Land grab? We hear that the people in this region WANT to be annexed into Russia. It’s the British Pilgrims Society (working behind the “fronts” known as the E.U., NATO, the United States, and Ukraine) that is creating all the ruckus in the area.

It‘s a proxy war – Pilgrims Society v Russia. It will be epic. There is nothing the average person can do except to PRAY, fluff the pantry, and prepare for lights/heat out.

This note from a long-time AIMCat which was so incredible that we wanted to share with all.

I have been following AIM for Truth since the get go. I don’t remember how I stumbled upon you but I think it was when discussing the origin of Q and the original puzzles. I remember Douglas’ interview with Jason and another guy, who I cannot remember, but that’s where I learned a lot more about Douglas’ history. Anyway, I have been professing your research and truth to everyone I can and have converted a few. Sometimes I have to step back because it’s just too much information for me at the time since I have a lot going on in my life right now with the caretaker responsibilities.

Anyway, I have followed a lot of your advice, got myself some shungite right after the report was posted (although not sure it’s the good stuff), learned to discern the fakers (although I missed today, didn’t I? LOL)

The past week I have been really stressing. We have been building our ark and my son, who has the farm (acerage really) is coming on board. He’s letting us store some of our stockpile there and helping me with a larger garden there than I can do on my small lot, has chickens and is working towards getting some cattle (building the fencing, water, etc. now.)

I was able to finally find the Soladey ionic toothbrush on Amazon, got the Epsoms, magnesium oil, Shilajit and crystal deodorant as well as the other one. I got a treadle sewing machine (quilter here), old fashioned egg beater, hand grinder, etc.

I even bought junk silver twice. I am getting ready to buy more silver before I leave for MI again. We are going to cash in our 36 month CD and get it out of the credit union. But the one thing we haven’t done is get rid of our 401Ks stocks, etc. I did talk to our agent and of course he discouraged us to buy gold. And quite honestly, I don’t know how to even research what to do. I am assuming (I know, I know, shouldn’t assume) I will take a tax bite if we just withdraw and buy gold/silver. I am nervous about using the services who convert your investments to gold because we wouldn’t have physical control over it and I don’t know how to check their credibility. And if the system goes down, how would we get it? We don’t have a lot, but hey, we’ve lost a lot already this year. I’m like frozen and can’t seem to move forward on this part of getting prepared.

Just needed to put that out there. I’m not one of the smart AIM cats that post much, but I do read and listen. And it would really help me if I could get some direction on how to proceed to take care of this part. I’m thinking I may not be alone in this too. I’m not asking for financial advice, just some suggestions on how to go about this.

Ron DeSantis, who is spearheading the transition of the state of Florida into the country’s first SMART STATE, FAILS an Acid Test of Loyalty to the American Republic. Details here: https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2022/06/ron-desantis-fails-acid-test-of-loyalty.html

Do you think voting is secure and that your legal vote counts and illegal ones don’t? From stuffed illegal ballots to OPTECH counting (rigging) software in all electronic voting machines, your vote doesn’t count DIDDLY-SQUAT.

Pennsylvania County Sued Over Illegal Ballot Drop Box Usage Captured On Camera

That’s why this midterm season, we aren‘t wasting our time or effort in participating in “voting masturbation” while the Pilgrims Society members laugh at our stupidity. We won’t be defeating the British Pilgrims Society at the ballot box. They already infiltrated and control most all voting systems in the world.

Share the Gab post and read more about the PILGRIMS SOCIETY lackey: https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/109036246824010363

The audios below are posted for entertainment and spiritual enlightenment purposes. Those who are offended by divination techniques, DO NOT OPEN.

Dominique and Douglas, both who are astrologers and spiritual readers, discuss the hierarchy of angels and how to attract angelic beings into your life.

The card system that Douglas uses for readings is from ancient Persia. To access a copy of the book, see the bottom of our bookshelf page: https://neoanthroposophy.com/2021/10/12/gabriels-bookself/

Transition from Luciferic to Ahrimanic Age and the Christ event to come By Rudolf Steiner. Note to Ron: Thank you for this excellent recommendation. Very timely for today’s Cat Report.