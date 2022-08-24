Candace Marries into Metals-Rigging Oligarch Family

What if it were announced that CANDACE OWENS had married Alexander Soros, son of George Soros. Conservatives would be outraged, yet Candace married George Farmer, son of Baron Michael Farmer and … crickets.
Candace married George Farmer, son of the equally notorious bad boy Baron Michael Farmer, yet places like Turning Point USA-UK and WND (which supports her recent BLEXIT campaign) support her like she’s America’s special patriot darling.
Who is Michael Farmer?
Michael Farmer, ranked with Soros, Icahn, Slim, Bogle
Magnus Angenfelt. (Jan. 18, 2018). Lord Michael Farmer. The World’s 99 Greatest Investors – The Secret of Success.
Farmer is a super-human investor! – 20% for 9 Years
Ken Stier. (Dec. 01, 2014). Cornering the copper market, Red Kite Group, Lord Michael Farmer, pp. 20-23, PDF pp. 22-25. Commodities, Ted Magazine.
Grooming Candace Owens for the Presidency
CANDACE OWENS: CHARLIE KIRK’S STEPIN’ AND FETCHIN’ GIRL FOR THE BRITISH PILGRIMS SOCIETY THRU ITS U.S. UNIPARTY
The Baron who rigs global silver and gold markets
Quiz: What does this company do, or, what does this company not do?
This company changed its name two more times. What was its most recent name?
THE METAL AND COMMODITY COMPANY LIMITED, Co. No. 02334605. (Jan. 12, 1989). Incorporation, Memorandum and Articles of Incorporation (May 16, 1989). Companies House (UK).
First page:
We will posting the answer to this quiz in our next report. Hint: It concerns Candace Owen’s father-in-law and a company that tried to take over America before it went bankrupt.
Next time Candace is receiving questions from her audience or you have an opportunity to ask her an online questions, inquire about her husband’s relationship to the Pilgrims Society, George Soros, and silver/gold rigging. If she doesn’t know, then it is true – her head is as empty as her American patriotism .