Tis the Season.

Yes, I took a break from pushing out the Cat Reports as I needed to spend time and attention in getting Douglas’ new book series “From the Works of Rudolf Steiner” in process. We are pleased that Steiner scholar John Barnwell is Douglas’ editor for the series, which will have at least 35 titles. These are study-guide books by special topics in which Douglas has compliled relevant Steiner quotes, from hundreds of lectures and books, and compiled them together along with his brilliant analysis. The first two are soon to be released on Amazon – The Incarnation of Ahriman and How to Become an Angel which includes charts like the one below:

Yes, ‘dying’ is not spelled correctly in his video Titles, but the message is right on.

Aid and abet human traffickers at the Salvation Army, Red Cross, or the YMCA By contributing to their cause (financially or as a volunteer) and expect to get KARMA BLOW BACK.

We don’t drop anything into the red (satanic) buckets of the Salvation Army. We don’t want the karma of helping them traffic children and humans around the world. Don’t believe us? Then go over to the search bar on the left side of this blog and type “Salvation Army” for our exclusive reports on the evil doings of the Salvation Army.

BTW every time you walk by one of the bell ringers, ask them why they are working for a human trafficking network.

Cat Report update: If you are not receiving the Cat Reports in your inbox as a subscriber, then google, yahoo, hotmail, proton, and your basic email accounts are being sent to “scrubbers” for review and those that are too truthy won’t be sent to you. (We will have more details on how this works in another report.) In fact, many countries block our web address from social media and browsing platforms. But truth is truth and it will continue to march on as the globalist pigs headed by a TURD sitting on the British throne continue to wage genocide on humanity.

The more we educate people about TRUTH HISTORY instead of the lies, propaganda, and indoctrination we received as students in high school and college, or by reading the propaganda media… the sooner we can free humanity from the deadly grip of the merchant-banker class – the Babylonian Radhanites – and the evil monarchies of the British Pilgrims Society.

This interview, held on landlines, between Mike McKibben and G.R. Mobley, was disconnected FOUR TIMES.

G.R. Mobley. (Dec. 11, 2023). AUDIO INTERVIEW WITH MICHAEL MCKIBBEN BY G.R. MOBLEY – Truths that uncovers history censored by the merchant-banker class. Reclaiming the Republic.

http://mobiusstrippress.com/aud/McKibben-Intvw231211.mp3

G.R. Mobley’s petition page is found here: http://reclaimingtherepublic.org/petitions.html

Of course we all see Nikki Haley, who is not a natural born citizen, angling for the position of Trump’s VP… now we have the scumbag McCarthy trying to make himself relevant to the Trumpster. Vivek Ramaswamy is not a NATURAL BORN citizen either… or Kamala Harris…or Barack Obama. Who let the dogs out?

NOw… for The shill update.

Always remember that Greg Hunter, even though pleasant and professional, is a former CNN reporter and will never be in the AIM circle of trust. We could care less about his weekly wrap ups and only watch him when he interviews guests we want to hear.

Why hasn’t he interviewed Mike McKibben about the theft and weaponization of social media by DARPA? The answer is….drumroll please… Greg Hunter is controlled opposition and his job is to keep you from piercing the veil of lies and propaganda which will show the enemy. Others like shilly Greg are Jeff Prather, Pete Santilli, Rick Wiles, Ann Vandershill, Whitney Webb, Tore, Clif High, and Sarah Westall.

My shill wall chart has been built on a decade of carefully watching social media influencers and tracking back their narratives to their handlers, like how Hollywood Babylonian Radhanite (((Arnon Milchan))) funds and controls the former Bill Hicks, or the Soros ties to many listed above. Share sentiment.

We have Ben Shapiro clearly designated as a (((SHILL))) on our wall chart – he was one of the first to be identified as a propagandist piece of excrement. Also others in his circle like Candace “step-n-fetch-it” Owens and each and every person Shapiro has ever interviewed or who has interviewed him – all pigs in the same slop.

PROTIP: A good way to spot an enemy shill (for beginners) is to track someone like Shapiro and see who he promotes and interviews. They will ALL be shills like him. Haven’t seen one person, yet, with Shapiro who wasn’t aligned with the British Pilgrims Society’s narrative and agenda.

Don’t be stupid about these actors – they all track back to the British Pilgrims Society and Five Eyes control. Please educate the peeps in your downline so we don’t fall for more mass psychosis lead by idiots, dummies, and NPCs. Your sound and reasonable voice is needed to guide your peeps to truth.

Complete timeline and biography inside:

Pay attention to sources. In the video below, you will Axios featured; Axios is a propaganda site. Tucker Carlson is a former employee of the conspiracy web/video site – Fox News – that pushed the Russia Collusion conspiracy theory as did Axios. We also know how honey pots are created in alt media to distract us from aiming for truth. They want you to gather in Tucker’s new place in the internet where they will never tell you about the British Pilgrims Society and the Babylonian Radhanites.

Tucker Officially Launches NEW Company to TAKE OUT Fox News | BREAKS Internet

I have listened to Icke many times before, but find him to be a British form of Alex Jones. Both Jones and Icke go to great lengths to keep the narrative away from Charles the Turd, the British Pilgrims Society, the Babylonian Radhanite merchant bankers, the Senior Executive Service, the theft and weaponization of social media networking, Five Eyes’ control over the world’s intelligence agencies, and 90% of the topics that AIM/AFI have researched and posted. For us, Icke and Jones are entertainment distractions.

Give me a break… more blah-blah-blah from Congress. Nancy Pelosi was a key organizer of the J6 false flag. This hearing, like all of them, are drama events to keep the American people distracted just like Trey Gowdy and Devin Nunes did…and all the other clowns we see come and go in these committee hearings.

Pelosi visibly SCARED after Gosar drops HUGE STATEMENT at hearing

We don’t know who this Melania-like person is, where she is, or who the audience is…but what she has to say is on point and full of TRUTH. It has been circulating around social media and we grabbed it for you cats. If anyone has details, please let us know.

Peter writes: “This is written for those who are first encountering electronic warfare in its present form. They may be confused by the information presented by Sabrina Davis and those working in the tech industry that have recently come forward. This is written primarily for Christians because if you have not accepted Jesus inside of yourself, much of this conversation will make no sense. I call this truth for mature Christians. I first began understanding this material as a Christian when I was allowed to view classified material by Bob Beck of the US Office of Naval Surface Weaponry.” Read more.

Over on Gab, I have been posting LOTS of videos on the social engineering results of weaponizing young women who are in their peak reproductive years to become high body-count sluts who have no interest in creating families…. until whoops, their biological clock stops ticking and these women “hit the wall” and are left without suitors to become husbands. These miserable spinsters gravitate to cat collections and antisocial causes like support for Ukraine/Israel, abortion, transgenderism, and mass invasion from “migrants”. These spinsters are lost in space and the psychological operation to destroy families has worked.

I realize these videos are quite controversial, especially for women who have been indoctrinated to the glories of feminism.

