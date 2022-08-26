Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

The King Who Killed is Killed

Betsy and Thomas review how Donald Trump will be sacrificed on the altar of COVID to save the Pilgrims Society and their American-infiltrated crown agents.

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/The-King-who-killed-is-killed.mp3

REPORT: Donald Trump Pressured FDA Away From Safety Studies: Is He The Vaccine Fall Guy?

Once the Pilgrims “kill the King”, will they crown Ron DeSantis as the heir apparent who will pick up princess darling Candace Owens to be his running mate? Nice tidy Pilgrims-controlled presidential ticket.

It looks like Trump will be sacrificed. There is no saving the ‘Father of Vaccines’ now. The Pilgrims have to remove him to get voters to accept the DeSantis/Owens ticket. Prepare.

DeSantis Beats Trump on Fundraising – However, Donor Financials Highlight Corporate Version vs Grassroots Version of The Republican Party

TRUMP TRAP SPRUNG: Media FLIPS, sets stage to blame Trump for widespread vaccine injuries and deaths

Share the Gab post: https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/108889395619518881

THE AZAR-FAUCI-TRUMP CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC FIAT ON JAN. 31, 2020 WAS BASED ON HHS FRAUD

DONALD TRUMP TRAITOR TO AMERICA

Share the Gab post: https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/108889299452908156