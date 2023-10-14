Too bad Max Igan and his interviers don’t see how the Babylonian Radhanites fit into the control structure then they would understand so much more about the British, Palestine, the Rothschild merchant bankers (Babylonian Radhanites) and their constant need for war…. Blah, blah. AIMCats will see how far ahead they are in TRUTH HISTORY than internet commentators like Max when savoring this video. Thank you @welovetheUSA for the video recommendation.

To the cattery: be discerning. The Babylonian Radhanites (Satan) doesn’t care which side people take as both sides – Israel and Palestine – lead to war… and what Satan really wants is YOU TO AGREE to sacrifice flesh and blood. Both “paths” lead to a war bloodbath when conscription is forced on nations around the world …. on top of the pharmaceutical weapons that were injected in almost every person in Israel. So the Israelis will be dying soon anyway at the hand of their government which is controlled by the Babylonian Radhanites MERCHANT BANKERS.

ALL WARS ARE BANKERS’ WARS. PROPAGANDA ARE THE LIES TOLD TO PEOPLE TO GET THEM TO AGREE TO THESE WARS.

Douglas meets his Doppleganger

The Synagogue of Satan is alive and well – even bigger than the days of Christ when he called them out (Rev 2:9, 3:9). ”The Synagogue” is comprised of the 4,000 year death and usury cult known as the Babylonian Radhanites. Modern iterations of this include the British Imperial Empire, the British Pilgrims Society, Senior Executive Services (to name a few).

The mission of Satan is to destroy God‘s creation by any means necessary – poison injections, war, financial collapse, starvation, and digital tyranny.

Follow JESUS CHRIST for tips on how to overcome Satan. He will show you the way and the truth.

The Synagogue of Satan has a PLAN for humanity – the New World Order.

Jesus Christ offers another plan, but it is one that must be chosen freely by you.

LIES AND PROPAGANDA STOKE WARS.

AIMCats are YEARS ahead of the ho-hum, vanilla narratives.

Those old clothes in your closet may be valuable in years to come. Not only considering the collapse of the supply and labor systems that go into making inexpensive clothing, but no one is going to wear this ‘techstyle‘ knowing that the IEEE is at the other end of the clothing line. After the collapse, you might actually be able to barter a vintage sweater for a few eggs.

