Something stinks about the East Palestine derailment and HAZMAT handling

East Palestine OH “50 railcars derailed” narrative is just not believable engineering-wise, or from a HAZMAT regulatory practices standpoint

From an Engineer: The maximum speed allowed in Ohio when transporting hazardous material by rail is 30 mph, with some exceptions for local laws requiring even lower speeds, higher quality tracks and storage containers holding the material.

Where are the HAZMAT applications by the rail company they are required to file before carrying this material at high speed through East Palestine OH?

At 30 mph, the East Palestine OH train simply would not have the kinetic energy needed to derail 50 railcars and cause them to explode! They should have been going slow while passing through East Palestine.

This is an evident sabotage of the rail lines (human induced disturbance of the tracks) to wreak this much havoc.

https://www.levernews.com/rail-companies-blocked-safety-rules-before-ohio-derailment/

Rail Companies Blocked Safety Rules Before Ohio Derailment

ttps://puco.ohio.gov/transportation/trucking/resources/basics-for-hazardous-materials-carriers

Ohio Revised Code on Hazardous Materials

https://codes.ohio.gov/ohio-revised-code/search?start=1&pageSize=25&sort=BestMatch&keywords=hazardous+material

Ohio Revised Code on “Hazardous Materials” and “Railroad”

https://codes.ohio.gov/ohio-revised-code/search?keywords=%22hazardous%20material%22%20and%20railroad&start=1&pageSize=25&sort=BestMatch

https://buffalonews.com/news/national/fiery-ohio-derailment-raises-railroad-safety-questions/article_8cb9d663-7e62-5874-86c0-62e2f46376ce.html

https://railroads.dot.gov/program-areas/hazmat-transportation/hazardous-materials-transportation

https://search.usa.gov/search?query=hazardous+material&affiliate=dot-fra

https://railroads.dot.gov/taxonomy/term/14801

https://www.law.cornell.edu/cfr/text/49/174.86

https://www.columbusspeedingtickets.com/cdl-traffic-tickets/cdl-hazmat-inside-interstate-270/

If you can do the math, please comment how fast a train like this would have to travel in order to have a derailment of this size and intensity.