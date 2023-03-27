Twitter Says Parts of Its Source Code Were Leaked Online
The leak adds to the challenges facing the Elon Musk-owned company, which is trying to identify the person responsible and any other people who downloaded the code.
BOO HOO. AIMCats know that Twitter’s source code was STOLEN from Leader Technologies, Inc. Looks like the social media networking world is trying to cover up its crime.
Twitter’s fraudulent source code story today attempts to throw shade on the real source code story—the theft of Ohio-based Leader Technologies’ social networking invention in 2001
Why is it fraudulent? Because Twitter claims to own its social networking code and fails to disclose the true owner: Leader Technologies, Columbus, Ohio
Twitter has thus committed fraud on the court by certifying that it has right, title and interest in its social networking code when it does not.
Twitter is certifying their ownership of a stolen vehicle!
Twitter received the invention from the IBM Eclipse Foundation and never invented anything. https://twitter.com/EclipseFdn
Twitter and Facebook obstructed justice in 2009 when they contracted with Sec. of State Hillary Clinton (during the Leader v. Facebook patent infringement trial) for “an election winning template” (read: election fraud)
|Featherweight Twitter legal & technical shills were propped up to hide Twitter’s intellectual property theft (Elon Musk and Twitter’s shill engineers invented nothing); CTO Parag Agrawal has been a fraud, presiding over stolen property
| L/R: Attorney Rachel Herrick Kassabian, QUINN EMANUEL LLP; Magistrate Judge Lisa J. Cisneros, Northern District of California, LGBTQ virtue signaler. Bottom left: Parag Agrawal, Chief Technical Liar in Chief.
See Doc. 01, Request for Subpoena, (Filed Mar. 24, 2023). Twitter, Inc. v. GitHub, Inc., 3:23-mc-80090-LJC (LGBTQ Magistrate Judge Lisa J. Cisneros), NDCA. Pacer.
Twitter’s attorney Rachel Herrick Kassabian (California Bar No. 191060) has certified Twitter’s filing fraudulently. She should be sanctioned and disbarred for filing false statements.
The chief judge, Richard Seeborg, should be sanctioned for political grandstanding in assigning an inexperienced, lowly magistrate and LGBTQ virtue signaler Lisa J. Cisneros to such a high profile subject as intellectual property theft of social networking.
The world awoke today to a flood of MSM coverage of a Twitter source code subpoena filed Friday in the Northern District Court of California.
In lockstep, the MSM lemmings fired off pro-Twitter propaganda worldwide. Just coincidence? LOL.
Tellingly, not a single “news” outlet even identified the legal case number! That is “piss poor” journalism.
Here is the filing. We also include related information about the NEWBIE magistrate judge assigned and the LIGHTWEIGHT attorney who filed for Twitter.
Doc. 01, Request for Subpoena, (Filed Mar. 24, 2023). Twitter, Inc. v. GitHub, Inc., :23-mc-80090-LJC (LGBTQ Magistrate Judge Lisa J. Cisneros), NDCA. Pacer.
This Twitter Court, and the attorneys involved, are a disgrace to America and their own (shattered) integrity. They have no shame. These Babylonian Radhanites will do anything for profit, including sell their souls.
Cats. HERE AND EVERYWHERE.
.