CHANGE IS COMING!

Xi Jinping and ‘dear friend’ Putin agree that ‘change is coming’ in final exchange in Moscow

“94% of all Ron DeSantis’ money comes from Wall Street, hedge fund managers, billionaires and multinational corporations. Only 6% comes from small donors, or what you might describe as “regular people.” {LINK} Additionally, you don’t spend 3-days with billionaire donors at Four Seasons donor retreat in Palm Beach, followed shortly by 3-days at a Club for Growth donor retreat in Miami, and then get to claim you “deal better with regular people.” This is just a lie.” Article here.

PIERS MORGAN’S LONDON BABYLONIAN MERCHANT-BANKER SOFTBALLS FOR RON DESANTIS



What’s the matter, Ron?

Why did a lyin’ Brit have to fly in from London to cover your ass-ets?

Ron DeSantis forgot that his sister Christina lived in London at her untimely death in London on May 12, 2015

First, Piers Morgan fired nothing but softballs to DeSantis and is a notorious spokesman for the British Pilgrims Society media propaganda business

After confirming “Yep” with Morgan that Christina was living and working in London, DeSantis later said she was in Charlotte “working for a bank.”

INCORRECT: Even Christina’s LinkedIn says she was working for KMPG in Volcker Solutions. KPMG is a notorious financial auditing firm to many banks, including Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, QinetiQ (16 yrs.), SERCO, Accenture, Citigroup, GE, Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo, Rolls Royce, Pfizer, BNY, General Dynamics, Associated British Food, Admiral Group, Astrazeneca, BAE Sys (Marconi Wireless), BHP Billiton (uranium, gold, silver)

CHRISTINA was in London, not Charlotte, as DeSantis stated in contradiction.

DESANTIS showed no emotion in speaking about his sister’s death. His responses were evidently not heartfelt since he included so many “Yeps, ahs, it was like, you know, kind of like, I just like.” These kinds of stutters in depositions are telltale signs of lying. No previous press reports had disclosed an embolism. The embolism story is not credible. If she had been treated for a blood clot, then either the hospital was incompetent in treating her (which Morgan did not explore), or the possibility of foul play should have been explored since she was the sister of a sitting U.S. Representative.

MORGAN covered for DESANTIS’ lack of emption saying “You are clearly feeling quite emotional thinking about it.” DESANTIS nodded. “It’s hard to think about a worse thing actually, for a family, losing a sibling.

PIERS MORGAN utterly failed to do his job as a member of the press. Here are just a few of the material lines of questioning he ignored:

1. Were you a member of any secret societies like Skull and Bones (Yale) during your college days?

ANSWER: YES. St. Elmo Hall (Yale), Delta Phi (Yale) and Delta Kappa Epsilon (DKE) who are associated with the British Knights of Malta, English Priory.

2. Is St. Elmo Hall (Yale) on an equal footing with Skull and Bones.

ANSWER: YES.

3. What pledges to secrecy to fellow members do you make in these secret societies?

ANSWER: That is secret. I cannot tell the American people.

4. Do you sign secrecy agreement in the Navy to which are a still bound today?

ANSWER: Yes.

5. Your former boss, Admiral Edmund P. Giamastiani was a director of a British military company named QinetiQ which has billions of dollars in contracts with the US Navy, even though QinetiQ is 100% controlled by a Crown “special share.” Have you disclosed this conflict of interest?

ANSWER: No.

6. Former CIA director George Tenet was also a director of QinetiQ too, have you disclosed this conflict of interest?

ANSWER: No.

7. Your fellow governor Glenn A. Youngkin, Virginia, was QinetiQ’s founding director and funding in the UK. Have you disclosed this conflict of interest?

ANSWER: No.

8. QinetiQ manages inventor control for the U.S. Army. Have you disclosed this conflict of interest?

ANSWER: No.

9. You sat on the House Subcommittee on Intellectual Property while British SERCO, 100% controlled by a Crown “special share,” received contracts to manage US patent applications. Did you disclose to the American public this evident breach of America’s sovereignty?

ANSWER: No.

10. Your wife Jill Casey DeSantis works for TEGNA (NYSE: TGNA) whose principals are interlocked with key Facebook principals. TEGNA Media previously acquired London Broadcasting Company (LBC) stations—affiliated with Pilgrims Society principals Reuters (Rothschild-controlled), Daily Telegraph (Empire Press Union), Daily Mail, Guardian, Sir Nicholas Clegg (Facebook vice-president). Have you disclosed these conflict of interest?

ANSWER: No.

11. Sister Christiana worked for KPMG Volcker Solutions that was auditing secretive “covered accounts” including the Crown’s secret Coutts Bank. Was foul play investigated in her death since her fiancé Stephan Pasiewicz worked for Coutts Bank for eight years. Has foul play related to Coutts Bank been investigated?

ANSWER: [ ]

12. Paul Volcker was a vice president of the Pilgrims Society of the United States in 2009 with Henry Kissinger. What is your relationship with that secret organization founded in London in 1902?

ANSWER: [ ]

Preparing Our Minds for What’s to Come

The Last Can Kick (The Final Bubble)

Douglas and Michael returned from a conference and are answering emails from attendees who want more info on TRUTH HISTORY. Below, is an email summary that was prepared for them, but is a helpful review for all.

Have you spent any time looking at the British associations related to Fauci’s BIOWARFARE machinations? Here are some key links to our primary research. Britain’s mastery of the world in bio warfare and wireless communications (and their early fusion) is the best kept demon-Mammon Babylonian Radhanite merchant-banker secret of all time.

In the Bible, the “abyss” is an unfathomably deep or boundless place. The term comes from the Greek word abyssos (Ancient Greek: ἄβῠσσος, ábussos, proper noun: Ἄβῠσσος, Ábussos), meaning bottomless, unfathomable, boundless, often a reference to hell, eternal suffering.

Fauci’s maternal Abys family crest is telling (you cannot make this stuff up!).

The Swiss have been in British pockets for many hundreds of years.

Elon Musk’s maternal 8th-gen grandfather, Sir Frederick Haldiman (1718-1791), was Governor of Canada and led the British Army during much of the American Revolution, and ran their spies, including #7—Alexander Hamilton, the founder of America’s first four banks. He was a Swiss mercenary.

Burroughs Wellcome GlaxoSmithKline Wellcome Trust — fourth wealthiest charitable foundation in the world The Pirbright Institute BBSRC (Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council) DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) British Admiralty, SERCO, QinetiQ Merial Animal Health Institute (at Pirbright, moved to Nanchang China after the 2007 foot-and-mouth release at Pirbright), also associated with Sanofi, AstraZeneca (founded by Sir Alfred Mond, Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI) (purchased Nobel explosives company and was the sole supplier of gunpowder for the British military worldwide, even had Dupont under its control—Mond was a chief delegate at the First Imperial Press Conference, 1909) UKRI (UK Research and Innovation) The (Lord Victor) Rothschild Report, 1971 (that propelled the biotechnology industry worldwide) The (Lord Victor) Rothschild 1981 funding of Biotechnologies Investments Limited (BIL, a Rothschild entity, now controlled by Rothschild Asset Management), at the recommendations of chemist/biologist Sydney Brenner (Nobel Prize, genetic manipulation)

Proof that the Pilgrims Society CREATED Vladimir Lenin

More than 97% of Victor Rothschild’s first BIL investments were in American companies. He engaged Nobel chemist/biologist Sydney Brenner to advise him. Brenner was hot on the trail of DNA manipulation, but it would be another 15 years before the sheep Dolly was cloned at the Roslin Institute in Scotland—a sister to the Pirbright Institute, both run by the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) created following the Victor Rothschild Report recommendations.

Look at this Jul. 18 1926 full-page newspaper spread that RCA, NBC “General” David Sarnoff wrote in an early attempt at fomenting mass fear of bio warfare. He was mentored and became a leader of the Pilgrims Society. He ran intercepts for Marconi Wireless in NY during WWI.

The British Pilgrims Society told us they were engaging in bio warfare by 1926:

“DESTRUCTIVE chemicals and injurious bacilli, Sarnoff believes, have only begun to be developed [at Pirbright Institute, Wellcome Laboratories and its precursors] as agencies of war. In his opinion their potentialities are enormous and demand appropriate countermeasures.”

AFI. (Apr. 17, 2020). PART ONE: NBC founder & Pilgrim David Sarnoff led the Imperial British agenda that has terrorized our world for over 100 years. Americans for Innovation.

Charles G. Reinhart. (Jul. 18, 1926). Next War Over in few Minutes! Prophesies of Lt. Col. David Sarnoff, RCA, p. 39. Sioux City Journal.

The King’s Empire Builders (1907)