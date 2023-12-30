It’s almost like the Earth knows that every 6,000 years or so humanity becomes so corrupt that it has to be washed away and RESET. Cats are preparing to be among THE REMNANT.

Top 5 Pole Shift News of 2023

German democide will kill off many more precious souls like Mia Sophie Lietke.

“As of 8 April 2023, 63.6 million people (76.4% of the total population) received the Grundimmunisierung (two doses or one dose and undergone infection) while 52.1 million people (62.6%) had received at least one additional booster dose.” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-19_vaccination_in_Germany

The vaccinated, because they have been injected with PEG and graphene oxide, will all die prematurely. Prepare yourself accordingly. At least 76.4% of the population has been injected.

BINGO BANGO NAILED THAT PHONY long ago and her hubby’s aspirations to push Lake on the ticket. But first they need to implant the idea into your head and into the media narrative- so shilly boy Charlie Kirk comes out to set up the question with hopes to get traction on the ticket possibility.

If you recall from our research on Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA is a British Pilgrims-funded operation.

A cat sent me this video and as soon as you start listening, you will understand why. We forwarded it to Mike so that he could view and comment on it.

Introducing ORION Messenger

“This site is pure Pilgrims. All dressed up and no substance.

The guy’s name is:

ROBERT EDWARD GRANT

“the Bruce”

Wow, Tyla, such a coincidence!

“The mist-shrouded fertile valley surrounding Strathspey, Scotland, has been the ancestral home of Clan Grant since at least 1316, secured by their loyal support of the legendary Scottish warrior-king Robert the Bruce.

Inspired by his family’s rich heritage, Robert E. Grant, our chairman, not only shaped the company after this picturesque piece of geography, he also embraced Clan Grant’s centuries old family crest and motto.”

I see his thing on encryption. Lot of words, says nothing.

“With a focus on innovation and sustainability our team is dedicated to making a positive impact on the world through direct efforts and are constantly exploring new opportunities to advance the state of the art in their respective disciplines.”

Says nothing.

Another company Crown Sterling

https://www.crownsterling.io/

(headquartered in the British (io) domain in the Indian Ocean, owned by the US Navy and run by SERCO

Watched several of his videos. He’s got money and talk.

They seem to be picking up key words and ideas, then spouting a faked solution.

Many cats have chosen to live in the shadows. Some call themselves “gray men”. There is a wisdom to this approach as we move through the transition, or, for those not prepared, the ‘crash and burn’. Going gray (or to our UK friends ‘grey’) means fading yourself out of society for a time.

You limit shopping at corporate stores, you stay away from crowds, you let your front yard get a bit wild and overgrown…(we even used some visual distractions in our yard to keep eyes away from the homestead for people driving by). You wear well-worn clothes – nothing bright and sparkly in public. Our favorite attire are plaid, flannel shirts.. with pants, and shoes that are boring and black. Some are leaving their smart phones at home whenever they go “out”.

Did you GO GRAY? You comments may be helpful to other cats.

Douglas and Michael will be at the ELM conference (Mt. Pleasant, Michigan) in March 2024. You can contact https://naturopathicinstitute.org/ for info on the conference as well as order a bottle or two of the Olree’s special mineral formula.

Due to your boron zest you may enjoy an article I recently read on the New England Historical Society website. What are the chances a man connected with 20 Mule Team Borox was also instrumental in establishing the National Park Service and thus preserving your and Douglas’ beloved sequoias?

The article link is: Stephen Mather: Secret Breakdown at the Dawn of the National Park Service

Sending thoughts that 2024 is a very Joyful, Healthy, Prosperous, and Blissful year for you and Douglas, your Family, and all those you love. Blessings, CarolAnne

Rachel asked: “Where is there information for the free Waldorf training? Dates, times, what it entails?”

We will be making plenty of “announcements” once the program is up and running – it will take us through 2024 to get everything organized. Follow us on Gab @Gabriels_Horn or any of our blog sites and we will announce this across platforms.

In the meantime, one of the textbooks is the Eternal Curriculum for Wisdom Children which you can begin reading now. Douglas will also require that you read 5 books (he will offer about 30 selections from which to choose your book) from his “From the Works of Rudolf Steiner ” which will become the textbooks for the training program. The only direct cost for the training program will be the purchase of the textbooks which can be purchased on Amazon (print) or Smashwords (digital).

The only way we can get these books out to as many people in the world is by “riding the Bezos train.” We make the Amazon beast print a sigil on the back of each book so that it is protected while traveling to you. The sigils reverse the “spin” of detrimental energy, transforming it into beneficial energy. As soon as the beast prints a sigil, an Antidote to Ahriman is “delivered”…. deeply. Deep into the belly of the beast. It’s the people’s form of a ‘vaccine’.

The more books that are printed in the belly of the beast, the more enlightened people around the world will become about Ahriman. This is a spiritual war, and this book series, with their sigils and deep truths, will cast out demons. The spiritual “weapon” must be delivered deep inside the beast. The Chief Exorcist needs your assistance and hereby ”deputizes“ you to assist him.