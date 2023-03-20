GROOMED: Vivek G. Ramaswamy, unremarkable 37-year old RINO “rising star,” is a deep Soros plant

Too much publicity, too many photos and notoriety for a young person with no distinguishing experience except selling his soul for 30 pieces of silver

Magical: Already tacitly endorsed by the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR)

The young Ramaswamy has checked off all the Pilgrims Society boxes: Jesuit high school, Harvard, Yale, metioric entreprenuer now worth $600 million—all in just 19 years!

Tellingly, he grew a $2 billion company named Campus Venture Network while he was attending Harvard!

He then crammed in a Yale law degree, then magically was awarded a fellowship from Paul Soros, George Soros secretive older brother also from Hungary (The Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans).

After the Soros-sponsored fellowship he saw a breathtaking, inhuman rise in biotech, starting Roivant Sciences funded by Softbank—a massive Silicon Valley Bank investor.

He quit Roivant in 2021 and co-founded Strive Asset Management with PayPal Mafia funder Peter Thiel and J.D. Vance, now an Ohio Senator. J.D. Vance!

A year later, Ramaswamy declared himself a Candidate for President!

Lies about his father’s achievements

Ramaswamy misrepresents/lies in his public biography saying his father, V.G. Ramaswamy, worked for General Electric as a patent attorney.

V.G. Ramaswamy did not work at General Electric, according to U.S. Patent Office records. He worked for a small law firm that did unremarkable patent work as one of many agents for a small amount of General Electric–a total of eight patents. V.G.’s office is a modest drive-up office building one-story suite whose address on the front sign has been blurred on the brick signage on Google Maps.

Conclusion:

Vivek Ramaswamy is a groomed Soros liar and sychophant. His billions of dollars flow from offshore British bank accounts run by the Pilgrims Society in The City of London.

Ramaswamy’s is yet another study in RINO Uni-Party grooming, in the mold of Mike Pompeo, Nikki Haley, Candace Owens, Chris Christie, Kamala Harris, Marrriane Williamson, Katie Hobbs, Gretchen Whitmer, Charlie Kirk… and J.D. Vance?

Click the headline below to access the full PDF timeline and links about Swampy Swarmy:

If you are an average American, and cannot pronounce his name, we suggest you refer to him as:

SwaMPY Swamy