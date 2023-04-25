Blackrock’s $13 Trillion COLLAPSE Just Started | 2023 Bank Runs

Is IT TIME FOR the GRAND JUBILEE?

Refresh your lessons on DTCC and CEDE and Co. because when Blackrock collapses, you will see these names in the news.

Shares, after jumping 12% during the day in anticipation of something wonderful, plunged 22% after-hours, now within a hair of the low in March.

You Won’t Believe This…Another Bank Is Collapsing!!

It’s STARTING! This is how they will track everything you do | Redacted with Clayton Morris

The Lord’s Prayer has often been mistranslated “trespasses” when it should be “debt”

Babylonian Radhanite merchant-banker bought and paid-for publishers?

Matthew 6:12 Greek Text Analysis. Καὶ ἄφες ἡμῖν τὰ ὀφειλήματα ἡμῶν, ὡς καὶ ἡμεῖς ἀφίεμεν τοῖς ὀφειλέταις ἡμῶν.

https://saintebible.com/bz05/matthew/6.htm

9 Thus pray ye: Our Father which art in heaven, hallowed be thy name. 10 Your kingdom come. May your will be done, as it is in heaven, and on earth. 11 Give us our daily bread today. 12 And forgive us our debts, as we also forgive our debtors. 13 And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. For thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory forever. Amen. 14 For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly father will also forgive you; 15 but if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your father forgive your trespasses.

9Οὕτως οὖν προσεύχεσθε ὑμεῖς· Πάτερ ἡμῶν ὁ ἐν τοῖς οὐρανοῖς, ἁγιασθήτω τὸ ὄνομά σου. 10Ἐλθέτω ἡ βασιλεία σου. Γενηθήτω τὸ θέλημά σου, ὡς ἐν οὐρανῷ, καὶ ἐπὶ τῆς γῆς. 11Tὸν ἄρτον ἡμῶν τὸν ἐπιούσιον δὸς ἡμῖν σήμερον. 12Καὶ ἄφες ἡμῖν τὰ ὀφειλήματα ἡμῶν, ὡς καὶ ἡμεῖς ἀφίεμεν τοῖς ὀφειλέταις ἡμῶν. 13Καὶ μὴ εἰσενέγκῃς ἡμᾶς εἰς πειρασμόν, ἀλλὰ ῥῦσαι ἡμᾶς ἀπὸ τοῦ πονηροῦ. Ὅτι σοῦ ἐστιν ἡ βασιλεία καὶ ἡ δύναμις καὶ ἡ δόξα εἰς τοὺς αἰῶνας. Ἀμήν. 14Ἐὰν γὰρ ἀφῆτε τοῖς ἀνθρώποις τὰ παραπτώματα αὐτῶν, ἀφήσει καὶ ὑμῖν ὁ πατὴρ ὑμῶν ὁ οὐράνιος· 15ἐὰν δὲ μὴ ἀφῆτε τοῖς ἀνθρώποις τὰ παραπτώματα αὐτῶν, οὐδὲ ὁ πατὴρ ὑμῶν ἀφήσει τὰ παραπτώματα ὑμῶν.

https://biblehub.com/interlinear/matthew/6-12.htm

Lost in Translation:

The Greek word for “debt” and a related word meaning “debtors” are used specifically here. The concept of debt was much broader and more common in Jesus’s era. Those described as “servants” in the NT were more commonly “slaves,” who were bounded to their masters because of debts. A person under a bond was a slave until his debt was paid. A large percentage of the population was under bond to those to whom they owed debts, so this concept comes up a lot in the Gospels. If debts were not repaid, people could also be put into jail instead of being trusted as servants.

https://christswords.com/main/content/mat-612-and-forgive-us-our-debts

https://www.catholic.com/qa/most-bible-translations-use-the-word-debts-in-the-lords-prayer-so-why-do-we-say-forgive-us-our