Nikki Haley (Nimarata Nikki Haley (née Randhawa)) was born Jan. 20, 1972

Her father became a naturalized citizen on Oct. 18, 1977—five years after Nikki was born.

Therefore, Nikki’s father Ajit Singh Randhawa was NOT a natural born U.S. Citizen. He was born in Amritsar, Punjab, India.

Ajit Signh Randhawa. (Oct. 18, 1977). Petition for Naturalization, Cat. No. 2216867, Nikki Haley father. D.S.C., Columbia Division. Source: https://www.ancestry.com/discoveryui-content/view/2805:2504

AIM cats, who know the history between the British Pilgrims Society and India, know that Nikki is also a part of the BRITISH ENEMY infiltration into the Executive Office.

The Economic Chaos Is Personal

He believes that the Federal Reserve has lifeboats and is not worried about keeping money in the bank. Frankly, I am not either, but I keep my funds scattered among several banks.

Ok, Now It’s Official…The Sh*t Is Hitting The Fan

This is what I found under the secret window when I looked earlier today:

Meet Your New Landlord (This Doesn’t End Well)

Where did they dump these poisons? Hopefully, not in the drinking water.

As cats know, the Gabriels played the puzzle and won a nifty “prize”. We were in the internet to educate and enlighten as many who would listen and enjoyed playing the game for a time.

Cicada 3301: The Internet’s Weirdest Mystery

“I agree with Tyla, I do not want to go out into the world and have to witness and intermingle with the lower vibrations out there. Yet, it is necessary to get the things we need as well as earn the income we need to pay bills. I find it very tiring to have to pay attention to what is going on so that I don’t get involved in it. I find fewer and fewer people I care to be around, unlike the days when I looked forward to getting together with a group of long time friends. It was so disappointing to realize that the people we shared so much time with and made memories with did not think like and feel like us. They chose vaccination and believe in their government. It has changed our lives and we are still trying to figure it out. Searching for a community of like minded folks that don’t believe in the foolishnesses of the past.” Living in a multidimensional world

Looks good; I will use Himalayan, Redmond, or Celtic salt.

So as in the days of Dante….

Dante’s Inferno Part 1 – Ante-Inferno & Limbo