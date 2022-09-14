Banks will control social credit scoring system

SOCIAL CREDIT SCORE DATABASE SYSTEM AT THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE AND NYSE DISCOVERED—ROTHSCHILD CONTROLLED VIA REUTERS

It is disguised post-911 as an anti-terror and anti-money laundering system

Gyllenhammar is interlocked with the Rothschilds, Reuters, Kissinger, CFR, Aspen Institute, London Stock Exchange, NYSE. He managed Rothschild’s golden share at Reuters and helps oversee the implementation of the “Know Your Customer (KYC)” global database that is becoming the repository for the SOCIAL CREDIT SCORE.

[ William Enghahl. (Aug. 31, 1982). Who is Pehr Gyllenhammar, and what are the Aspen-Skandia networks? Vol. 09, No. 33. EIR. Reproduced for educational purposes only. Fair Use relied upon. Source: https://larouchepub.com/eiw/public/1982/eirv09n33-19820831/eirv09n33-19820831_043-who_is_pehr_gyllenhammar_and_wha.pdf

Note: Gyllenhammar has been a key Rothschild executive director for the Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company Limited. ]

N.M. Rothschild & Sons. (Oct. 25, 2007). Application re: financial advisor to the Swedish Government, also Pehr Gustaf Gyllenhammer, vice chairman, Rothschild Europe, QinetiQ. Rothschild. Source: https://www.regeringen.se/contentassets/9303f4ffbae44a889812727098029b13/n-m-rothschild–sons-limited.pdf

Note QinetiQ, funded by Carlyle Group and run by VA Gov. Glen Youngkin for the CIA…. and Rothschilds.

Listen to his vital message on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/xz2KE5uIawit/

Is this is when we PUREBLOODS get our glorified bodies? Will we become higher beings in our ascension and evolution with these DNA changes? Is this why the evil ones really wanted to taint the human blood and DNA so that it would not be activated as Ben explains in the video.

Earth Changes & the Appearance/Disappearance of Species

See the Gab post for details and video: https://gab.com/DisclosureLibrary/posts/108994036901769933

Karmic events: result of a spiritual feeling of hunger

The human being, when he is born, hungers to do what he does, and he does not give up until he satisfies this hunger. The pressing forward to a karmic event is a result of such a generalized spiritual feeling of hunger. One is driven to the event.

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 205 – THERAPEUTIC INSIGHTS: EARTHLY AND COSMIC LAWS: Lecture IV – Dornach, 2 July 1921

Joe Visconti and Douglas Gabriel: Mood of the Grail

This video is available as an audio on Substack: https://tylagabriel.substack.com/p/mood-of-the-holy-grail

Good deeds/Karma

A man who tries to perform many good deeds, will, as a result of the feelings evoked, have a decided talent in the next life for good deeds; he will also possess a thoroughly developed conscience and will be a person of high moral principles.

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 99 – Theosophy of the Rosicrucian – VI: The Law of Destiny – Berlin, 30th May 1907

The Eternal Ethers

Radiation Penetrating to Airlines – Major Step in Pole Shift