This month 1,609 scientists around the world signed a “World Climate Declaration” that affirmed, “There is no climate emergency”. These are all professionals involved with climate science and not politicians or activists endeavoring to demand greater government control, with the strictest of regulations, or endorsing socialism and globalization, sanctioning societal transformations and a host of other authoritarian policies and demands.



The names, listed by country, alphabetized, begin on page 6, with Argentina, and end on page 53 with Vietnam. The total number of countries represented is 60 which includes 321 Americans and 122 Canadians, all in climate fields. In summation, these scientists contend:

Climate science should be less political while energy and economic policies should be based on empirical science and not partisan politics;

Scientists need to acknowledge that natural and cyclical factors change the climate and in no manner the exclusivity of human activity;

That warming began after the end of the Little Ice Age and not at the beginning of the Industrial Revolution and as a result, warming should be intuitively expected;

Acknowledge that warming has been significantly less than models have predicted and thus recognize man is far from understanding or comprehending climate change;

Accept that climate models have been inadequate and incorrect and should not be used in crafting environmental or economic policy of any type;

Salute carbon dioxide for the good it is doing to vegetation including agriculture and not just criminalize it as has been the case;

To admit that there is no statistical evidence that global warming is increasing hurricanes, floods, droughts, and other natural disasters, or intensifying them.

To confess that mitigating or alleviating carbon dioxide is just as damaging to the earth as it is costly.

To disclose that there is no real climate emergency or any reason for the panic or unjustifiable fear-mongering.

In conclusion, these scientists with their considerable knowledge and experience will continue reaching a balanced, dispassionate, and competent view of climate change, and the group henceforth, “will give solicited and unsolicited advice on climate change and energy transition to governments and companies worldwide. They sum up their “World Climate Declaration” with, “To believe the outcome of a climate model is to believe what the model makers have put in. This is precisely the problem of today’s climate discussion to which climate models are central. Climate science has degenerated into a discussion based on beliefs, not on sound self-critical science. Should not we free ourselves from the naive belief in immature climate models?”

