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2008-10-13-The-new-valley-girls-by-Patricia-Sellers-CNN-Money-Fortune-Oct-13-2008.pdf

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis is one of the VALLEY GIRLS, as in SILICON VALLEY.

Valley Girl

The Way Forward for Humanity