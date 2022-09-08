In the last Cat Report, we posted a PDF of a book that pre-dates the organization of the Pilgrims Society. See link below:

What is remarkable is that it is historical confirmation of the DRAGON BEAST, a demon that exists beyond time and space, and can only be taken down with consciousness and TRUTH. In this book, our modern AIM/AFI research meets precisely where George E. Stevens’s book of 1890 left off.

We now have a TIMELINE of the DRAGON BEAST. This timeline is the outline of evil.

Stay tuned for Michael to take down the dragon in an upcoming video. It will be epic. In the meantime, get inside the PDF and read the shocking revelations of a Christian patriot from the 1800s.

Useful highlights of The Red Dragon (1890 —- from India)

This review of The Red Dragon carries useful highlights

(Note: The link to the book in the Indian site is mistyped as “.info” instead of “.in” That typo makes it inaccessible, curiously.)

Rev. L.B. Woolfolk, D.D. was a pastor of Winchester First Baptist Church, Kentucky from January 1870 to March 1871. The amount of scholarship in this work makes it evident that he spent a decade researching before writing the London Money Power in 1890. His facts are impeccable.

He also wrote an amazingly prophetic analysis of world economy, commerce and banking in 1890:

Sound familiar in 2022 (written in 1890)?

I knew something was wonky with the banks and the MERS system. My intuition kept growing stronger that the banks and lenders would start stealing properties by messing with the MERS digital system. This is why I asked an adult son to get copies of all of our deeds in the family. They were located across various Michigan counties. He ordered copies (online), then we saved redundantly across our computers and made printed copies of the documents.

The MERS system is digital. If you don’t have a physical copy of your deed and chain of ownership, you could be at the mercy of your lender. Make sure to get the word out through your downline.

He starts at the 1:15 mark. Banks Are Not Releasing Deeds to Paid Off Mortgages

If you need a “catch up” about the MERS electronic mortgage system, here is our research from 2017.

Listen to the Gabriels explain MERS and the mortgage scam – make sure you are taking steps to protect your assets. Plus, we talk about lots of other current events that can help you connect the dots.

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/MERS-Mammon-the-Red-Dragon-and-the-Theft-of-Your-Home.mp3

Douglas mentioned this commercial in the audio discussion above. “Russian state-controlled energy giant Gazprom has released an eerie video taunting Europe over its energy crisis as it shuts off its gas supply to the continent indefinitely.”

‘A long winter’: Russian energy giant taunts Europe after cutting gas supply

Margareta sent us this article on a Canadian Lithium mine and once we read it, we could see the CON a mile away.

To understand how the mining con works, listen to Mike and Doug explain how it works for gold and silver. Same mining con, just a different resource.

Learn how to launder gold & silver like the pros!

Yesterday on Substack, we answered questions from the group, plus bring some clarity to world cataclysmic events.

From the AFI mines:

The dawn of the sixth post-Atlantean cultural period

At present the dawn of the sixth post-Atlantean cultural period already proclaims itself. For what is to arise in human evolution at a certain time begins to ripen in the preceding age. What is already able to show its beginnings at present is the discovery of the link that unites the two impulses in the human breast: material culture and life in the world of the spirit. For this purpose it is necessary that the results of spiritual perception are comprehended, and also that the manifestations of the spirit are recognized in the observations and experiences of the sense world. The sixth cultural epoch will bring the harmony between these two impulses to complete development.

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 13 – An Outline of Occult Science: IV: The evolution of the cosmos and man (part 7)

Historical Epochs of Mankind By Rudolf Steiner

