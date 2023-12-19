Sacred Geometry, Biogeometry, and the Mechanics of the Universe

When o’ when will the low information shills in alt media tell you the full truth about this British attack on humanity?

Christina Pushtaw rounded up the best influencers she had in social media to promote St. Elmo Hall Ron DeSantis….. but she failed. Miserably.

The reason? Because our cat network is the more influential network … we stay ahead of the narrative and blast enemies like Ron, Candace, Elon, Emhoff, Harris, Gavin Pelosi, the Turd…. long before the NPCs even know we have targeted them.

In the last Cat Report, we placed a video regarding the fake death of Ashli Babbit. (see here). The video below shows similar findings. All FBI fakery.

Cats see right through that propaganda and know that Bill Gates owns a nice chunk of Bud.

Now people will really BOYCOTT BUD LIGHT! Would you trust a concoction brewed up by the King of Vaccines and Apeel? Injection or ingestion – Gates and company want you dead.

Would you drink a beer made by this VACCINE villain?

propaganda media tries to embrace cat life.

The Video NASA's Laser Communications Experiment Streamed From Deep Space

Then there was this cat story that we posted a few days ago. Seems like they are trying to cats coming from a different dimension….

America is still a colony of Britain – we never won the American Revolutionary War even though we were brainwashed at school to think so. America is controlled by the Monarch and the British Pilgrims Society. Our central banking/Federal Reserve scheme is controlled by the (((Babylonian Radhanites))) hiding themselves as Jews. So it is really the British Imperial Empire that is running all the terror in the world, using the American military and banking system as its proxies.

Adam Schiff is one of the chief conspiracy theorists that promoted the Trump – Russia Collusion conspiracy as part of the Crossfire Hurricane operation run by the Senior Executive Service and crown agents to get rid of Trump and install dictator Joe Biden. Schiff is still pushing the conspiracy theory.

Is this woman playing us all or has the Tradwife movement taken over?

@lilolladynot posted:

I find this “Trad Wife” B.S. insulting…I am actually THE 1960’s a Real Deal Housewife…I never owned a ridiculous lacy apron…or a designer “fake calico” dress that let my boobs hang out…I pretty much wore whatever I woke up in till I got my husband and kids fed and the animals taken care of…so…messy hair and cotton house dress…big pockets were the selling point for these…NOT the sex appeal…still…I pretty much always scored a big sexy kiss good bye from my only and favorite boyfriend (he’s still a good kisser after 56 years!). The actual “uniform of the day” was anything cool and easy to wash…my choice was a sundress thingy or jeans and t-shirt depending on how hot/cold it was…shoes? mostly flip-flops the old ones for stable and garden…the new ones to wear to the grocery, garden shop or feed and grain barn…old laceless sneakers for Florida cold weather! And long live my U of F sweatshirt over the top of anything!

Now dad coming home was different…everybody…including me was bathed/showered, and ready for a HOME COOKED…HOMEMADE dinner…EVERY night! We all always waited for dad and always ate together! The kids still talk about the fun dinners and all the things we talked about and mom’s cooking! The house was clean and neat…chores mostly done and everybody was ready for fun time outside if it was still light out or cards and board games or a favorite show on tv… Homework was done immediately after school…so no tired whiney kids trying to do their math etc before bed!

I loved every minute of my mom/housewife life…loved the kids/animals cooking…took pride in sewing our clothes and growing a garden and spending time with our ever growing menagerie…I was proud to keep my home looking it’s best and we entertained a lot…big picnics in the yard…holidays etc…we have big families…always fun…sometimes exhausting but still fun!

I also volunteered for things outside the home…I tutored L.D. kids at school One on One two days a week…was a room mother, neighborhood watch commander…held several positions in the PTA…lots of phone committees…I had outside friends that got together as well…and other community projects…no soap operas for me…lol. I homeschooled our son from 7th grade through graduation and we both loved the experience…so…bring it you Trad whatever you ares…you got nothin’ on the real deals…!

You know the DINKS. Then there are SINKS

Do you understand why the enemy wants to fill our heads with images of violence, hatred, civil war, pedophilia, and satanic ritual? That is what they want us to collectively reflect these evil images into the cosmic mirror so that life on Earth becomes this projection.

This is why we never linger in lower vibration hangouts in alt media. We know that evil abounds; once we have spotted it, we take note and move on. We don’t want to send those energies into the cosmic mirror to be reflected back to us.

Quantum Realities: How Your Mind Alters the Universe