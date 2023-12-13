@FACTSoverFEAR posted: “Industrial Society and Its Future” (ISAIF) https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-srv/national/longterm/unabomber/manifesto.text.htm

Sorry to be self-serving, but do y’all see how brilliantly the Gabriels have waged this spiritual war since before you even knew us? And now you are with us on the journey, making our ‘reach’ even more significant around the world and back again. Just like the way the sigil works with the Qube.

We had to go to the north and physically stand under the Aurora Borealis at a time December 21, 2012 when the veil across the threshold was the thinnest so that we could reach across, in full consciousness, and ask the angels to help humanity.

Then we began the journey to go as deep in the internet as we could to gather anyone who would listen and who thirsted for truth and wanted to go “all the way” even if it meant looking at spiritual material from Rudolf Steiner. We found many of you in the D. C. swamp looking for truth about 9-11 and Sandy Hook. Then slowly, day by day, with Truth News Headlines, then the Cat Reports, we all learned the truth of our world through the amazing research of the AIM/AFI team which was as surprised to discover truth history as all of you.

It’s the path of the Bodhisattva. I write about this in the Gospel of Sophia. We are all Buddhas in the making and the start of the journey begins when we reach as far down into our world to help others ascend. Then gently, in our own way, help them step by step realize that they, too, are Buddhas in the making, and in so doing we achieve self-realization through our incarnations.

The ripple in the pond expands until we are become enlightened beings.

A Language of the Spirit

Christ’s words are all we need to attain a new spiritual language that allows us to listen to and speak with the spiritual hierarchies that surround us both day and night. Some of the words of Christ are embedded in a mystery language that he told his apostles could only be understood by them through the help of the Holy Spirit after the fiery tongues of the spirit descended upon them during Pentecost. The apostles were taught the language of the spirit, a moral path of development reserved for the select few who could understand the nature of the Cosmic Christ whereas others were taught through parables and Jesus Christ’s example. This alphabet of the cosmic Christ is known in spiritual science as the Sophia of Christ, the Wisdom of Love.

Below is someone’s rendition of what the journey looks like for them. Yours will be expressed in your own unique way. The Gabriels have been sharing our journey with you so that you could have an example of how it might look. If you follow our path, we have left markers along the way to keep you pointed in the direction of Jesus Christ and Sophia.

This is a MUST-LISTEN video below from @FACTSoverFEAR. Make sure to see the website to see how they track people and narratives in social media. https://informationtracer.com

This is why cats stay 2-3 years ahead of the “current thing” narrative, we don’t self-identify or push content with hashtags, we do not linger in spin zones, and we avoid Xitter and Facebook products (except material brought to us). (Douglas’ keeps a profile for neoanthroposophy on Facebook.)

This is also the reason you find cats jumping around platforms and going dark for a while with kitty reports. We are….drumroll, please ….. kitties undercover.

We all know how they are using this ‘information tracer for social media influence networks’ technology. And look at the bottom of his website to see their “partners” like NewsGuard. https://informationtracer.com

Thank goodness you attended the AIM School of Truth and learned who the enemy is and what tools they use (propaganda, censorship) to fight the INFORMATION WAR. Now get out there and fire some truth bombs like Annie Lotto @Non_MSM_News has been doing lately.

They can never find our circles of influence because we work independently and quietly. We fight like guerilla cats in the internet.

“I listened until Dr Bhakdi described vaccines creating “specific antibodies.”

I can’t tell you why I distrust this model, but when I heard Dr Stefano Scoglio claim there are NO SPECIFIC antibodies in our system, but that our bodies indiscriminately and without “memory” attack all foreign bodies, I believed Dr Scoglio. I’m concerned there are additional layers of fraud leafed into the anti-vax movement. IDK if Dr Bhakdi is a fraud or just a mistaken doctor working within the accepted models of communicable disease. But I think he’s one of those things.”

Corona-symposium in the German Parliament – Prof. Dr. Bhakdi

“I consider the following video the definitive answer to this charlatan “Ardis,” that was taped back in January 2023. It seemed as if Ardis went into hiding immediately thereafter. It is extremely sad that he returns with his foolishness. This is a panel discussion/debate concerning snake venom and Covid.

I would recommend listening to the first three minutes, primarily to pick up on two excellent quotes made by the moderator concerning “modern medicine”. He then lets Ardis start at the 7:30 mark. He rambles on with his BS until around the 18 — 19:00 minute mark when Dr. Cowan can’t take it any longer. About the 20 minute mark Dr. Kaufman takes over and cleans Ardis’ clock with the finesse of a psychiatrist, who has had extensive laboratory experience. (He actually started as a PA). It’s a long video, but it won’t take you too long to realize that Ardis Is a complete charlatan.

A Christmas Wish! – Classic RxCKSTxR Comedy Voiceover

@Marika64 @Gabriels_Horn @Lindalandshoe FAIL. Most of us were BIG Trump supporters. Like I said to another normie in this conversation: “…the psyop is deep, the normies haven’t woken up and are STILL following the Judas goat.

If Trump had SINCERELY recanted, admitted UNEQUIVOCALLY that he was DEAD WRONG and asked for forgiveness, he’d have a leg to stand on. However, in the face of the tens of millions of vaXXX injuries and deaths, he continues to claim that HE has “saved” millions of lives with his Warp Speed.

Yes, it sucks, many of us thought he was going to kick ass and take names, but that didn’t even come close to happening. It’s time to wakey-wakey.”

The mysterious and often hidden nature of the ethers are revealed in this one-of-a-kind manuscript. Douglas Gabriel brilliantly presents a Theory of Everything that encompasses a wide variety of spiritual teachings from ancient Indian sacred beliefs to classical Greek philosophies, from the voice of ancient gods to modern scientific theories. The ethers were called the tattvas in the Hindu pranayama teachings, quintessence in Aristotle’s scientific philosophies, the ether by Newton, and the luminiferous ether by Einstein. These seemingly magical ethers are the component parts of creation that exist as the foundation of all space and are the eternal mechanisms that create life.