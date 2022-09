Goo, Morgellons, and Manmade Tissue

The main article on this topic is inside the headline below:

Dr. Wagh’s video is on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WF46Q20yPOgA/

We found the video that was referred to “the skinny guy that discusses Black Goo and Morgellons.”

Harald Kautz Vella – Black Goo – czerwiec 2015 /napisy PL /