Candace Owens’ GLORIFi tied to Rothschild & Sons

Candace Owens’ GLORIFi funder tied to Rothschild & Sons – BRITISH PILGRIMS SOCIETY – Babylonian Fake Jewish Radhanite money, that also funds military DRONES

We smelled a rat when we first saw Candace Owens marry British George Farmer and discovered that his dad Michael Farmer is attached to the Pilgrims Society and CityofLondon gold rigging action. We prepared this report on Candy and her British ties:

Lord Michael S. Farmer, British Pilgrims Society’s Rothschild gold, silver and precious metals banker-merchant; Candace Owens’ newly-minted father-in-law

Next thing we know, the Paypal drama, as described under these headlines, begins to unravel.

Classical Hegelian Dialectic: thesis-PayPal; antithesis-Block Accounts; synthesis-Run to Glorifi you stupid patriots (we control it too)

Then, out of nowhere comes the SOLUTION from Candace Owens who runs out in front of the Hegelian dialectic screaming, try my GloriFy app. “I am the co-founder”, this Pilgrim Society puppet claims. We are patriotic and all that. Queue up the sickly sweet video “ready to go” to lure Paypal users and Trump cultists into the next Rothschild banking cartel corral.

Cutsie, well-produced emotional videos still fool many brainwashed, unthinking people, supposedly.

It didn’t take long for the highly-informed AIM community to figure out what was going on. As Latino100 posts:

Share the post with others: https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/109157955942773740

Others asked that the miners start looking under the hood of GloriFi in a way that the AFI miners do best and below you will see the nuggets they found today. You can decide for yourself now if GLORIFI is a place you want to conduct your financial transactions.

To get started, or if you already know the DEVIL will be in the details and you want the bottom line fast, these logos will give you a snap shot of what companies are involved in GloriFi:

CANDACE OWEN’S GLORIFI IS A ROTHSCHILD BABYLONIAN FAKE JEWISH RADHANITE PILGRIMS SOCIETY SHILL COMPANY MEANT TO SUCK CONSERVATIVES INTO THE SOCIAL CREDIT SCORE SYSTEM CONTROLLED BY THE ROTHSCHILDS VIA REUTERS

GLORIFI has fraudulently concealed its relationship to Rothschild & Sons, Credit Suisse and Bank of America, and its business model is totally subservient to MasterCard

The founder of GLORIFI is a Texas man named Toby Neugebauer https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toby_Neugebauer

Tony Neugebauer

Neugebauer received his financing for GLORIFI through a SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company).

This dubious vehicle allows public money to be raised first, before the company even knows what it might invest in. The SPAC is DHC Acquisition Corp. DHCA, DHCAU, DHCAW on Nasdaq, and the other key investor is Millennium Management owned by Israel Englander.

See management of DHCA.

https://www.dhcacquisition.partners/#team

Its interlocked relationships include: Rothschild & Sons, Bank of America, Credit Suisse, Barclays, US Army, US Airforce, Harvard, Corp Capital Advisors, Goldman Sachs, US Army, Exponential Partners, Lehman Brothers, USC, Western Digital, GE, Lockheed Martin, PepsiCo, Thornton Oil, Brinker Intl, Kellogg, MIT, US DoD, Guardian Guidance, George Washington University, Wharton, Logitech, US Marines,

DHC Acquisition Corp. DHCA, DHCAU, DHCAW on Nasdaq. (Mar. 11, 2022). Form 10-K Annual Report for year ending Dec. 31, 2021. SEC Edgar. Source: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1838163/000119312522073440/d66422d10k.htm

Note: CEO, CFO Chris Gaertner failed to disclose his relationships to Rothschild & Sons, Bank of America, Credit Suisse on the DHC corporate website, as well as in the table of relationships in the latest !0-K Annual Report. He does disclose them in a word narrative.

GLORIFI FOUNDER:

Toby Neugebauer

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toby_Neugebauer

https://www.linkedin.com/in/toby-neugebauer-747247bb/

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pro-america-mission-driven-tech-company-glorifi-aims-to-change-the-way-millions-bank-borrow-insure-and-buy-301629050.html

DHC Acquisitions Corp. DHCA, DHCAU, DHCAW on Nasdaq

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1273087/000127308722000032/DHCA_SC13G.htm

Millennium Management LLC

399 Park Avenue

New York, New York 10022

Citizenship: Delaware

Israel A. Englander

c/o Millennium Management LLC

399 Park Avenue

New York, New York 10022

Citizenship: United States

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Israel_Englander

https://www.opalesque.tv/hedge-fund-videos/Izzy_Englander_Israel_A._Englander/2?option=com_video&task=youtubeview&title=Izzy_Englander_Israel_A._Englander&id=2&Itemid=30

In 2014, he bought a duplex apartment on New York’s Park Avenue for $71.3 million, a record price for a Manhattan co-op.[9] Mr. Englander also owns a house in Atlantic Beach, NY.[10]

https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1838163/000119312522073440/d66422d10k.htm

“We are a recently organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands “

“We believe we are unique among listed SPAC vehicles” (Where have you heard about SPAC vehicles before, AIMCats? This is how Donald Trump’s Truth Social was funded – see this report: https://aim4truth.org/2021/10/31/donald-trump-traitor-to-america/.)

Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance

Directors and Executive Officers

As of the date of this Report, our directors and officers are as follows:

Name Age Position Christopher Gaertner 59 Co-Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director Thomas Morgan, Jr. 61 Co-Chief Executive Officer Joseph DePinto 59 Director Richard Dauch 61 Director Kathleen Hildreth 60 Director

Christopher Gaertner has served as DHC’s Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and a director of the company since December 2020. Mr. Gaertner is currently a director partner at Integrity Partners and has held this position since February 2020. Mr. Gaertner was a Senior Advisor at Rothschild & Co., a large investment bank, from February 2020 until December 2021. Prior to this, Mr. Gaertner served as the Vice Chairman and Global Head of Technology Investment Banking of Rothschild & Co. from March 2017 until February 2020. Previously, Mr. Gaertner was the Global Head of Corporate Finance Technology Investment Banking at Credit Suisse, a large investment bank, from 2012 to May 2017. Prior to that, he was the Global Head of Technology Investment Banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, a large investment bank, from 2005 to 2012. Mr. Gaertner is a director for FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE: FTEV), a special purpose acquisition company, and has served in this position since March 2021. Mr. Gaertner also currently serves as a director to Ravenwood Solutions, a private company that provides government agencies and commercial clients with technology and services. Mr. Gaertner received his B.S. from the United States Military Academy and his MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He also received his MSEE from Columbia University, and he is a CFA charterholder.

Thomas Morgan, Jr has served as DHC’s Co-Chief Executive Officer since December 2020. Mr. Morgan, Jr. is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Corps Capital Advisors LLC, an investment advisory firm, which he founded in July 2019. Previously, Mr. Morgan, Jr. served as a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley, a large investment bank, from 2009 to July 2019. Mr. Morgan received his B.S. from the United States Military Academy and his MBA from Harvard University.

Joseph DePinto has served as a director of DHC since March 2021. Mr. DePinto is the Chairman of the board of directors of Brinker International (NYSE: EAT), a multinational hospitality company, serving in this position since November 2013. He is President and Chief Executive Officer of 7-Eleven, Inc., a large multi-unit retail company, serving in this position since December 2005. Mr. DePinto currently serves on the board of directors of 7-Eleven, Inc. and 7 & i Holdings Co., Ltd. He also serves on the Boards of the Business Executives for National Security, the UT Southwestern Medical Foundation and the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund. Mr. DePinto received his B.S. from the United States Military Academy and his MBA from Kellogg School of Management.

Richard Dauch has served as a director of DHC since March 2021. Mr. Dauch is currently the Chief Executive Officers, President and Director of Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS), a technology company focused on providing drone-integrated electric vehicles, and has held this position since August 2021. Mr. Dauch is the former Chief Executive Officer of Delphi Technologies plc, a large multi-national auto parts company, serving in this position from January 2019 to October 2020. Mr. Dauch is a Special Advisor to BorgWarner, Inc. (NYSE: BWA), an automobile parts manufacturer, and has served in this role since October 2020. Mr. Dauch is a director of The SHYFT Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHYF), a specialty vehicle manufacturer, and has served in this capacity since 2010. Previously, Mr. Dauch served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Accuride Corporation (NYSE: ACW), a global automotive and commercial vehicle supplier from February 2011 to January 2019. Mr. Dauch received his B.S. from the United States Military Academy and his MSEM from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Kathleen Hildreth has served as a director of DHC since March 2021. Ms. Hildreth is the Managing Director & Principal of M1 Support Services, L.P., a large government contractor focusing on military aircraft, which she co-founded in 2003. Prior to founding M1 Support Services, L.P., from 2001 to 2003 Ms. Hildreth served as Vice President Business Development for DynCorp International, a large military contractor. Ms. Hildreth received her B.S. from the United States Military Academy and her M.Ed. from Georgia Southern University.

NOTE HOW THIS NEXT TABLE EXCLUSES GAERTNER’S ASSOCIATION WITH ROTHSCHILD & CO., CREDIT SUISSE, BANK OF AMERICA… AND MORGAN’S ASSOCIATION WITH MORGAN STANLEY.

Below is a table summarizing the entities to which our executive officers and directors currently have fiduciary duties, contractual obligations or other material management relationships:

Table of Contents

Wounded Warrior Project, LLC Nonprofit Director Flying H Foundation, LLC Nonprofit Director Mission First Services, LLC Defense Contracting Managing Member M1 Asset Management, LLC Asset Management Managing Member

Son of https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Randy_Neugebauer

Career

He was an investment banker at Kidder, Peabody & Co.‘s Natural Resources Group.[1][3][4] He later co-founded Windrock Capital.[1] In 1998, together with S. Wil VanLoh, Jr., he co-founded Quantum Energy Partners,[5] an energy private equity firm headquartered in Houston, Texas.[3][2] He served as its managing director and now serves on its investment committee.[1] The company invested heavily in the Barnett Shale, which is regulated by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.[6]

He served on the boards of Texoil, Crown Oil Partners, Parks & Luttrell Energy Partners and Aspect Energy.[1] He also served as chairman of Linn Energy and was a co-founder of Legacy Reserves.[4] He currently serves on the boards of Meritage Energy Partners, EnSight Energy Partners, Tri-C Energy, Rockford Energy Partners and TriQuest Energy Corp and QA Global GP;[3][4] and is general partner of QR Energy.[1]

Neugebauer is the founder of fintech company GloriFi.[7] However, GloriFi has had serious difficulties. [8] archived from [9]

Investigation into the new Candace Owens company GLORIFI

Controlled by Mastercard, Vanguard, Blackrock, British Pilgrims Society via Lord Michael Farmer

The Website https://glorifi.com/ is NEW WORLD ORDER style layout… Too slick. Too cutsey. Too cool. Promotes MAMMONIC products and services: Financial App, Credit Cards, Mortgages, Banking, Insurance, Loyalty THEY THINK MAIN STREETERS ARE ***STUPID*** SHEEP: Laughable honey trap byline: YOUR TIRED OF CORPORATIONS TELLING YOU HOW TO THINK. You deserve the benefits of big tech, while being free to celebrate your love of God and country without fear of cancellation. IF MAINSTREETERS BUY THIS PITCH, THEY ARE STUPID SHEEP. Baaaahhhh. BAAAHHHH. TELLING ONE-WORLD-ORDER BYLINE (Hey, let’s herd conservatives into one pen for slaughter)

Pro-America Meetgs Big Tech. Your go-to tool for managing your money all in one place. Get headline news, podcasts, and a 360-degree view of your financial wellness. Download the app and get started with a GloriFi™ Checking and Savings today! THE SHILL HERSELF IS PROMOTING THIS:

Candace Owens, New York Times Best-Selling Author, Talk Show Host and Commentator pimping for GloriFy.

Candace failed to disclose something more important: SHILL FOR LORD MICHAEL FARMER AND THE BRITISH PILGRIMS SOCIETY “JOIN THE MOVEMENT” . . . . to the slaughtering pen. NEWBIE TRADEMARKS: GLORIFI™ has eight (8) trademarks Nos. (links go to the wrapper table of contents called the TSDR

i. 97459307 (filed Jun. 15, 2022),

ii. 97444297 (filed Jun. 06, 2022),

iii. 97398940 (filed May 06, 2022) – the CC card art

iv. 97398947 (filed May 06, 2022) – more CC card art

v. 97398941 (filed Mar. 06, 2022) – more CC card art

vi. 97398935 (filed Mar. 06, 2022) – more CC card art

vii. 97237958 (filed Jan. 25, 2022) — Logo

viii. 90882184 (filed Aug. 13, 2021) – Word Mark

GloriFi™ is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services provided by TransPecos Banks, SSB, Member FDIC. The Debit Mastercard® and the World Debit Mastercard® are issued by TransPecos Banks, SSB pursuant to license by Mastercard® International Incorporated and can be used everywhere Mastercard® is accepted. Mastercard, World Debit Card and the circles designs are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated. ©2022 Mastercard. All rights reserved.

ANIMO MORTGAGE COMPANY LLC d/b/a GloriFi Mortgage // NMLS #2267438

GloriFi™ Mastercard® and GloriFi™ World Elite Mastercard® are issued by Evolve Bank & Trust, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license by Mastercard® International Incorporated. Mastercard and World Elite Mastercard is a registered trademark and the circles design are trademarks, of Mastercard® International Incorporated. ©2022 Mastercard. All rights reserved. Rewards are offered and managed by GloriFi™, not Mastercard® or Evolve Bank. GloriFi™ is powered by Deserve.

TRANSPECOS BANK

“$170 MM community bank in San Antonio with branches in west Texas.“ https://www.linkedin.com/in/weaverjeff/details/experience/

“Savings bank” https://www.ibanknet.com/scripts/callreports/getbank.aspx?ibnid=usa_908861

TransPecos Banks is headquartered in Pecos and is the 172nd largest bank in the state of Texas. It is also the 1,839th largest bank in the nation. It was established in 1924 and as of June of 2022, it had grown to 95 employees at 3 locations. TransPecos Banks has a B+ health rating. https://www.depositaccounts.com/banks/transpecos-banks.html

https://www.transpecos.bank/

https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/transpecos-banks

From the TX State Department of Banking: https://www.dob.texas.gov/entity-search/entity-detail?bid=303&eid=1&bn=0

George Musselman (13 years, UT Austin)

CFO, Financial Officer

Executive Finance, Management

https://www.linkedin.com/in/george-musselman-65970039/

TRANSPECOS FINANCIAL CORP. –HOLDING COMPANY https://www.ibanknet.com/scripts/callreports/getbank.aspx?ibnid=usa_2649588

https://www.ibanknet.com/scripts/callreports/filingupdates.aspx?ibnid=usa_908861&per=20220630&filing=20220817

The GLORIFI credit card relies completely on:

Mastercard® International Incorporated

For viability.

Mastercard is providing the credit cards to George Soros’ Open Society Foundation to fund the illegal immigration across America’s southern border.

What more do you need to know about this corrupt bank?

https://www.morningstar.com/stocks/xnys/ma/ownership

Vanguard is the largest of the top 10 owners of Mastercard (#1,2,3, 9, 10)

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1141391/000114139122000099/mastercard2022proxystateme.htm

Mastercard directors represent the ultimate WOKE ONE-WORLD-GOVERNMENT People on the planet:

Merit Janow, Board Chair – World Trade Organization (WTO), U.S. DoJ, NASDAQ Candido Bracher – Banco Wholesale, Brasil Bolsa Balcao SA Richard Davis – US Bancorp, Dow, Xcel Energy Julius Genachowski – FCC, US Supreme Court clerk, IAC/InterActveCorp (Vimeo, Chelsea Clinton, Diller, Edgar “Pedo” Bronfman, Eisner, Schwarzkopf) See also ABC Choon Phong Goh – Sinapore Airlines, Cargo Oki Matsumoto – Monex, Tokyo Stock Exchange Michael Miebach – Barclays, Citigroup in Germany, Austria Youngme Moon – Harvard, Avid Technology, Unilever Rima Qureshi – Verizon, World Economic Forum (WEF), Ericsson Gabrielle Sulzberger – Eli Lilly, Warby Parker, Teneo (CLINTON GLOBAL INITIATIVE), Whole Foods, Crown Services Jackson Tai – Eli Lilly, HSBC, Canada Pension, Bank of China, Royal Philips Harit Talwar – American India Foundation, Discover, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Citibank Lance Uggla – S&P Global, Tatte, Toronto-Dominion Securities, Sachin Mehra – General Motors, Hess, New York Treasurer https://www.linkedin.com/in/sachin-mehra-8a88775/ Ajay Banga – Bank of America https://www.linkedin.com/in/ajay-banga-b845461a4/ Michael Froman – Disney, Biden White House, Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), Harvard, Oxford, Princeton https://www.linkedin.com/in/mike-froman/ Craig Vosburg – Bain (Mitt Romney) https://www.linkedin.com/in/craig-vosburg-60401811/

Security ownership of certain beneficial owners

Below is information regarding the beneficial ownership of our voting securities by each person known to us to beneficially own more than 5% of any class of our voting securities as of April 15, 2022:

Lord Michael Farmer, Candace’s father-in-law controls the strings on this hapless puppet. Details inside:

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2022/08/candace-owens-charlie-kirks-stepin-and.html

Below are additional notes the miners found that are relevant for those looking deeply into Candace’s financial scam business:

Animo Mortgage Company LLC

https://opencorporates.com/companies/us_tx/0804245417

Company Number

0804245417

Status

In Existence

Incorporation Date

23 September 2021 (about 1 year ago)

Company Type

Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)

Jurisdiction

Texas (US)

Registered Address

· 211 E 7TH ST STE 620

· AUSTIN

· 78701-3218

· TX

· USA

Alternative Names

· Animo Mortgage Company LLC (trading name, 2021-09-27 – )

· GloriFi Mortgage (trading name, 2022-06-21 – )

Found 41. Showing first 10

Basically, Candace Owens is a Pilgrims Society/Rothschild STEPIN FETCHIT in place to round up dimwitted Trump cultists and lure them into a China-like social credit system. Educate your downline so they do not make the mistake of signing up for the Rothschild social credit scoring and pay app GloriFi.

Below are two recent videos published on Candace and her new British family and her Rothschild connections. Worth a listen if all this material is new to you: