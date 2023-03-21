Alleged ”Failure” of Credit Suisse in Switzerland is another SCAM
Consolidates Credit Suisse inside Vanguard, BlackRock, CEDE, JPMorganChase SHELL COMPANIES IN LONDON
https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/19/business/credit-suisse-ubs-rescue/index.html
Top UBS owners are Vanguard, BlackRock, CEDE & CO, JPMorganChase
(they hide this information via interlocking relationships through London and New York)
The founder of Credit Suisse was Alfred Escher. Klaus Schwab’s father was a senior manager in Escher-Wyss engineering, winner of Adolf Hitler’s highest industrial award, managed by Eugen Schwab, Klaus’ father
University of Pennsylvania is currently comparing Elon Musk to Alfred Escher.
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2023/01/elon-musk-hides-his-4000-year-old_24.html
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2021/03/klaus-schwab-is-great-barker-of-fourth.html
UBS AG “purchases” Credit Suisse through London Shell Companies
Credit Suisse has just been purchased by UBS
UBS’s #1 largest shareholder is CHASE NOMINEES LTD., LONDON – 8.6%
This company is a London-based SHELL COMPANY controlled by JPMORGAN CHASE
CHASE NOMINEES LIMITED
Company number 00248239
https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/00248239/filing-history
UBS’s #2 largest shareholder is CEDE & CO., NY – 7.1%
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cede_and_Company
CEDE is a specialist United States financial institution that processes transfers of stock certificates on behalf of Depository Trust Company.
CEDE is not a bank!
UBS’s #3 largest shareholder is NORTRUST NOMINEES LIMITED, LONDON—4.33%
https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/00955951/filing-history
Ultimate controlling entity is The Northern Trust Company, USA
BILLS THAT REQUIRE DIGITAL CURRENCY APPEAR IN 20 STATES, PASSED IN SD [2023-03-20]
Identified! The Fourth Horseman, the AntiChrist named Death
Today’s Whore of Babylon
They all belong to the SYNAGOGUE.
It’s a big Satanic club and thank GOD you are not in it.
Aquarius Skyclock@thompson_uk posts:
I downloaded for offline use the https://neoanthroposophy.com/ website, it was 4,251 files, 2.3Gb in size and on a standard fibre line and old PC took 3hrs..
It was a simple as the video explained and the offline site works well, has the PDF with video/audio within them… Great result..
Download and Copy any Website for Offline Use
https://youtu.be/Kv9Zr8YkKOc
Website copier
https://www.httrack.com/
