EVANGELICALS, AWAKE FROM THIS DEEP HISTORICAL PROPAGANDA: Cyrus I. (“C.I.”) Scofield , the infamous publisher of the “Scofield Bible Commentary” that popularized much current thinking on End Times Bible prophesy re. “The Rapture,” dispensationalism, pre and post Millennialism, was deeply associated with and funded by Babylonian Radhanite pagan members of the British Pilgrims Society in The City of London

“Without the Scofield Bible, it [British Zionist Israel] never would have happened”

Anonymous Patriots. (May 01, 2023). EVANGELICALS: AWAKE FROM THIS DEEP Historical PROPAGANDA.

Here’s a compiled PDF version:

Why has America fought Britain’s wars?

This is why. Evangelicals were duped (and still are).

[ D. Jean Rushing. (Dec. 01, 2011). From Confederate Deserter to Decorated Veteran Bible Scholar: Exploring the Enigmatic Life of C.I. Scofield 1861-1921 [allegedly converted attorney con man, elitist, politician, shyster, swindler, forger, scalawag], Thesis and Dissertation. E. Tenn. State University. Source: https://dc.etsu.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2571&context=etd ]

[ Max Wang. (Oct. 09, 2021). A Little History: Cyrus I. Scofield and the Tribulation, by Don Nicoloff. Willyealsogoaway. Reproduced for educational purposes only. Fair Use relied upon. Source: https://willyealsogoaway.substack.com/p/a-little-history-cyrus-i-scofield ]

See http://pilgrim-platform.org/2010/c-i-scofield/

See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/C._I._Scofield

WANG: “The conferences attracted some of the most well known Christian leaders of the time, including D. L. Moody, a world known evangelist who founded the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA), the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, and the Bible Institute of Los Angeles (BIOLA). Cyrus Scofield’s financiers knew that if Scofield could be moved into those organizations, the dispensationalist doctrine could be spread faster and further into the Christian community.”

See AFI. (Jun. 30, 2021). Boris Johnson’s slave banking ancestors founded the YMCA (1844) to implement time tested human emasculation principles of buggery/sodomy, rape and whipping to recruit new industrial slaves for Barclays Bank, J.P. Morgan, Vanderbilt etc.. Americans for Innovation. (HTML).

Note, the YMCA was an extension of the British Empire, later proved to be the proving ground for Mao Tse-Tung, Communism and the United Nations.

See AFI. (Aug. 25, 2021). The British War on Christianity. Americans for Innovation. (HTML).

See AFI. (Oct. 01, 2019). Vladimir Lenin & Communism were created by newspaper intelligence globalists from the British-American Pilgrims Society. Americans for Innovation. (HTML).

WANG: “In 1901, Scofield was offered a membership in the Lotus Club of New York, a prestigious club in the literary circles of the United States catering to non-Christians. This was a club in which one had to be invited and have a sponsor. He settled there and listed it as his residence for the next 20 years. It was here that he presented his ideas for a new Christian Bible concordance, and was taken under the wing of Untermeyer (1858-1941)—a criminal attorney well known for his political connections, bribery and for being a fanatical Zionist agent of the Rothschild banking cartel.”

“Untermeyer introduced Scofield to numerous Zionist and socialist leaders, including Samuel Gompers, Fiorello LaGuardia, Abraham Straus, Bernard Baruch and Jacob Schiff. These people financed Scofield’s research trips to Oxford and arranged for the publication and distribution of his concordance.”

Note: “The Lotus Club” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lotos_Club was led by prominent founders of the Pilgrims Society including ANDREW CARNEGIE and NICHOLAS MURRAY BUTLER, President of the Pilgrims Society, 1928-1946

See AFI. (Jun. 04, 2021). PART II: Proof Columbia University helped British saboteurs and American traitors takeover America in 1902. Americans for Innovation. (HTML).

See AFI. (Jun. 04, 2021). PART II: Proof Columbia University helped British saboteurs and American traitors takeover America in 1902. Americans for Innovation. (HTML).

WANG: “One of Scofield’s first moves in producing his reference Bible was to take a trip to the British Isles for research. He immediately sought out the controversial scholars Westcott and Hort in London. Hailed as Bible scholars, both men were very active in occult rituals. Westcott had formed a secret club called “Hermes,” noted for aggressive homosexual activities between its members. In 1851, Hort and Westcott also started the Ghost Society, which was first billed as the study of spiritual events, but in time it became more of a séance group. Its members included Arthur Balfour who, in 1917, bequeathed Palestine to the Rothschilds as “a national home for the Jewish people.”

Note: (Earl) Balfour and (Lord) Rothschild were founders of the British Pilgrims Society and British Zionism. They were not Christians or Jews, they are Babylonian Radhanite merchant-banker pagans. See The Balfour Declaration to Lord Rotshchild, Nov. 02, 1917 re. Palestine.

See AFI. (Apr. 19, 2023). The City of London Babylonian Merchant-Banker Demon Hoax of All Time. Americans for Innovation. (HTML).

See AFI. (Dec. 31, 2022). King Solomon’s lust for the 666-gold of Ophir has subjected humanity to 4000 years of war with the seven deadly sins. Americans for Innovation. (HTML).

See AFI. (Oct. 07, 2022). Worldwide banking usury – the worship of Babylonian mammon – is the base sin humanity must overcome. Americans for Innovation. (HTML).

See AFI. (Oct. 24, 2019). The 200-year Information War: The UK-U.S. Pilgrims Society controls the Press that directs intelligence (spy-lies) to bend words and culture to atheistic social fascism. Americans for Innovation. (HTML).

Evangelical support for the modern state of Israel (founded by Great Britain and Babylonian Radhanite merchant-banker pagans from The City of London), can largely be credited to this “dispensationalist” fabrication of Biblical prophecy promoted by Scofield’s Concordance. See further note on Scofield’s influence on modern evangelical Christianity and Israel below.

WANG: “Why would a wealthy German Jew like Untermeyer living in America sponsor Scofield and spend money on a man who was working on a new Bible translation and preaching Jesus Christ?” Torell asked. Jewish leaders long ago recognized the bonanza for them if they could force the teaching of an imminent rapture on Christians and move them to abandon their moral hold on society. . . Removal of Christians from politics and public schools would leave the door open for Jewish [read: Babylonian Radhanites] writers and political leaders to move in and remove the Bible and prayer from public schools and political institutions. The ACLU is a Jewish organization, having only a few Gentiles in it for window dressing, he stated. “

“In 1907, the International Zionist movement had its “payday” when, after some 120 years they were finally able to have a document produced that would forever change the theology of Christian churches around the world so that, in time, believers in Christ would be transformed into Christian Zionists. Even though they had to “pay good money” to further the cause of fundamentalism, it was worth it to them because the fundamentalists would be led like a bull with a ring in his nose in the direction the Jewish [read: Babylonian Radhanites] masters wanted them to go.”

“Forty-one years later, the political state of Israel came into existence. “Without the Scofield Bible, it never would have happened,” Torell said. It is impossible to overstate the influence of Cyrus Scofield on 20th century Christian beliefs. The Scofield Bible is the standard reference work in virtually all Christian ministries and divinity schools. It is singularly responsible for the Christian belief that it is Hebrew Prophecies that describe the pre-Tribulation Second Coming of Jesus, and not, instead, a Zionist vision of a man-made New World Order.”

“Embarking upon the exact research model that revealed the invented genealogies of the “Bush (Scherff)/Walker” clan, the “McCain” (McCann) clan and the “Dunham/Obama/Soetoro families,” this author immediately recognized the prototypical obfuscation and deceit that follows those whose life mission is dictated by the international bankers [read: Babylonian Radhanites]who bribe INS agents, government officials and anyone else likely to stand in their way.”

Pick the fakes below:

Cats have known this truth for awhile; that’s why we don’t get all worked up when we hear the media spewing propaganda about nuclear war. This video might be just the one your downline needs to see. On Bitchute: Nuclear scam ☢️ (bitchute.com)

Busting the Big Hoax in History

Check out the post: https://gab.com/notadoc/posts/110296612418596480

Its prince Charles’s coronation very soon,

theryll be flag waving, street parties, pearly queens, and balloons,

prince Charles will be there, with buttocks clenched tight,

Cos all the while, he’ll be dying for a shite.

For he ate quales eggs, and vindaloo for a snack,

and if he farts, his trousers he’ll cack,

so his face will turn red, and he’ll blush on the telly,

Cos theres of lots gas, and shit in his belly.

His yodelling starfish will be going in and out,

and he’ll be cursing, the fact, that he had beans with sprouts,

In his pomp and circumstance, he’ll be giving us smiles,

while in his Y fronts, turds are strumming his piles.

Lets hope he shits on his throne at the palace,

Where his arsehole can cause no offence, and malice,

he can even be crowned in a ceremony on the bog,

Uttering his oaths, while producing a log.

Michael Boldin. (Feb, 27, 2023). The Cost of War is Much More than Financial. Tenth Amendment Center.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/live/7n6ZRzEtG6U?feature=share (430 MB)

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2023-02-27-The-Cost-of-War-is-Much-More-than-Financial-by-Michael-Boldin-Tenth-Amendment-Center-Feb-27-2023.mp4?autoplay=1

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2023/04/the-city-of-london-babylonian-merchant.html

1. City of London emerged from a French invasion of the British Isles, 1066

2. City of London was William The Conqueror’s first, one one of his first, charters, 1067

3. Babylonian Radhanite merchant-bankers were already operating in the British Isles and France, facilitating the Silk Road trade in luxuries, and financing both the English and French king.

4. Radhan = the equivalent of THE CITY OF LONDON merchant-banking center, also about 1 mile square.

5. Radhanites saved their usury contracts to pass that value to their children.

6. “Rad-knights” managed the business of the local kings and nobles; as fighting knignts fighting for the kingdom, or riding knights managing the states

7. Radnights appear prominently in The Domesday Book.

8. Then, Radknights disappear and emerged rebranded as Ashekenazi Jews following Rabbis and the Talmud, speaking Yiddish and in control of marchant-banking and currency

9. Were given control of commerce and banking in the British Isles in a separate independent state, as pagans, and have never relinquished that power as Babylonians disguised as Jews.

10. European Knights, Court Jews, Royalty were all Babylonian pagans pretending to be Christians and Jews

11. False Messiahs Sabbati Sevi and Jacob Frank affirmed this stealth posture

12. THE CITY OF LONDON, 1067-2023 – 956 years – 3.8x older the United States.

13. Whore of Babylon: Benjamin Disraeli, 2x prime minister “London is a modern Babylon”

14. We’re fighting the demons of Babylon from before 2000 BC; Solomon’s 1000 wives and concubines, forsook Israel and worship the demons of his wives and concubines

15. The Silk Road controlled by the Sogdians whose blood intermingled with Persians, Turks and Chinese to become the hooked-nose fake Jew today, otherwise called Ashkenazi

16. THE CITY OF LONDON crest features dragons subduing St. George

17. 1067 THE CITY OF LONDON FOUNDED; 30 years later, 1097 THE CITY FUNDED ARMIES TO THE FIRST CRUSADE

18. THE CITY FUNDED FIRST US BANKS IN 1781-1799 – AMERICA WAS BRITISH-CONTROLLED FROM INCEPTION

In less than 48 Hours the US changes FOREVER! with Clayton Morris

Read the post and the article: https://gab.com/Dr_DeLong/posts/110295036948651237

Mike and I were discussing TD Bank in Canada based upon these links:

Here’s why investors are betting $3.7 billion against Toronto-Dominion, making it the world’s most-shorted bank

Toronto-Dominion Becomes Biggest Bank Short With $3.7 Billion on the Line

Short bets against TD Bank surge 45% in two weeks to hit $6.1 billion amid investor skepticism toward its planned First Horizon takeover

The Archbishop of Canterbury has asked members of the public to pledge their allegiance to King Charles III during his coronation on Saturday.

It’s the first time in history the public has been invited to declare allegiance to a new sovereign.

https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/king-charless-coronation-will-include-a-pledge-of-allegiance-from-the-people-heres-what-it-will-look-like/ar-AA1azxpw

Here is the script:

23-24132 Coronation Liturgy.pdf

THE AUTHORISED LITURGY

FOR THE CORONATION RITE OF

HIS MAJESTY KING CHARLES III

https://www.churchofengland.org/sites/default/files/2023-04/23-24132%20Coronation%20Liturgy.pdf

page: 22

The Homage of The People

Archbishop of Canterbury:

I call upon all persons of goodwill of The United Kingdom of Great Britain

and Northern Ireland, and of the other Realms and the Territories to make

their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all.

All who so desire, in the Abbey, and elsewhere, say together:

All:

I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty,

and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God.

A fanfare is played.

Archbishop of Canterbury:

God save The King.

All:

God save King Charles.

Long live King Charles.

May The King live for ever.

NOTE:

homage

hŏm′ĭj, ŏm′-

noun

Formal acknowledgment by a vassal of allegiance to his lord under feudal law. Special honor or respect shown or expressed publicly. synonym: honor. Something created or done in honor, admiration, or celebration of someone or something.

Synonyms & Similar Words

glory

applause

accolade

honor

credit

acclaim

praise

tribute

Mat 4:8 ¶ Again, the devil taketh him up into an exceeding high mountain, and sheweth him all the kingdoms of the world, and the glory of them;

Mat 4:9 And saith unto him, All these things will I give thee, if thou wilt fall down and worship me.

worship

Strong’s G4352 – proskyneo

to kiss the hand to (towards) one, in token of reverence among the Orientals, esp. the Persians, to fall upon the knees and touch the ground with the forehead as an expression of profound reverence

3, in the NT by kneeling or prostration to do homage (to one) or make obeisance, whether in order to express respect or to make supplication

1. used of homage shown to men and beings of superior rank

Mat 4:10 ¶ Then saith Jesus unto him, Get thee hence, Satan: for it is written, Thou shalt worship the Lord thy God, and him only shalt thou serve.

Mat 4:11 ¶ Then the devil leaveth him, and, behold, angels came and ministered unto him.

(NOTE: therefore, Satan attacked the secondary target .)

Mat 4:12 ¶ Now when Jesus had heard that John was cast into prison, he departed into Galilee;

Trying this out in the garden this year – sonic bloom box. Wondering how copper and sonic bloom will work together! Looking out my window as I type and amazed at how tall and full the rapini became after the first try of sonic bloom (has been on for about 4 – 5 hours). My peas seemed to have shot up an inch or so. PLUS: It is 40 degrees outside and we’ve had a cold rain all day.

What if the conductivity of the copper electroculture wiring sends the sonic bloom sound into the roots of the plant!? Douglas and I treated the garden in copper grids and spirals in early spring.

Exposure to water and even air can discolor copper or cause it to tarnish. Here are some tips on how to clean copper safely using ingredients commonly found in your kitchen.