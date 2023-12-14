We are all on a journey For the Grail.

If you followed our Interviews with an Exorcist series, then you heard Douglas describe his Grail journey from his birth up to the point he meets Tyla in Detroit. That doesn’t mean his story is over and that his quest for the grail ended. Nooooo. That’s when things start really happening for Douglas and many of you cats already know much of the story. But if you don’t know what happened, I will be writing about it in upcoming Cat Reports.

Let’s go back to Douglas and his Quest for the Grail. As a very high IQ person, a high spiritual initiate, and a trained exorcist, Douglas could see the evil all around us, yet he knew humanity was fast asleep. How could he wake us up, while also trying to exorcise the demons rushing in from everywhere? So when Spirit gave Douglas the opportunity to interface with Marcia Lucas for Star Wars, the Hollywood platform became hugely helpful in awakening people who had fallen under Satan’s spell and had forgotten their spiritual connections to the higher worlds. Star Wars (the original 3) have been seen by billions of people around the world. There are even Star Wars churches.

Then Douglas did it again with Indiana Jones where he slipped in more subliminal messages to humanity about the Grail Quest. And billions of people lined up for tickets and the Hollywood moguls salivated, creating huge marketing campaigns to promote Star Wars and Indiana Jones and paraphernalia everywhere. Strange, but true.

At people’s most inner core, Douglas spoke to them through an adult fairy tale, broadcasted by Hollywood all around the world. People resonated deeply with the characters and the stories. They felt their spiritual nature, and they knew this to be true.

In May 1977, in a theater in Tallahassee, Florida, I went alone to see this movie everyone was talking about. The story line and characters gripped me in my deepest core and this is when I can say, looking back now, that consciously, in this lifetime, I began my own Grail Quest. I began look for the genius person that inspired this deeply spiritual story, and I knew it wasn’t George Lucas. I eventually found him, but it took a few decades. For those that don’t know, we were married on April 8, 2012, skipped the honeymoon, and headed back out on the Grail Quest, but with one another.

More of the Gabriel story to come….

We were thrilled to see this release from Sophia Musik this week and reminded us of some fun times we had with the 3301 group back in the day. (Arcturo, if you see this note, please contact me. I have some projects we can work on.)

Oculus/Leo

Then, our Long Mountain friends in North Carolina mentioned that they were looking for Spear of Longinus in Europe and came across these casket-like boxes in a geographically amazing place (more coming on that) with silver castings around the box, but they only had these pictures:

If you know anything about this piece, please contact us.

Douglas is very excited about what these images would mean for the provenance of the spear that he wrote about in his book Hidden History of the Grail Queens. Mike, too, is interested in the details of this box as he did an extensive Provenance of the Spear Timeline.

Any hoot, MIke and Doug are back on the trail for the QUEST For THE HOLY GRAIL and will bring you their research when complete.

After watching the video below (link in headline), I asked Michael McKibben, CEO of Leader Technologies, Inc. and ‘miner’ extraordinaire, to write a comment about what ‘Open Source’ really means.

Mike writes: ““Open Source” was a propaganda screed created by IBM and law professor James P. Chandler in the late 1990’s to attack any inventor who attacked IBM or one of their shill companies, like Facebook, Oracle, and Google, who used the stolen invention; inventors who simply wanted to protect their intellectual property. Chandler had hatched a scheme for IBM to use its vast (stolen) patent portfolio to strong-arm other companies into licensing these stolen patents rather than fight IBM’s deep pockets. Then, IBM only needed to crush the inventor with lawfare to prevail.

IBM is rich on stolen patents. The US corporate world was the beneficiary of over 50,000 patents that FDR stole in 1942 from inventors in AXIS and occupied countries. IBM took many of those patents, weaponized them, filed derivative works, file new patents founded on the stolen ones, then kept layering on their sins even more patents, thus whitewashing the foundational demonic theft. It is a house built on shifting sand.

See Leo T. Crowley, Alien Property Custodian. (Dec. 7, 1942). Patents At

Work, A Statement of Policy by the Alien Property Custodian of the United

States, No. 39990665664.

Curiously, IBM –the largest patent holder in the world–only gives away “open source” to hide their theft of that source—like their theft of Leader Technologies’ social networking inventions. By encouraging open source, IBM also draws in unsuspecting developers into their demonic sphere of lies and theft. It is a big ecosystem of lies and demons that dominates the tech world today. Get behind us Satan.”

Speaking of Satan….

Look at all the young women Taylor influenced right out of their reproductive years to turn them into eggless women hitting the wall with no prospects of husbands and children. This is the SOCIAL ENGINEERING angle of the DEPOP agenda. Like how young people, especially women in their reproductive years, question their sex and spend their 20s and 30s running around as lesbos and breastless butches.

The good news is that all these childless spinsters will become cat ladies. So…if you want your daughters to grow up like the tranny Taylor, make sure they are exposed to music cultures like Pink, Miley Cyrus, Brittany, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé. Hollywood media sluts are out to destroy your young daughter’s psyche.

As we make this historic transition on our human timeline, we want to shine a light on the path ahead and walk on the GRAIL QUEST with you. The more of us that “make it out” of the Kali Yuga and begin to regroup in the Satya Yuga, the easier it will be for all of us. YOU awakened cats are the REMNANT.

Kathad @katzy posted:

I watched this last video for the 3rd time to the end. Thank you for providing hope that isn’t found elsewhere. Thank you for sharing your gifts. It is the greatest good you could do for mankind. You guys are pillars of the earth. I would have died ignorant that such wisdom and love exists in human beings while I am alive here on earth. I have peace of mind and trust knowing you are led by our Savior Jesus Christ. It is heartening to hear Douglas, with a mind like his, speaking about his unequaled experiences in life. He provides a living example of love and benevolence to those genuinely most in need.

You all show that desire and provide an example to us of what a glorious world we could live in. You have pointed the finger at the evil around us which we try not to see because we haven’t found courage. You describe that your friend found the message of love in your book of Sophia, and it was all she needed to know. That is the message I am also receiving from you to give me the peace of mind I have sought.

All of you: Douglas, Tyla, John, and Mr. McKibben are enlightened geniuses. Revealing your character & your message of direction and hope is an unequaled gift. I believe my loving God directed me to go to you to find peace, and assurance of His immense love and provision for all of us to share with each other. I do look forward to that time you describe. Love is the answer, as Douglas said ending his message. Jesus Christ is sitting on the throne of my heart and you assure me of the immense joy I have with Him and can live in pure love without fear.