Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

British Quinetiq Controls U.S. Army Assets

We listened to this interview and can help Colonel MacGregor out regarding the location of military assets that Dictator Biden can’t seem to locate. Just ask the British!

Col. MacGregor: Ukraine has been DESTROYED and there’s nothing left | Redacted with Clayton Morris

Anonymous Patriots. (Mar. 02, 2023). Proof that British QinetiQ tracks US Army assets under contract globally.

Click to access 2023-03-02-Proof-that-British-QinetiQ-tracks-US-Army-assets-under-contract-globally-Anonymous-Patriots-Mar-02-2023.pdf

2023-03-02-Proof-that-British-QinetiQ-tracks-US-Army-assets-under-contract-globally-Anonymous-Patriots-Mar-02-2023Download

“Put away your crayons CNN ‘journalists’”