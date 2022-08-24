Candace Marries into Metals-Rigging Oligarch Family

What if it were announced that CANDACE OWENS had married Alexander Soros, son of George Soros. Conservatives would be outraged, yet Candace married George Farmer, son of Baron Michael Farmer and … crickets.

Candace married George Farmer, son of the equally notorious bad boy Baron Michael Farmer, yet places like Turning Point USA-UK and WND (which supports her recent BLEXIT campaign) support her like she’s America’s special patriot darling.

George Farmer, son of oligarch Baron Michael Farmer, and Candace Owens bring together the PILGRIMS SOCIETY establishment into America’s conservative political camp.

Who is Michael Farmer?

Michael Farmer, ranked with Soros, Icahn, Slim, Bogle

Magnus Angenfelt. (Jan. 18, 2018). Lord Michael Farmer. The World’s 99 Greatest Investors – The Secret of Success.

Ken Stier. (Dec. 01, 2014). Cornering the copper market, Red Kite Group, Lord Michael Farmer, pp. 20-23, PDF pp. 22-25. Commodities, Ted Magazine.

The Baron who rigs global silver and gold markets

Quiz: What does this company do, or, what does this company not do?

This company changed its name two more times. What was its most recent name?

THE METAL AND COMMODITY COMPANY LIMITED, Co. No. 02334605. (Jan. 12, 1989). Incorporation, Memorandum and Articles of Incorporation (May 16, 1989). Companies House (UK).

First page:

We will posting the answer to this quiz in our next report. Hint: It concerns Candace Owen’s father-in-law and a company that tried to take over America before it went bankrupt.

Next time Candace is receiving questions from her audience or you have an opportunity to ask her an online questions, inquire about her husband’s relationship to the Pilgrims Society, George Soros, and silver/gold rigging. If she doesn’t know, then it is true – her head is as empty as her American patriotism .