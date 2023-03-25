Tower of Babel

“Tower of Babel, in biblical literature, structure built in the land of Shinar (Babylonia) some time after the Deluge. The story of its construction, given in Genesis 11:1–9, appears to be an attempt to explain the existence of diverse human languages. According to Genesis, the Babylonians wanted to make a name for themselves by building a mighty city and a tower “with its top in the heavens.” God disrupted the work by so confusing the language of the workers that they could no longer understand one another. The city was never completed, and the people were dispersed over the face of the earth.

The myth may have been inspired by the Babylonian tower temple north of the Marduk temple, which in Babylonian was called Bab-ilu (“Gate of God”), Hebrew form Babel, or Bavel. The similarity in pronunciation of Babel and balal (“to confuse”) led to the play on words in Genesis 11:9: “Therefore its name was called Babel, because there the Lord confused the language of all the earth.””

I was having some shower thoughts about our MODERN DAY TOWER OF BABEL, called the Internet. We have built a global city in digital space where everyone speaks a common language of 1s and 0s, binary code. This very blog page is a communication of ‘1s and 0s’ that only exist through invisible networks and digital technology.

At any minute our digital world can come crashing down, like the Tower of Bable. All of us cats, who once shared these digital connections and online learning experiences, will lose our cyber connections and be dispersed over the face of the earth. I believe that our purpose will be to teach those around us, for generations to come, about the TRUTH of what happened at this time and place of civilization.

This is why we encourage you to download our TRUTH HISTORY lessons on a jump drive or print. It is a “history book” that you will want to share with your family and community as we transition into Satya Yuga.

For those of you who follow the Gabriel’s spiritual lessons, we encourage you to download our free PDF books. Better yet, order a print copy of each of our books (on Amazon while there is still an Amazon and print-on-demand features) as part of your bioark library. It is less expensive to order print copies than it is to print from the free PDFs.

Share this post: https://tinyurl.com/7zmhd6ur

Books available in print or PDF

The Gospel of Sophia: Biographies of the Divine Feminine Trinity

The Gospel of Sophia: A Modern Path of Initiation

The Gospel of Sophia: Sophia Christos Initiation

The Eternal Ethers: A Theory of Everything

The Eternal Curriculum for Wisdom Children

Spirit of Childhood: The Waldorf Curriculum Grade One

Hidden History of the Grail Queens

If one day we can no longer communicate with you through the internet and social media, please stay in resonance with us through the words we have written in these eternal wisdom books.

Decades ago Jackson Brown wrote a song called “Before the Deluge” that clearly described the longings of his generation to seek peace not war and to “go back to the land” in true millennialist’s fashion. It was a cry for help to the divine to shed mercy on those who wish to preserve, respect, and cherish Mother Nature.

Their longing for that which “comes down from the sky”, like New Jerusalem, is the mood of soul that arises as an awakened initiate approaches the threshold between the physical and spiritual worlds. These yearnings for the spirit to descend from heaven into the prepared “heart of longing” of each individual is a necessary prerequisite to properly approach the dweller of the threshold and the unseen world beyond.

Jackson Brown was promoting building a bio-ark with Natura to weather the storm and ride out the deluge that was so clearly coming.

Listen to this audio on Substack: https://tylagabriel.substack.com/p/here-we-go-againanother-toweranother

Jesus is NOT fake news – Gabriel and McKibben

China and Russia Claim Big Changes Coming

““Well, I’ve taken it,” said Trump. “I’ve had the booster. Many politicians–I watched a couple of politicians be interviewed and one of the questions was, ‘Did you get the booster?’ – because they had the vaccine – and they’re answering like–in other words, the answer is ‘yes’ but they don’t want to say it. Because they’re gutless. You gotta say it – whether you had it or not. Say it. But the fact is that I think the vaccines saved tens of millions throughout the world. I’ve had absolutely no side-effects.”“ Article source.

“Donald Trump has taken a swipe at “gutless” politicians who refuse to say whether they have received a COVID-19 booster shot, a group that includes one of his biggest allies in Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Speaking to the One America News Network (OANN), the former president said that many public figures do not have the “courage” to state either way if they have got the third dose to protect themselves and others against the virus.” Article Source

7 Levels To Preparedness | Tips For Beginner & Advanced Preppers