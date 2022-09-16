CONTRIBUTING WRITERS |OPINION | AMERICANS FOR INNOVATION | SEP. 14, 2022, UPDATED SEP. 15, 2022 | PDF | HTTPS://TINYURL.COM/MV8A4K4K

Inside a tangle of interlocking relationships we have discovered that the coming “social credit score system” is controlled by Thomson Reuters and the Rothschild Banks in London.

After 9-11 and the USA Patriot Act, the British Pilgrims Society began building the “Know Your Customer (CYC)” database within banking.

The excuse for unifying this record was for “anti-terrorism” and “anti-money laundering” post 9-11. This triggered a convolution of well-funded startups, mergers, reverse mergers, flips, jumps and interlocking relationships within stock exchanges and their regulatory co-conspirators.

We have this evidence from judicially-recognizable sources and are processing it now. It can be used in court without additional verification required. This helps avoid the election meddler mantra that no one is showing the evidence of massive 2020 voter fraud (which they are).

The bottom line of our findings is that America’s stock, commodity and currency regulators have ceded control of the KYC master database for controlling and approving transactions to Reuters in London—outside the United States.

Reuters has been controlled by the Rothschilds since 1850.

The Rothschilds are key operatives in the British Pilgrims Society started in 1902. Members and officers of the Pilgrims Society include Winston Churchill, Woodrow Wilson, JPMorgan, David Sarnoff (RCA, NBC), Andrew Carnegie, John D. Rockefeller, Henry Kissinger (Rockefeller Foundation, petrodollar), Volcker (FedRes), Weinberger (SecDef), Haig (SecState), Bill and Hillary, Youngkin (VAgov), Tenet (CIA, QinetiQ), Giambastini (USNavy, USJointChiefs), Breyer (Accel, Facebook), Soros, Malloch-Brown, Pattie (Marconi, BAE, Golden Share, SERCO), Clegg (Facebook), Knowles (Kamala, Prince’s Trust), Lord Michael Farmer (gold, silver rigging, ICE, Candace), Diamond (JPMorgan Chase), etc.

All American securities, commodities and banking transactions are catalogued (and thus controlled) by the Rothschild’s Reuters KYC database in London.

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) is controlled by the same Reuters KYC database in London.

Buried in the KYC charter is a single word: “enhance.” This means that whatever other data the markets wish to track via the Reuters KYC database, they can “enhance” that information.

Herein is the mammonic fiddle.

The KYC database can purchase additional data about a customer from other sources like Google, Yahoo!, Facebook, Instagram, Hulu, Uber, eBay, Amazon, Fedex, UPS and Apple. When this data is added to the customer’s KYC financial transaction data, a nearly impeccable profile of the person results. In fact, one can predict with high precision their every move, in advance.

We have thought that Facebook or Google would become the repository for the threatened social credit score system. NO! It will be Reuters purchasing that data and combining it with your KYC banking data!

How did the Rothschild’s pull of this Reuters control?

We will show you a dizzying array of company names in this interlocked, incestuous Rothschild Gordian knot including Avox Limited, Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC), Clarient Global LLC, Deutsche Boerse AG, London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), Blackstone Group, Reuters Founders Share Company Limited, Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company Limited . The following banks participated in this Rothschild grand fiddle, including Barclays, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, State Street and others.

Continue to read this blockbuster report – CLICK HERE.

Margareta Pagano. (Jul. 15, 2003). Gyllenhammar joins Rothschild as European vice chairman. Financial News. Reproduced for educational purposes only. Fair Use relied upon. Source: https://www.fnlondon.com/articles/gyllenhammar-joins-rothschild-as-european-vice-chairman- 20030715 ]

I wouldn’t be attending events over in London where leaders of the world, most who claim to be vaccinated, will meet in a small urban setting with 5G weaponry ready to be turned on at the King’s command, wiping out his rivals in a massive death ritual. All at once….they all fall down.

Can you imagine? We’ve shown you how he has trillions at his disposal for the Great Reset. And what a great way to eliminate any world leader that may stand in your way from being King of the World.

Then…. On the other hand, don‘t get in the way of your enemy who is destroying your enemies. Putin is very wise to avoid this possible 5G-graphene oxide kill strike.

Watch the video clip here: https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/108999613234825378

Dr Fullmilch explains how the architects of evil are destroying mankind, and the planet. He highlights where we are in the plan, and how the same evil psychotic tyrants will turn themselves into saviours. Watch the video clip here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/0tloGjTMEA2Y/

There are beings in the spiritual realms for whom anxiety and fear offer welcome food

There are beings in the spiritual realms for whom anxiety and fear emanating from human beings offer welcome food. When humans have no anxiety and fear, then these creatures starve. People not yet sufficiently convinced of this statement could understand it to be meant comparatively only. But for those who are familiar with this phenomenon, it is a reality.

If fear and anxiety radiate from people and they break out in panic, then these creatures find welcome nutrition and they become more and more powerful. These beings are hostile towards humanity. Everything that feeds on negative feelings, on anxiety, fear and superstition, despair or doubt, are in reality hostile forces in supersensible worlds, launching cruel attacks on human beings, while they are being fed.

Therefore, it is above all necessary to begin with that the person who enters the spiritual world overcome fear, feelings of helplessness, despair and anxiety. But these are exactly the feelings that belong to contemporary culture and materialism; because it estranges people from the spiritual world, it is especially suited to evoke hopelessness and fear of the unknown in people, thereby calling up the above mentioned hostile forces against them.

Source (German): Rudolf Steiner – GA 56 – Die Erkenntnis der Seele und des Geistes – Berlijn, December 12, 1907 (page 145)

If you enjoyed our Substack discussion on energy, frequency, vibration, and ascension, you will really enjoy this video about the pineal gland.

About My Bride of Christ-I Know Her. She has My Glory. She is All Mine- Prophetic Word from the Lord