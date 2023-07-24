DETROIT – Crazy Wisdom Town for Spiritual Leaders

Twitter’s fraudulent source code story yesterday attempts to throw shade on the real source code story—the theft of Ohio-based Leader Technologies’ social networking invention in 2001Why is it fraudulent? Because Twitter claims to own its social networking code and fails to disclose the true owner: Leader Technologies, Columbus, Ohio https://petersantilli.com/?p=7669

“Before he even purchased Twitter in October 2022, Mr Musk said that buying the site was an “accelerant” to creating a super app akin to China’s WeChat, India’s PayTM and Indonesia’s GoJek. These apps offer users the ability to not just make posts, but also send and receive payments, watch and listen to content, and even access services like booking taxis or ordering food deliveries.

Earlier this month, Mr Musk reportedly secured money-transmitting licenses in three US states, suggesting it is already preparing to become a payments business.” Source

@maryethelmae asks: “I don’t get the x meaning , obviously something, anything to do with wrongly placed cross?”

We replied: “As a former teacher, “X” means the paper or test is a total failure.“

Read post on X.

And on the same day that Musk rolls out his soon-to-be EVERYTHING APP called X, formerly Twitter, the WEF rolls out WORLDCOIN. Coincidence?

It Just Went Live And It’s Worse Than You Can Imagine

Advanced Esoteric Discussions – Douglas Gabriel and Paul Stumpo

Who knew?

(From Someone on FB)

WD-40 ~ Who knew!

I had a neighbour who bought a new pickup.

I got up very early one Sunday morning and saw that someone had spray

painted red all around the sides of this beige truck (for some unknown

reason).

I went over, woke him up, and told him the bad news.

He was very upset and was trying to figure out what to do ….

probably nothing until Monday morning, since nothing was open.

Another neighbour came out and told him to get his WD-40 and clean it off.

It removed the unwanted paint beautifully and did not harm the paint

job that was on the truck. I was impressed!

WD-40 who knew?

“Water Displacement #40”.

The product began from a search for a rust-preventative solvent and

degreaser to protect missile parts.

WD-40 was created in 1953, by three technicians at the San Diego

Rocket Chemical Company.

Its name comes from the project that was to find a ‘Water

Displacement’ Compound.

They were finally successful in formulation, with their fortieth

attempt, thus WD-40. The ‘Convair Company’ bought it in bulk to

protect their Atlas missile parts.

Ken East (one of the original founders) says there is nothing in WD-40

that would hurt you.

When you read the ‘shower door’ part, try it. It’s the first thing

that has ever cleaned that spotty shower door. If yours is plastic,

it works just as well as on glass. It’s a miracle!

Then try it on your stovetop.

It’s now shinier than it’s ever been.

You’ll be amazed.

WD-40 Uses:

1. Protects silver from tarnishing.

2. Removes road tar and grime from cars.

3. Cleans and lubricates guitar strings.

4. Gives floor that ‘just-waxed’ sheen without making them slippery.

5. Keeps the flies off of Cows, Horses, and other Farm Critters.

6. Restores and cleans chalkboards.

7. Removes lipstick stains.

8. Loosens stubborn zippers.

9. Untangles jewellery chains.

10. Removes stains from stainless steel sinks.

11. Removes dirt and grime from the barbecue grill.

12. Keeps ceramic/terracotta garden pots from oxidising.

13. Removes tomato stains from clothing.

14. Keeps glass shower doors free of water spots.

15. Camouflage scratches on ceramic and marble floors.

16. Keeps scissors working smoothly.

17. Lubricates noisy door hinges on both home and vehicle doors.

18. It removes nasty tar and scuff marks from the kitchen

flooring. It doesn’t seem to harm the finish and you won’t have to

scrub nearly as hard to get them off. Just remember to open some

windows if you have a lot of marks.

19. Remove those nasty bug guts that will eat away the finish

on your car if not removed quickly!

20. Gives a children’s playground gym slide a shine for a super fast slide.

21. Lubricates gearshift and mower deck lever for ease of handling on

riding mowers.

22. Rids kids rocking chairs and swings of squeaky noises.

23. Lubricates tracks in sticking home windows and makes them easier to open.

24. Spraying an umbrella stem makes it easier to open and close.

25. Restores and cleans padded leather dashboards in vehicles, as well

as vinyl bumpers.

26. Restores and cleans roof racks on vehicles.

27. Lubricates and stops squeaks in electric fans.

28. Lubricates wheel sprockets on tricycles, wagons and bicycles for

easy handling.

29. Lubricates fan belts on washers and dryers and keeps them running smoothly.

30. Keeps rust from forming on saws and saw blades and other tools.

31. Removes grease splatters from stovetops.

32. Keeps bathroom mirror from fogging.

33. Lubricates prosthetic limbs.

34. Keeps pigeons off the balcony (they hate the smell).

35. Removes all traces of duct tape.

36. Folks even spray it on their arms, hands, and knees to relieve

arthritis pain.

37. Florida’s favourite use is: ‘cleans and removes love bugs from

grills and bumpers.’

38. The favourite use in the state of New York, it protects the Statue

of Liberty from the elements.

39. WD-40 attracts fish. Spray a little on live bait or lures and you

will be catching the big one in no time. Also, it’s a lot cheaper than

the chemical attractants that are made for just that purpose. Keep

in mind though, using some chemical-laced baits or lures for fishing

are not allowed in some states.

40. Use it for fire ant bites. It takes the sting away immediately and

stops the itch.

41. It is great for removing crayons from walls. Spray it on the marks

and wipe with a clean rag.

42. Also, if you’ve discovered that your teenage daughter has washed

and dried a tube of lipstick with a load of laundry, saturate the

lipstick spots with WD-40 and rewash. Presto! The lipstick is gone!

43. If you spray it inside a wet distributor cap, it will displace the

moisture, allowing the engine to start.

My discovery, Ants don’t like it………………

P.S.

Now This Is Definitely Worth SHARING!!