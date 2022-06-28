Government by Journalism is Pilgrims’ Propaganda to Control the World

The First Imperial Press Conference 1909 ORGANIZED the reformed British Empire

“Government by Journalism” by W.T. Stead, co-founder of the Pilgrims Society and First Imperial Press Conference 1909.

Sir Barry Brittain, KBE. (Published 1946). Pilgrims and Pioneers, Third Edition; Autobiography of Sir Harry Brittain K.B.E., C.M.G., D.L., LL.D. (1873-1974) and notes on the founding of The Pilgrims Society, Imperial Press Conference and The Empire Press Union. (Page 106 onwards regarding founding of The Pilgrims Society: Anglo-American relations); ark:/13960/t1bm1q483, 351 pgs. Hutchinson and Co. (24.9 MB).

See AFI. (Jun. 04, 2021). PART II: Proof Columbia University helped British saboteurs and American traitors takeover America in 1902. Americans for Innovation.

The First Imperial Press Conference 1909 ORGANIZED the reformed British Empire

“Government by Journalism” by W.T. Stead, co-founder of the Pilgrims Society and First Imperial Press Conference 1909.

Sir Barry Brittain, KBE. (Published 1946). Pilgrims and Pioneers, Third Edition; Autobiography of Sir Harry Brittain K.B.E., C.M.G., D.L., LL.D. (1873-1974) and notes on the founding of The Pilgrims Society, Imperial Press Conference and The Empire Press Union. (Page 106 onwards regarding founding of The Pilgrims Society: Anglo-American relations); ark:/13960/t1bm1q483, 351 pgs. Hutchinson and Co. (24.9 MB).

JUST UNCOVERED: PILGRIMS AND PIONEERS Autobiography of Sir Harry Brittain, founder of The (British) Pilgrims Society and its American sycophants

The British Empire Press is a warmongering press from stem to stern

British Spying and British Media are indistinguishable, from inception of MI-6, MI-5 and GC&CS now GCHQ

The formation of the Empire Press Union (1909) doomed the rest of the world to be victims of British spy propaganda in 1909

It is time to take away their weapons of avarice and destruction

Sir Barry Brittain, KBE. (Published 1946). Pilgrims and Pioneers, Third Edition; Autobiography of Sir Harry Brittain K.B.E., C.M.G., D.L., LL.D. (1873-1974) and notes on the founding of The Pilgrims Society, Imperial Press Conference and The Empire Press Union. (Page 106 onwards regarding founding of The Pilgrims Society: Anglo-American relations); ark:/13960/t1bm1q483, 351 pgs. Hutchinson and Co. (24.9 MB).

Note: Sir Harry Brittain misrepresented the formation story. He presents it as a groundswell of desire to have such a Press Union, not as a central pillar of the Pilgrims Society’s secret agenda coming out of the First Imperial Press Conference, 1909. Brittain A Parliament of the Press record shows the importance they placed on that outcome

Thomas H. Hardman, ed. pub. (Jun. 05-26, 1909) . A PARLIAMENT OF THE PRESS – THE FIRST IMPERIAL PRESS CONFERENCE, 1909, Illustrated, with Preface by The Earl of Rosebery, K.G. London: Horace Marshall & Son. Transcript only.

p. 131

Equally neglectful, Sir Harry Brittain failed to reveal that another purpose of the First Imperial Conference 1909 was to recruit intelligence agents for Prime Minister H.H. Asquith (Carrie Johnson’s baby great granddaddy) for Britain’s newly forming MI6, MI5 and GC&CS now GCHQ.

AFI. (Sep. 10, 2021). June 5, 1909: The day British & American Pilgrims Society slavery-demons formally began the takeover of all public and private life globally. Americans for Innovation.

AFI. (Sep. 12, 2019). The Secret Plot in 1909 by the Anglo-American Pilgrims Society to Staff Spy Agencies with Newspapermen. Americans for Innovation.

COMMITTEE OF IMPERIAL DEFENCE [Subcomms MI5,MI6]. (Jul. 29, 1909). Committee Report that led to the founding of MI5 (Home Defence) and MI6 (Colonial Defence), HC Deb 29 July 1909 vol 8 cc1381-432. UK Parliament, Hansard.

British Spying and British Media are indistinguishable, from inception of MI-6, MI-5 and GC&CS now GCHQ

In all this schmaltz and pomposity, remember, Lord Rosebery inherited the N.M. Rothschild fortune at the untimely death of his wife, Hannah Rothschild (in 1890), and so the entire of the British Empire sucked up to him. Also remember, J.P. Morgans, Warburgs and Barclays are lurking in the shadows of this Conference.

The formation of the Empire Press Union doomed the rest of the world to be victims of British spy propaganda in 1909

Correspondent. (Jul. 23, 1909). EMPIRE PRESS UNION formed, published Sep. 07, 1909, Issue No. 14622, Dunedin, New Zealand via National Library of New Zealand, Ref. No. ODT19090907.2.6. Otago Daily Times.

Editor. (Oct. 25, 1909). THE EMPIRE PRESS UNION, p. 6. The Times (London).

Ernest F. Birmingham, Editor and Publisher. (Jan. 27, 1923). BURNHAM FAVORS ANGLO AMERICAN PRESS JUNTA, FOREIGN WRITERS HOSTS TO LORD BURNHAM, LORD BURNAM’S SUMMONS TO JOURNALISM, Yr. XXIX No. 1509, pp. 6, 14, 18, 26. THE FOURTH ESTATE, Google Books.

Ernest F. Birmingham, Editor and Publisher. (Jan. 20, 1923). PRESS RESPONSIBIITY AS LORD BURNHAM SEES IT Yr. XXIX No. 1508, pp. 2, 10, 18, 22. THE FOURTH ESTATE, Google Books.

The Founding Directors of the British Empire Press Union:

Lord Burnham Daily Telegraph Lord Northcliffe Daily Mail, Daily Mirror, Amalgamated Press, Sunday Times, The Times, C. Arthur Pearson Daily Express, Birmingham Daily Gazette, The Royal Magazine, Newnes Sir John Arnott Arnotts department chain Moberley Bell The Times, The Egyptian Gazette, The Times Literary Supplement, The Time Educational Supplement, Encyclopedia Britannica Robert Donald Daily Chronicle, Lloyd’s Weekly, United Newspapers, Institute of Journalists, The Globe, The People, The Referee, chair of the Empire Press Union from 1915-1926, chair of the Empire Wireless Committee Kennedy Jones The Sun, Evening News, Daily Record, Daily Mail, The Times, Hon. H.L.E. Lawson Daily Telegraph Ernest Parke The Star Sir George Riddell New of the World C.P. Scott The Guardian (formerly Manchester Guardian) J.A. Spender Western Morning News, Eastern Morning News, Central New Agency, The Westminster Gazette, The Daily News

More newspaper confirmation that the Empire Press Union 1909 was organized by the Pilgrims Society founded in 1902

Editor. (Jul. 10, 1974). Sir Harry Brittain obituary, re. First Imperial Press Conference, 1909, Empire Press Union, permanent nucleus in London. The Guardian (London).

Note that the London Guardian newspaper deceptively misnamed the “Pilgrims Society” as the “Pilgrims’ Club”, but does mention the wildly suppressed name of the “First Imperial Press Conference 1909.”

Sir Barry Brittain, KBE. (Published 1946). Pilgrims and Pioneers, Third Edition; Autobiography of Sir Harry Brittain K.B.E., C.M.G., D.L., LL.D. (1873-1974) and notes on the founding of The Pilgrims Society, Imperial Press Conference and The Empire Press Union. (Page 106 onwards regarding founding of The Pilgrims Society: Anglo-American relations); ark:/13960/t1bm1q483, 351 pgs. Hutchinson and Co.