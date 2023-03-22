Babylonian Banking Beast

WEF, BoA & Pilgrims Society Babylonian banker DIGITAL PASSPORT fraud on the US Patent Office

New Digital Passport Patent No. 11,553,311 is dripping with conspiracy and fraud

Alleged American “inventors” were paid by Bank of America to shill for the World Economic Forum and a host of interlocked co-conspirators, including Bank of America, Facebook aka Meta, IBM, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Norsk Data, City of London University, Capital One, Genworth, SAP, Accenture, World Economic Forum

World Economic Forum document cited in the patent is clear evidence of conspiracy to defraud We The People by the cited “inventors”

Remember: The U.S. Patent & Trademark Office is now controlled by SERCO—a British Crown Babylonian Radhanite company.

U.S. Pat. No. 11,554,311. (Issued Jan. 10, 2023). DIGITAL PASSPORT WITH VERIFIED DATA PROVENANCE, Assignee: Bank of American Corporation, filed Dec. 16, 2021. U.S. Patent Office.

Source: https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11553311

VERY ODD, a nearly identical patent was issued a year earlier with a different patent number. See Patent No. 11240636, also named “Digital passport with verified data provenance”

https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11240636

Issued Feb. 01, 2022

First Named Inventor:

BRANDON SLOAN, Charlotte NC – Works for FACEBOOK aka META https://www.linkedin.com/in/bsloane/

Other Named Inventors:

AARON GULL, Commack NY – Works for BANK OF AMERICA, GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY, NORSK DATA UK (PHD CITY OF LONDON UNIVERSITY) https://www.linkedin.com/in/aarron-gull-1791b2a/

HARVEY SUMMERS, Richmond VA – works for BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, GENWORTH https://www.linkedin.com/in/harveysummers/

GILBERT GATCHALIAN, Union NJ – Works for SAP, IBM https://patents.justia.com/inventor/gilbert-gatchalian | https://www.linkedin.com/in/gilbert-gatchi-gatchalian/

VIJAYA L. VEMIREDDY, Plano TX – Works for https://patents.justia.com/inventor/vijaya-l-vemireddy

Cats, we need to go to all out war against CBDCs in all countries, states, and regions. Please educate and enlighten your downline on the EVIL of this system. Be like Jesus and start toppling the money changer tables. Call out Mammon and Satanic “money”. This is an important campaign for us…because once it is done, we will all lose our freedom and privacy.

Now is the time to strike as the Central Banks are losing their currency wars and their escape is to collapse the financial system and roll out the Great Reset of money.

Please post articles, videos, memes…. Use all info weapons available to you to take down this beast. We can do it.

@BlackForest posts: “So. Understand this folks. What we are seeing in the financial system IS THE PLAN. The fed is doing exactly what they gamed out to crash the system. Is FDIC going to backstop the small and medium banks? HELL NO! Yellen-stein said unless the bank was a systemic risk…no. The treasury and the fed can act AS IF they don’t understand but that is a ruse. They will save their political buddies who are not us! They’ll save the coastal elites period. Do not get distracted by the noise. The plan is to crash the current system so they can replace it with CBDC’s. All stop! Keep your eye on the ball.

When you think that CBDC’s are a good idea…so convenient , remember their end game!“

Silver and Gold Rush- Idaho’s Strategy to Safeguard State Funds

An article by Dr. Douglas Gabriel

What Banks are Actually Scared of.

