The Scariest CME | What Does Ben Fear?

Sorry, but this can’t happen at this time because I have at least 20 new books from Douglas, written and waiting to be edited, formatted, then loaded up to Amazon print-on-demand for cats all around the world to have printed copies so if/when a CME comes, y’all will have plenty of good reading material in actual physical form. And, remember, no harm comes to me and I would consider this a major setback as my goal is to get these books and another 20 published and logged into the Library of Congress before/if the lights go out.

Rick Ruffin posts: “We CATS know that specific spiritual beings inhabit the Sun and that our full understanding of this helps to direct the moral nature of those beings towards our planet. No fear.”

Your choice – go with angels or demons

Above is the final video of the “Interviews with an Exorcist” series. The guys explain inside the video and show you what’s next in our newest online learning environment – the INVISIBLE COLLEGE. Well, you didn’t think we were going to stay in the AIM School of Truth forever, now did you? We are moving on to higher levels of knowledge and wisdom that will guide students of higher knowledge on this EPIC spiritual journey.

America’s Task to Develop Cosmology

Ron Spence writes: “When can we take anything that the media publishes at face value? I’ve reached a point scrolling that I’m avoiding almost all “News” stories and the only things I click on are Cat videos. Furry ones and CAT shared. Doing so frees up a lot of time and adverts suffering the side effects of fear porn on one’s spiritual connections. We are collectively being bombarded by thousands of talking heads trying to gain our attention for clicks, likes and advertising revenues.”

Queen Rania: Israel’s claims of trying to protect citizens an ‘insult to one’s intelligence’

Gen Z headed towards a military draft… clueless that they are to be sacrificed to MOLOCH in a bankers’ war. Nature is Brutal.

Aquarius Skylock (a cool cat in the UK) posts the image below with this note: “Yesterday and today front papers where the The Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess of Wales dressed in camo…”

“Prince Charles finally became King and now is on the Antichrist radar. I think he or his son William is the perfect candidate. We all know that the Beast in the end times has to tie together all the loose strands of this mystery. This article is an attempt to tie together some of those loose ends. Click on pictures within the article for documentation.”Prince Charles finally became King and now is on the Antichrist radar. I think he or his son William is the perfect candidate. We all know that the Beast in the end times has to tie together all the loose strands of this mystery. This article is an attempt to tie together some of those loose ends. Click on pictures within the article for documentation.

Did you know that Prince William stated that peace in the middle East was his life’s mission?”

Forget 3D chess… cats are playing 5D dominoes. Cats and Domino 2