Cats, our job as global influencers is to witness political events from a higher vantage point and guide our downlines in asking the right questions and keep them from falling back into their mind numbness. If you hear something that Trump or another politician says or does that you know to be going in the wrong direction, inform your downline so that their influential “reach” can help nudge the politicians back on course.

I have seen us do this many times before and know that our network has the ability to change narratives in social media. Remember what I have always told you. Social media is not linear; it is radiant. We are connected by truth nodes that ray out to other nodes that are trusted and this makes it possible for our messaging to get out in lightening speed. We trust one another. We’ve been a band of brothers (and sisters) in the internet fox holes of WWIII for several years now.

The enemy’s nodes are not based on truth, but on lies and deception so it is difficult to get the speed they need to get ahead of us in the narrative. Take the issue of the military draft. We saw the narrative for a draft brewing up awhile back and jumped on it with all urgency. It’s now being talked about everywhere and people will not be so easily conned into supporting conscription.

Congressmen are wondering why they are getting so much mail about the topic when it is not even being discussed among themselves because their puppet masters have not given them the next command – bring back the military draft.

“What if the US has decided that since Saudi Arabia is leading OPEC into de-Dollarizing sales of oil, that the Saudis must be wiped from power? What if the US and our allies are there not for Israel, but to literally TAKE the Middle East . . . almost all of it . . . . and wipe away OPEC, and Muslim Terrorism, in one fell swoop?”

We are crowdsourcing the truth. Feel free to jump into the conversation.

Many children will be left orphaned as parents die prematurely from poisonations by government. What will happen to them? Is this just another way for child trafficking operations like Child Protect Services to scoop up children for their evil intentions?

Inside this thread is a discussion among cats about the subject. @notadoc answers with wisdom and insight. Open the link, read, and feel free to continue the discussion.

The military knew that this war would be one of information and as they looked into their project looking glass, they could see that they would be opposed by cats that were coming from a different dimension. Well, the news is … we’re here. We’re everywhere. Meow.

Ron Spence posts: “After following this thread and looking back at other similar conversations about the authenticity of the storytellers, and even my own suspicious nature, I went to sleep pondering over how prevalent this lack of trusting personalities has become. I awoke this morning with the words betrayal trauma in my mind. I began researching this term and believe that all of us, awakened and those newly awakened may be suffering from this trauma. To be more specific in my diagnosis, would be to call it Institutional betrayal trauma. Linked below is one of the shorter videos explaining the signs of this affliction. Observing and participating in some of these conversations and the resulting division and lack of trust, I see and feel myself and looking at the complete betrayal by our institutions and personalities we are being exposed to, it might be wise to be aware of this condition. To be honest this trauma may indeed be part of the criminals psychological operation against us to keep us confused, untrusting, and most importantly, divided.”

@notadoc writes: “Having experienced “betrayal trauma,” and also surviving (so far) living in the 21st century, there are some significant differences between the “BT” video and what we are all experiencing. Ron is correct in pointing out that we are dealing with “institutions.” In the majority of cases when someone is betrayed, they can disassociate themselves from the betrayer. But we are placed in a position where the majority of us, for many different reasons, cannot walk away from our country, Congress, presidents, or multiple corporate entities that supply our basic goods. And if we left the country of our birth, there is a greater probability that we would walk into a situation that would be worse.

Therefore, we are placed in a “survival mode,” that is on a grand scale. I suspect that the majority of us, relative to our age, will complete our lives in “survival mode.” It will be “Shields up until we know what we are dealing with.” Until the Lord shows us, “A Better Place To Be!” Read the post and attached discussion.

When I first started Truth News Headlines, I would refer to us as “patriots”, but then I saw how this would be a trigger word in the future to identify the resistance. I had to move us all to a new vernacular to identify one another…something that would be so hidden that an AI word search to find us would be impossible. I used the nudge approachao that the new word didn’t seem crazy to use.

So Patriots became AIM Patriot

….which became AIMCats (always spelled as one word because this isn’t in AI search vernacular)

… which has now been shortened to cats and good luck finding this group on the internet searching for the word ‘cat’.

I am pointing this out so that you can tidy up your online and social media accounts by eliminating words that identify you as a ‘Patriot’. Cats need to stay undercover. And I see several of you identifying yourself as a ‘Patriot’ in your profiles … which is a search and capture word for the enemy.

Ron Spence posts: “Another synchronicity perhaps. This mornings lesson posted below reinforces the message above. The Spiritual world after 5000 years of being closed to mankind, in 1899, the end of the Kaliuga, the spiritual world has opened up to certain humans. I can’t help to believe Steiner is talking directly to our CAT community.

Believing in ourselves, opening our mind to the existence of the spiritual world, that we, with proper instruction, develop the powers needed for the advancement of ourselves and humanity. Its Sunday, the lecture is short and well worth the 30 minutes yet those without time to devote see the 16:47 mark for RS assessment of our future possibilities.

“Believing in One’s self and the powers in the heavens above is of the utmost importance.”

The Gabriels are in the process of creating an online Waldorf teacher training program that will be free, except for the cost of textbooks. It was always our intention to make http://eternalcurriculum.com a place for this training and 2024 is the year for completing the project. Both the Gabriels have experience in founding and running education accreditation programs. This will be an accredited Waldorf teacher training program. Graduates will be certified in Waldorf education by Master Teacher Douglas Gabriel.

If you want to become a certified Waldorf teacher – whether for homeschool, co-op school, or other – you can get started now as we have written a few of the textbooks already.

Read Eternal Curriculum for Wisdom Children and Spirit of Childhood, the first year curriculum (both available at website). The other textbooks will be available through 2024. Selected books will be required study as you move through the program. Douglas has trained hundreds of excellent Waldorf teachers in his career and is preparing to train many of you.

