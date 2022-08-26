The King Who Killed is Killed

Betsy and Thomas review how Donald Trump will be sacrificed on the altar of COVID to save the Pilgrims Society and their American-infiltrated crown agents.

REPORT: Donald Trump Pressured FDA Away From Safety Studies: Is He The Vaccine Fall Guy?

Once the Pilgrims “kill the King”, will they crown Ron DeSantis as the heir apparent who will pick up princess darling Candace Owens to be his running mate? Nice tidy Pilgrims-controlled presidential ticket.

It looks like Trump will be sacrificed. There is no saving the ‘Father of Vaccines’ now. The Pilgrims have to remove him to get voters to accept the DeSantis/Owens ticket. Prepare.

