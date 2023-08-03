Kari Lake

Kari Lake Hides Hubby’s Nefarious Past

Creepy husband-handler hides Kari’s globalist puppet strings

Kari Lake. (Mar. 10, 2022). PUBLIC OFFICER AND CANDIDATE FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE STATEMENT, Apr. 2021 through Mar. 2022, including husband Jeffrey Elliot Halperin. AZ Secretary of State.

See alsoWebmaster. (Jan. 20, 2016). DLL wins Young Global Leaders’ Circular Economy Investor Award at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. World Economic Forum.

Of course the low-information shill Bannon the Bloviator would push this ticket. Bannon has always been a bottomfeeder for political opinion and news. Looks like his handlers want to try out this narrative to see how the peeps respond. We say, Trump, if he truly means to clean the swamp, must stay away from the bottomfeeders, which includes the Halperin-handled KarI Lake.

Clueless Kari doesn’t know about hubby’s commie background or is she just another stupid former MSM talking head?

Gavin Newsom

Are we hitting a nerve? Tom writes us:

As you have learned by now, our military is in shambles and may even have to resort to the DRAFT to feed ‘Moloch the War Machine’ fresh blood and guts in the Ukraine. Use this opportunity to fortify and protect your homestead just in case the tyrants show up in your neighborhood and law enforcement doesn’t respond.

Yet, the U. S. Coast Guard was deployed to Australia … so what’s up with that? Remember, the Coast Guard were also required to be vaccinated – a deliberate strategy to kill off the military, supported by crown agents who have infiltrated the commander ranks of the U.S. military.

Seriously, now…make sure your downline is well educated about these two Pilgrims Society losers. Full reports below:

Gavin Newsom Groomed for the Presidency – British style

This is where the ghoul formerly known as Senator Mitch McConnell represents no one but his globalist masters.

