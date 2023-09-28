Meet Maribeth Petrizzi, DOJ election rigger – THE GREAT OPTECH SOFTWARE ANTITRUST RUSE

Meet Maribeth Petrizzi, DOJ election rigger, 2010 – THE GREAT OPTECH SOFTWARE ANTITRUST RUSE

Meet Maribeth Petrizzi, the Eric Holder DOJ staffer who handled this “restore competition” election machine ruse for Lord Mark Malloch-Brown and his sidekick George Soros

See Patrick Berne video: https://rumble.com/v3kveyk–breaking-sep-24-2023-patrick-byrne-biggest-news-since-nov-3rd-2020.html

Read the DOJ Ruse: Maribeth Petrizzi. (Mar. 08, 2010). Justice Department Requires Key- Divestiture in Election Systems and Software Premier Election Solutions Merger. Press Release. U.S. Dept. of Justice.

NOTE: This “reorganization” of the scanning software in ALL electronic voting machines in America occurred only six (6) months after Hillary Clinton secret contracted with Facebook for an “election winning template”.

Hillary Clinton hid these election winning template contracts (starting 6 months after the DOJ VOTING MACHINE OPTECH SOFTWARE FIDDLE) with Facebook in her private server; cut these deals while the Leader v. Facebook patent infringement lawsuit was in progress. THIS IS HARD PROOF OF OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE ON ITS FACE.

See: https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#election-rigging-by-facebook-and-hillary-2009

[389] U.S. Dept. of State Contract. (Sep. 26, 2009). U.S. Dept. of State Contract. (Sep. 26, 2009). Facebook pages to build an international community to discuss relevant issues of the day. Contact: Dmitry Shevelenko. Facebook Contract SAQMMA09M1870, Judicial Watch v. U.S. Dept. of State, Case No. F-2013-06356, Doc. No. C05516677, 04/03/2014.

The Leader v. Facebook patent infringement lawsuit on social networking was in progress during this contract

[390] U.S. Dept. of State Contract. (Sep. 30, 2010). U.S. Dept. of State Contract. (Sep. 30, 2010). Facebook pages to build an international community to discuss relevant issues of the day. Contact: Dmitry Shevelenko. Facebook Contract SAQMMA09M1870, Judicial Watch v. U.S. Dept. of State, Case No. F-2013-06356, Doc. No. C05516676, 04/03/2014.

[391] Dmitry Shevelenko biography. LinkedIn Profile, accessed Apr. 28, 2016.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2016-04-27-Dmitry-Shevelenko-Profile-LinkedIn-accessed-Apr-27-2016.pdf#page=3

Meet Maribeth Petrizzi, DOJ election rigger, 2010

See also,