Their Two Step Plan to Rule the World

Let’s see if they begin making their move to bring Newsom to the WH. If so, it would go like this:

1. Feinstein dead

2. Gavin Newsom names Kamala Harris as Feinstein’s senate replacement. Harris steps down as vp “for the good of Californy” and accepts because 1) she’s not well-liked by anyone so could never win the presidency even with Optech software in full gear; 2) she is not eligible to hold the office of president (or vp).

3. Joe Biden can name a vp replacement so Gavin Newsom becomes Vice President – now he can begin to Californify the entire country.

4. FJB dies of whatever.

5. Gavin Newsom becomes president

BONUS: Once Gavin is el Presidente, he can name his vp – someone like the tranny Mike Obama.

Then…Mark Malloch-Brown/Mitt Romney/George or Alex Soros turn on the electronic election machines all in for Newsom/Obama in 2024, no matter who runs against him Trump or DeSantis.

Full report on the new and improved AFI website: https://americans4innovation.com/2023-07-14-Gavin-Newsom-AFI.html

Gavin Newsom Groomed for the Presidency – British style

Answer to the question about where the BIG 60G FILE is:

https://americans4innovation.com/Research.html

“If you are reading this, wherever you are reading this, by self-association you are in a select group of high information people with a much larger understanding of the issues than your network. That means you know, comprehend, understand and have a level of insight and discernment that is far above average. Now, let me be brutally honest.

Factually speaking, all of the people within the mechanisms of DC; the people you associate with being key allies to fight back against the visible corruption; the people you assign hope toward; are not as smart as you.

Re-read that as needed.”

A gabber was wondering if Donald Trump is the antiChrist. I replied:

“I don’t know about this. The antithesis to Jesus Christ wouldn’t want to incarnate into some actor/billionaire‘s body and life. He (if that is the pronoun for the antiChrist) would want a persona that already had a throne, a crown, and TRILLIONS at his disposal. Just sayin’.

Douglas finds SPIRIT FIRE in Hawaii

@rickruffin posts this review:

“Well, this was quite a talk. Douglas gave, in outline form, the basic content that he has been giving for the last three years. Here is a wonderful example of this: Douglas says that having a cosmology (and living your life using that cosmology) is the best way to overcome transhumanism. Knowing in a precise way that there is a vast unseen spiritual world (both super and sub nature) will counter a materialist/humanist world view. More important, to develop relationships with moral invisible beings will result in ascention – the only real answer to transhumanism.”

(A practical point: Douglas quotes Steiner about the three emerging “kingdoms” – electricity (between mineral and plant), robots (between plants and animal) and transhuman cyborgs (between animal and human). I find this bit of cosmology helpful in understanding the current threat of transhumanism.)

david veitch @Samthedog posts:

“Susan Bradford has obviously been researching AFI/AIM although has steered clear of mentioning the Radhanites and only goes back to the Merchants of Venice. She implicates the Rothschilds and the City of London tied to the Queens/Kings Golden Share in the ruse to destroy our sovereignty via banking cartels and a new digital currency.

Led by James Baker, the G-7 launched in 1986.

An investor in the Carlyle Group, Baker provided the strategy that helped secure Floridaʼs electoral votes for George W. Bush , thereby enabling him to become President of the United States by way of the U.S. Supreme Court. The Carlyle Group, a revolving door of crony capitalism that has arguably fleeced taxpayers of billions of dollars, established a strategic partnership with QinetiQ, a leading British defense contractor subsidized by U.S. taxpayers in which the British Monarch holds the golden (controlling) share, again reflecting an agenda that ultimately leads back to the City of London – and Rothschild.”

https://sbradford.substack.com/p/brics-launched-after-september-11

The good news of the apocalypse is that the harvest (sometimes called rapture) has already been reaped, because it was ripe. This part of the Revelation of St. John the Divine is seldom mentioned. Yes, the tribulation is in full swing, the end times are here and most people can see the plagues, death, and judgments of the Seals, Trumpets, and the Angels of Wrath happening in the nightly news.

Fortunately, if you are one of those who understand the opening words of the prophetic book, “The Revelation of Jesus Christ”, then you would know what many believe, that Christ’s Second Coming has already happened. He came already just as Revelations 14:14-15 says:

“And I looked, and behold, a white cloud; and upon the cloud sat one like unto the Son of Man, having on his head a golden crown and in his hand a sharp sickle. And another angel came out of the temple, crying with a loud voice to him that sat on the cloud, “Thrust in thy sickle and reap; for the time has come for thee to reap, for the harvest of the earth is ripe.”