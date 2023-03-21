Alleged ”Failure” of Credit Suisse in Switzerland is another SCAM

Consolidates Credit Suisse inside Vanguard, BlackRock, CEDE, JPMorganChase SHELL COMPANIES IN LONDON

https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/19/business/credit-suisse-ubs-rescue/index.html

Top UBS owners are Vanguard, BlackRock, CEDE & CO, JPMorganChase

(they hide this information via interlocking relationships through London and New York)

The founder of Credit Suisse was Alfred Escher. Klaus Schwab’s father was a senior manager in Escher-Wyss engineering, winner of Adolf Hitler’s highest industrial award, managed by Eugen Schwab, Klaus’ father

University of Pennsylvania is currently comparing Elon Musk to Alfred Escher.

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2023/01/elon-musk-hides-his-4000-year-old_24.html

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2021/03/klaus-schwab-is-great-barker-of-fourth.html



UBS AG “purchases” Credit Suisse through London Shell Companies

Credit Suisse has just been purchased by UBS

UBS’s #1 largest shareholder is CHASE NOMINEES LTD., LONDON – 8.6%

This company is a London-based SHELL COMPANY controlled by JPMORGAN CHASE

CHASE NOMINEES LIMITED

Company number 00248239

https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/00248239/filing-history

UBS’s #2 largest shareholder is CEDE & CO., NY – 7.1%

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cede_and_Company

CEDE is a specialist United States financial institution that processes transfers of stock certificates on behalf of Depository Trust Company.

CEDE is not a bank!

UBS’s #3 largest shareholder is NORTRUST NOMINEES LIMITED, LONDON—4.33%

https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/00955951/filing-history

Ultimate controlling entity is The Northern Trust Company, USA

Listen on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/kyubU3mh4Lqb/ SHARE SHARE SHARE.

Identified! The Fourth Horseman, the AntiChrist named Death

They all belong to the SYNAGOGUE.

It’s a big Satanic club and thank GOD you are not in it.

Watch short video on GabTV: https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/110061641731668672

I downloaded for offline use the https://neoanthroposophy.com/ website, it was 4,251 files, 2.3Gb in size and on a standard fibre line and old PC took 3hrs..

It was a simple as the video explained and the offline site works well, has the PDF with video/audio within them… Great result..

Download and Copy any Website for Offline Use

https://youtu.be/Kv9Zr8YkKOc

Website copier

https://www.httrack.com/

We highly recommend that you do this on our TRUTH HISTORY page so that you and your family have a record of what really happened in history and how the Babylonian Cartel, aka Synagogue of Satan, collapsed civilization.

Truth History of the Modern World through Leader Technologies, Inc. v Facebook Case History

For years people around the world have asked us to write a truth history book so that they could teach their children and generations to come about the truth of our world as we watched the decline and fall of 2,000 years of corruption. Michael McKibben and Tyla and Douglas Gabriel have preparing that book for you!

AFI. (Oct. 11, 2019). UK-U.S. PILGRIMS SOCIETY CONTROLS THE SES-U.S. DEEP STATE. Americans for Innovation.

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2019/10/uk-us-pilgrims-society-controls-ses.html

.