The Grand Debt Jubilee will be for the predator class or the debtor class -one or another, not both. Let’s tilt the scale towards WtP of the planet. This is done by educating your network (downline) of the Pilgrims Society plan to take over the world – literally – and enslave humanity to serve them.

Homeschooling and using Aim4Truth in my Curriculum

An open letter from AIMCat Lori.

I have been following your research at Aim4Truth since 2016 and have homeschooled my two boys for their entire education. My oldest, Brendan (age 18), just graduated high school in June and is in Community College (Santa Fe) in Gainesville, Florida. Devin, my younger child of 17 years, is dual enrolled full time as a Junior in high school at our local community college to finish his high school degree and his AA at the same time. I am newly retired as a homeschool teacher!

I have a degree in Education with a specialization in Early Childhood from the University of Florida. I had a very different college experience than most education programs in 1990-1994. I worked on my master’s degree in Special education and attended USF, UCF and UNF as I moved cities in northern Florida after I graduated from UF. Most programs at that time worked on classroom behavior management, skill and drill curriculum and reading programs that left no room for the development of critical thinking skills and creativity. I was taught how to construct knowledge based on child development and the environment available for every age without any assistance from textbooks. We used our lab school to teach lessons that were videotaped and then critiqued by our professors and peers on a weekly basis during our Junior and Senior Years in Upper Division Education. Our presentation skills were fine-tuned, and we had very tough standards for lesson plans. As I ventured into teaching in the real world, I discovered that conformity to testing and teaching to the test was all that mattered.

I utilized your research as you released CAT reports in my teaching of history and current events. My boys and I would sit and listen to your podcasts and soak up all this new knowledge you discovered! Your discussions would lead us to more research and more findings. We looked for authors with personal stories that lived in the time periods we were studying to learn all aspects of life in those times. I always knew the history presented in public education was fake. My father used to throw away my history books and make us read “The Spotlight” newspaper. We grew up in Pittsburgh amongst the elites and my grandfather was an Italian immigrant (Dr. Daniel Dantini, Sr.) and he knew of the corruption that existed. Both my grandfather and father were very innovative in medicine and had independent medical practices and would not work for hospitals in those days.

I also knew from my educational studies that the textbooks were written and published by only a select few companies that were all tied to corporations that wanted to control the minds of creating a compliant citizenry. I tried getting a job with Houghton Mifflin in the late 90’s as a curriculum writer and learned that they don’t hire out writing. I ended up working in a startup software company writing computer training manuals for custom software and traveling with programmers around the country to implement and train clients on the custom software.

Your Cat Reports were teaching us how to dissect fact from fiction and how these public figures had resumes that were too good to be true! I loved the “Cardboard Cutout” expression you refer to for Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerburg, Peter Thiel, etc. Also, the discovery of Trump being a puppet was mind blowing since we all wanted to think he was not corrupt. Not winning the revolutionary war and our independence from England is still hard to digest!

I have to say that I created my homeschool curriculum based on the interests of my children and constructed much of their early learning through play. As they grew older, we created large projects and videos of end of year learning as our output. We were able to use Portfolio Assessments as our measure of learning. My children did not take a formal test until the SAT.

I modeled high school learning after researching the most successful countries and how they approached higher level learning. My best friend is from Ireland, and she would say that American high school and the first two years of American college were redundant. That stuck with me. I gave each child the choice to attend dual enrollment as a Junior in high school or to unschool Junior and Senior year of high school and then attend community college after graduation. That way they only studied the content once. I did not believe in testing or teaching to the test. Learning should be a passion and something you continue throughout your life. I try to demonstrate that every day for myself.

I learned more teaching my children and enjoyed it so much more that my traditional public school and public university education.

I can remember when my oldest was playing high school baseball his teammate made the comment that Brendan was learning by building a model railroad and he would only read a book in school and never actually experience the fun of creating something.

Here is a link to a railroad project the boys created. It took over 2 years!

We also enjoyed another perspective from https://www.realhistorychan.com and the Invisible Critic videos. We have some of the Mike King books and used them for another facet or slant on history as we developed research skills and critical thinking (I am not endorsing his views since he is stuck in the Q movement).

Most of the learning we created through literature and being avid readers. We grew our home library and collected books and my children have a love of reading! We would spend hours selecting books at Barnes and Noble when they were young. Writing developed naturally from reading a variety of content. I am waiting to see how this develops as they work through college.

I am in the final stages of the homeschool phase. Launching children to study in a leftist university environment is terrifying! As a senior project, our family purchased a new construction home in the college town of Gainesville, Florida. We knew the boys could not be vaccinated with the anaphylactic dairy allergy of my oldest son. Housing, whether it be a dorm or an apartment, was becoming so regulated during C_V that we decided it was a good investment to build a new home with as few allergens as possible and a decent kitchen so the boys could prepare all of their meals. Brendan is the primary owner on the mortgage and when Devin turns 18, he will be added to the title and 50% owner to share the home. I used real world experience in doing adult tasks to guide them. For math we studied personal finance and read up on Dave Ramsey’s books and Robert Kiyosaki’s books. As a result, my oldest is running his new household while taking 16 credits at Santa Fe College. It is a huge adjustment, but he is working through the transition and doing great!

I kept my unschooling/homeschooling very private and did not share with anyone other than our county evaluator what we were doing. It was my very own experiment in having the freedom to customize teaching to my own children as I saw fit. It led us through many adventures and travels and experiences we could never have had with traditional curriculum. I also worked growing my interior design business and that allowed us extra money for travel and sports as I homeschooled. I hope that more parents will realize you can work full time and still educate your children. You just have to be creative and flexible in how you manage your schedule.

I love the knowledge that Aim4Truth discovers, and my children have a confidence in understanding how the real world operates. It has helped provide me peace that I can’t explain. You’re connecting the dots and factual research took away the fear and stress I always felt not quite knowing how everything fits together. I hope you can create a printed book or series of books that all parents can utilize. I am happy to share my knowledge and experience to help more parents become inspired to teach. I always tell parents that are new to homeschooling that you are the most qualified person to teach your child! You know and love your child more than any other outside teacher ever will! You are your child’s first teacher, and you have the most to gain from seeing your child succeed!

Please let me know if I may help in any way! Lori

Reminder that we keep a list of AIMCats that want to connect with like-minded cats in their geographical areas. Cats are connecting in various ways – some just by email connection to discuss local events; others are actually meeting up for coffee and conversation. If you are interested in getting connected, then email me at aim@leader.com with your name and geographical location.

Recently we heard from an AIMCat who is in Greenwich Village in Manhattan, who wrote:

“I’ve been following your work for a few years now and I would love to connect with other cool cats in my area.

I’m the right hand to a local publisher and we love to hold salons in his brownstone. Former home of Sinclair Lewis (It couldn’t Happen Here – Village Virus).

We also have the ability to write about things you won’t find in the mainstream.

Check us out here –

DO NOT REGISTER WITH THIS GROUP. IT COULD BE A WAY TO IDENTIFY YOUR HOMESTEADING AND GARDENING ACTIVITIES FOR NEFARIOUS PURPOSES. Spread the word through your downline.

WASHINGTON, September 9, 2022 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expanding its People’s Garden Initiative to include eligible gardens nationwide. School gardens, community gardens, urban farms, and small-scale agriculture projects in rural, suburban and urban areas can be recognized as a “People’s Garden” if they register on the USDA website and meet criteria including benefitting the community, working collaboratively, incorporating conservation practices and educating the public. Affiliate People’s Garden locations will be indicated on a map on the USDA website, featured in USDA communications, and provided with a People’s Garden sign.

AIMCat Neville in Australia writes:

I watch all of the videos from your AMERICAN team and I really respect and admire your research.

All three of you have such a great sense of humour and I love that sooo much.

I was pleased when I heard one of the boys say that Trump couldn’t even speak and spoke in sound bites.

You are all on the money, I’m very respectful of your stoic credible research.

I listened to you say that we just need to watch it collapse, and sadly, that really is unfortunately true. It is so sad and terribly cruel and evil.